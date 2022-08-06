ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holmes County, FL

mypanhandle.com

Tracking tropical wave & more storms in local forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Rain chances remain high as we have plenty of moisture available this week. Most of the activity will come from mid-morning to afternoon pop-up showers and storms. The threat of heavy rainfall and strong wind gust is almost always present with summer storms. We...
PANAMA CITY, FL
getthecoast.com

New school planned for Okaloosa County

Okaloosa County Public Safety and the National Hurricane Center are watching a tropical wave south of Cabo Verde Islands which currently has a 40% chance of further development through 5 days. “There is a chance that this development window is limited due to dry air, dust and shear ahead of...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
niceville.com

Okaloosa County traffic advisory for August 7-13

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Okaloosa County as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. — State Road (S.R.) 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project. Drivers will encounter the following traffic impacts Sunday,...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
wdhn.com

Skeletal remains of missing man found in Wicksburg

WICKSBURG, Ala. (WDHN) — The remains of a Wiregrass man last seen in June have been found in a small Houston County town. On Monday morning, an unnamed person found what appeared to be a human bone on the corner of Highway 84 and Highway 123 behind the Marathon gas station in Wicksburg.
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
niceville.com

Bay, Jackson traffic advisory for August 7-13

BAY COUNTY, Fla. — Motorists will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Bay and Jackson counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Bay County:. State Road (S.R.) 390 Widening from Jenks Avenue to S.R. 77. Kentucky Avenue remains...
BAY COUNTY, FL
Post-Searchlight

Decatur County Fire & Rescue deems house fire a total loss

Tragedy struck this Tuesday when a fire engulfed a home just outside of Climax. Decatur County Fire and Rescue’s chief Charlie McCann and firefighter/public information officer Tyler Dalton spoke to the Post-Searchlight about the incident. According to both, no determination about the cause of the fire has yet to be made, with Dalton describing the damage as a total loss. “By the time they called us, there was heavy black smoke you could see all the way from 84,” he said. The fire appears to have started in proximity to the house’s deck. “I’d say it started outside and went in the house, by the way it looked,” McCann said.
DECATUR COUNTY, GA
WMBB

Oscar Patterson plans for reopening

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Oscar Patterson Academy will reopen its doors Wednesday after suffering heavy damages during Hurricane Michael. Four years after the hurricane, Oscar Patterson is fully staffed. The school will have kindergartners through second graders. “I was here when Oscar Patterson closed due to the Hurricane,” Oscar Patterson Academy Principal Charlotte Blue […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WCTV

Man arrested in Chattahoochee for Marianna shooting

MARIANA, Fla. (WCTV) - A 28-year-old, Te’Arien Gordon, is facing several charges over his alleged involvement in a shooting in Marianna. Gordon was arrested on August 5, 2022 by Chattahoochee Police for an outstanding warrant out of Jackson County. According to the Marianna Police Department, in July 2022, Gordon...
MARIANNA, FL
WMBB

Marianna man dies in Jackson County car accident

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — One person was killed in a single car crash early Saturday morning according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Investigators said an SUV was traveling northbound on State Road 73 at 1:30 a.m. before the driver ran off the road when trying to make a left turn. Troopers said the 19-year-old […]
MARIANNA, FL
WKRG News 5

Aldi, other stores coming to Crestview Commons

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Crestview confirmed to WKRG News 5 which stores are moving into the long-awaited Crestview Commons shopping center. Aldi fans, get your quarters ready. Stores for Crestview Commons: Aldi Ulta Marshall’s Five Below Burlington’s Coat Factory Chili’s Chance Leavins, public information manager for the city, said more store-front spots […]
CRESTVIEW, FL
WJHG-TV

Two arrested, 3 wanted for double homicide in Dothan, Bonifay

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The bodies of two Dothan residents, Shauna Terry and Damien Bell, were found buried on the property of Sheena Marie Thurman in Bonifay last Friday. Officials said Thurman has been arrested and charged with an open count of murder in both Alabama and Florida. “The...
BONIFAY, FL
WJHG-TV

Trey Pike was more than a football coach

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Vernon High School lost one of its own early this morning. Officials with Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission confirmed Trey Pike, the high school’s athletic director, and head football coach, died in a boat accident. An off-duty Panama City fireboat found the boat early...
PANAMA CITY, FL
wdhn.com

Wednesday wreck in Geneva claims life of a Holmes Co. man

GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN) — Geneva police are reminding people to be careful behind the wheel after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning on State Highway 27, near the Pea River bridge claimed the life of a Northwest Florida man. Ronald Thompson, 61, of Westville was killed. Police say he was...
GENEVA, AL

