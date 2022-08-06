Read on www.outdoorsfirst.com
Massive Arcadia Bluegill Just Certified New Louisiana Record
Just a couple of months ago, back on May 30, Tim Trahan of Arcadia, decided to try his luck bass fishing in his neighbor's pond and that trip turned into something dreams are made of. After Tim got a bite on his Zoom Super Fluke, he set the hook on...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Where does milk come from?
A father asked his son, “Where does milk come from?”. “The grocery store,” the son replied. Technically, a correct answer but of the origin of the milk is a cow on a dairy farm. But where are the dairy farms?. Lee Faulk, a regional livestock agent for the...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Good news for Grambling
In an unexpected move, Lincoln Preparatory School Director Gordan Ford asked for a team-up with the City of Grambling during Thursday’s Grambling City Council meeting at Grambling City Hall. Gordon spoke to the Council about sewer work combining costs of providing sewage to the school and city residents while...
KNOE TV8
Monroe venue offers lessons on wine without the intimidation
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Trying to gain knowledge of wine can be intimidating for some people, but one Monroe restaurant wants to make learning your rosé from your cabernet a little more welcoming. POUR by Char 19 calls itself “an upscale venue with a relaxed feel” and they bring...
myarklamiss.com
Morning Forecast – Monday, August 8th
WEST MONROE, LA. – (08/08/22) TODAY: Happy Monday! We’ll start off the work week hot with highs in the middle to upper 90s. Heat advisories are in place for a few of our counties and parishes until 7 PM this evening, so keep heat safety in mind for outdoor activities. Daytime heating and moisture will lead to a few isolated showers and storms by the afternoon with no severe weather anticipated.
KNOE TV8
Louisiana gas prices fall to lowest level in months
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The people of Louisiana, especially those in the Monroe area, are seeing some of the lowest gas prices in the country as prices fall to levels not seen in about five months. According to the website, GasBuddy.com, the national average has dipped to roughly $4 a...
NBC 10 Investigates the Price Surge
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Have you been wondering about the electrical bill price surge across the nation? Recently, local viewers have voiced complaints about the increase in their electric bills. On Thursday, August 12, 2022, NBC 10 will investigate the electrical price surge. Be sure to tune in to NBC’s 10 PM news broadcast.
City of Monroe announce the Candy Company Mural Project; mural artists listed
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, August 8, 2022, the City of Monroe announced a community art project in conjunction with the Northeast Louisiana Arts Council that’s starting in Monroe, La. The Candy Company Mural Project will feature 13 local artists whose works will be displayed on panels located on the side of the world […]
KNOE TV8
Young entrepreneur opens Monroe’s first candle bar on Louisville Ave.
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A young entrepreneur opened Monroe’s first candle bar Sunday afternoon. LoveLit Candles Co. + Candle Bar is located in the Twin City Shopping Center at 2213 Louisville Avenue, and it’s a place where candle lovers can go and customize their own signature scent or purchase a ready-made candle.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Street closure announced for Tuesday
The city of Ruston has announced that South Homer Street between West California Avenue and Dan Reneau Avenue will be closed from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9 for utility work. The city urges caution when driving in this area. This closure is necessary for the installation of...
KNOE TV8
Wooded area catches fire near Ouachita Parish mobile home park
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Parish firefighters are working to contain a blaze in a wooded area next to a mobile home park on Louisiana Highway 15. They responded to the fire just after 3 p.m. Tuesday. It’s next to Antique Acres on Winnsboro Road. So far, no mobile...
Destination Louisiane: Bonnie & Clyde Ambush Museum
GIBSLAND, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Bonnie and Clyde Ambush Museum in Gibsland is filled with unique artifacts from the day the infamous duo was shot and killed. “The museum is a historical spot. I mean it really is. It has been on several paranormal shows,” said Perry Carver, Owner & Operator of Bonnie & Clyde […]
KNOE TV8
NELA injury attorney and business owner holds Back-To-School Backpack Giveaway in Richwood
RICHWOOD, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe injury attorney and West Monroe business owner held a Back-To-School Backpack Giveaway in Richwood Saturday morning. Injury Attorney Jeff Guerrierio of Guerriero and Guerrierio Law Offices and Eric Mancill of B&E Wholesale partnered up to giveaway over 200 backpacks at BJ Washington Community Center on Saturday, August 6, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mayor Gerald Brown of the Town of Richwood said that not many backpacks were left when he left the site.
opso.net
Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Sgt. Wayne Heckford Recognized by Ouachita Green
Congratulations to Sgt. Wayne Heckford for his recognition by Ouachita Green at their Awards Luncheon held Thursday, August 4, 2022. Sgt. Heckford was presented the James Poe Award for his efforts and commitment to furthering the goals of Ouachita Green, preserving natural beauty, protecting the environment, abating litter and educating the residents of Ouachita Parish of the goals and efforts of Ouachita Green.
MISSING PERSON: 86-year-old West Monroe woman located safe by deputies
UPDATE (08/09/2022; 4:12 PM) (KTVE/KARD) — According to deputies, Emelia Gauna was located safe. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for 86-year-old Emelia Gauna. Gauna was last seen at her West Monroe residence on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 1 PM. According to deputies, Gauna is described as […]
KTAL
Suspect in Natchitoches murder captured in Lake Charles
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man wanted for the murder of a LaSalle Parish man whose body was found in a Natchitoches Parish oxidation pond earlier this year has been captured in Lake Charles, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. Kendrick Cox, 30, has the subject of...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Tempers flare during Grambling City Council Meeting
What appeared to be a short, quick and sweet Grambling City Council meeting suddenly soured and went long Thursday night at Grambling City Hall. The only official action on Thursday’s agenda was a report from Fire Consultant/Chief Tommie Woods, but during the announcements portion of the meeting near the end of the agenda, things got heated with city officials being accused of lack of communication and improper governing.
KNOE TV8
Grayson chief of police arrested
GRAYSON, La. (KNOE) - A Northeast Louisiana police chief was arrested today, Aug. 8, 2022, Louisiana State Police say. Grayson Chief of Police Mitch Bratton was arrested on several undisclosed charges. Bratton was previously indicted in May 2022, on six counts of malfeasance in office. Bratton was also arrested in...
KNOE TV8
Police release aerial video of shooting in Old Town in search of more suspects
Monroe church and community outreach team hosts Back-To-School Health Expo. KNOE Saturday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. KNOE Saturday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Quarterback competition heats up at ULM. Updated: Aug. 5, 2022 at 6:55 PM CDT. Chandler Rogers and Jiya Wright frontrunners for starting job. Union...
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in West Monroe crash
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 8:28 PM, West Monroe Police responded to a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. During the investigation, officers learned that a 2007 Chevrolet Impala driven by 34-year-old Travis Jenkins of Monroe, La. was traveling in the inside northbound lane on the 1400 block of Cypress […]
