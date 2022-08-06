DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The light showers will continue for the next couple hours. Temperatures will only drop a couple more degrees. Partly cloudy skies will remain. Monday still has a 70% chance for showers and storms. Very heavy rain and gusty winds will once again be possible. Considering how much rain we got in some spots today, the flooding threat will be higher tomorrow with any storms that drop torrential rain over the same area two days in a row. Highs will peak in the low 90s.

DOTHAN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO