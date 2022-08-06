ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Monroe, LA

Where does milk come from?

A father asked his son, “Where does milk come from?”. “The grocery store,” the son replied. Technically, a correct answer but of the origin of the milk is a cow on a dairy farm. But where are the dairy farms?. Lee Faulk, a regional livestock agent for the...
LOUISIANA STATE
Good news for Grambling

In an unexpected move, Lincoln Preparatory School Director Gordan Ford asked for a team-up with the City of Grambling during Thursday’s Grambling City Council meeting at Grambling City Hall. Gordon spoke to the Council about sewer work combining costs of providing sewage to the school and city residents while...
GRAMBLING, LA
Monroe venue offers lessons on wine without the intimidation

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Trying to gain knowledge of wine can be intimidating for some people, but one Monroe restaurant wants to make learning your rosé from your cabernet a little more welcoming. POUR by Char 19 calls itself “an upscale venue with a relaxed feel” and they bring...
MONROE, LA
Morning Forecast – Monday, August 8th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (08/08/22) TODAY: Happy Monday! We’ll start off the work week hot with highs in the middle to upper 90s. Heat advisories are in place for a few of our counties and parishes until 7 PM this evening, so keep heat safety in mind for outdoor activities. Daytime heating and moisture will lead to a few isolated showers and storms by the afternoon with no severe weather anticipated.
Louisiana gas prices fall to lowest level in months

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The people of Louisiana, especially those in the Monroe area, are seeing some of the lowest gas prices in the country as prices fall to levels not seen in about five months. According to the website, GasBuddy.com, the national average has dipped to roughly $4 a...
MONROE, LA
NBC 10 Investigates the Price Surge

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Have you been wondering about the electrical bill price surge across the nation? Recently, local viewers have voiced complaints about the increase in their electric bills. On Thursday, August 12, 2022, NBC 10 will investigate the electrical price surge. Be sure to tune in to NBC’s 10 PM news broadcast.
WEST MONROE, LA
Young entrepreneur opens Monroe’s first candle bar on Louisville Ave.

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A young entrepreneur opened Monroe’s first candle bar Sunday afternoon. LoveLit Candles Co. + Candle Bar is located in the Twin City Shopping Center at 2213 Louisville Avenue, and it’s a place where candle lovers can go and customize their own signature scent or purchase a ready-made candle.
MONROE, LA
Street closure announced for Tuesday

The city of Ruston has announced that South Homer Street between West California Avenue and Dan Reneau Avenue will be closed from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9 for utility work. The city urges caution when driving in this area. This closure is necessary for the installation of...
RUSTON, LA
Destination Louisiane: Bonnie & Clyde Ambush Museum

GIBSLAND, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Bonnie and Clyde Ambush Museum in Gibsland is filled with unique artifacts from the day the infamous duo was shot and killed. “The museum is a historical spot. I mean it really is. It has been on several paranormal shows,” said Perry Carver, Owner & Operator of Bonnie & Clyde […]
GIBSLAND, LA
NELA injury attorney and business owner holds Back-To-School Backpack Giveaway in Richwood

RICHWOOD, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe injury attorney and West Monroe business owner held a Back-To-School Backpack Giveaway in Richwood Saturday morning. Injury Attorney Jeff Guerrierio of Guerriero and Guerrierio Law Offices and Eric Mancill of B&E Wholesale partnered up to giveaway over 200 backpacks at BJ Washington Community Center on Saturday, August 6, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mayor Gerald Brown of the Town of Richwood said that not many backpacks were left when he left the site.
RICHWOOD, LA
Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Sgt. Wayne Heckford Recognized by Ouachita Green

Congratulations to Sgt. Wayne Heckford for his recognition by Ouachita Green at their Awards Luncheon held Thursday, August 4, 2022. Sgt. Heckford was presented the James Poe Award for his efforts and commitment to furthering the goals of Ouachita Green, preserving natural beauty, protecting the environment, abating litter and educating the residents of Ouachita Parish of the goals and efforts of Ouachita Green.
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
Suspect in Natchitoches murder captured in Lake Charles

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man wanted for the murder of a LaSalle Parish man whose body was found in a Natchitoches Parish oxidation pond earlier this year has been captured in Lake Charles, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. Kendrick Cox, 30, has the subject of...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Tempers flare during Grambling City Council Meeting

What appeared to be a short, quick and sweet Grambling City Council meeting suddenly soured and went long Thursday night at Grambling City Hall. The only official action on Thursday’s agenda was a report from Fire Consultant/Chief Tommie Woods, but during the announcements portion of the meeting near the end of the agenda, things got heated with city officials being accused of lack of communication and improper governing.
GRAMBLING, LA
Grayson chief of police arrested

GRAYSON, La. (KNOE) - A Northeast Louisiana police chief was arrested today, Aug. 8, 2022, Louisiana State Police say. Grayson Chief of Police Mitch Bratton was arrested on several undisclosed charges. Bratton was previously indicted in May 2022, on six counts of malfeasance in office. Bratton was also arrested in...
GRAYSON, LA
Police release aerial video of shooting in Old Town in search of more suspects

Monroe church and community outreach team hosts Back-To-School Health Expo. KNOE Saturday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. KNOE Saturday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Quarterback competition heats up at ULM. Updated: Aug. 5, 2022 at 6:55 PM CDT. Chandler Rogers and Jiya Wright frontrunners for starting job. Union...
MONROE, LA
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in West Monroe crash

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 8:28 PM, West Monroe Police responded to a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. During the investigation, officers learned that a 2007 Chevrolet Impala driven by 34-year-old Travis Jenkins of Monroe, La. was traveling in the inside northbound lane on the 1400 block of Cypress […]

