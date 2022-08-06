ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Workouts

Comments / 0

Related
Health Digest

The Best Exercises To Get Rid Of Love Handles

Everything is going according to plan. Since cutting calories and walking three miles a day, you're getting fit and losing weight. But those pesky love handles just won't budge! So, what exactly are love handles anyway? Simply put, love handles — also referred to as a muffin top, spare tire, breadbasket — are conspicuous deposits of excess fat jetting out from the sides of one's waistline. Love handles are considered subcutaneous fat, or fat located immediately below the skin. Subcutaneous fat (as opposed to the hidden more dangerous visceral fat) accounts for about 90% of total body fat, as reported by Science Direct.
WORKOUTS
CNET

How to Get Stronger Without Lifting Any Weights

Soon after the pandemic started, dumbbells, kettlebells and basically every form of strength-training equipment sold out from stores -- and I felt secretly relieved. As someone who gravitates toward cardio workouts, yoga and body-weight exercises, I've always shied away from lifting weights. But as a fitness writer, I know how beneficial strength training is, and I've always felt obligated to do it more. When gyms closed and weights sold out across the US and the internet, I thought I had a solid excuse to keep up my weight-free workouts.
WORKOUTS
boxrox.com

Reasons Why You Should Do Close Grip Bench Press

How much do you bench? Depends if you are doing the traditional bench press or the close grip bench press. Yes, although it sounds like a minor detail, there are some differences you should know that might make you want to add the close grip bench press variation into your training routine.
WORKOUTS
TODAY.com

I tried the Blogilates weightless arm workout and saw results in 2 weeks

As a personal trainer, many of my clients ask me about workouts that they come across online. One client asked if there was any legitimacy to arm workouts done without weights — outside of basic strength-training exercises like pushups or tricep dips. One of the popular weightless arm workouts...
WORKOUTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Injury#Leg Muscles#Sports Science#Livestrong
boxrox.com

How to Build Muscle: Upper Lower Split – 3 Day Version

This workout routine will help you to build muscle by training 3 times a week using an upper lower split program. Hypertrophy is simply the increase in size of an organ or tissue through the enlargement of the cells that comprise it. A hypertrophy program — such as this upper...
WORKOUTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
The Conversation U.S.

What are muscle knots? An exercise physiologist explains what those tight little lumps are and how to get rid of them

Imagine you’ve just completed a tough upper-body workout. Your muscles feel a bit tired, but all in all you’re able to go about the rest of your day just fine. The next morning, you wake up and realize the back of your shoulder blade feels stiff. When you rub your shoulder muscles, it feels like you’re prodding a little gumball under your skin. Every time you try to move it around, the area feels tight, with slight pangs of pain. Over the course of the next few days, your back slowly loosens up and eventually your shoulder returns to feeling normal. It’s...
WORKOUTS
LiveScience

The best exercises for shoulders

The best exercises for shoulders can help build strength and muscle, making everyday tasks easier, whether that’s washing your hair, passing food across the table or lifting a heavy shopping bag. Resistance training, either with free weights or the best adjustable dumbbells, is a good way to develop strong...
WORKOUTS
Health Digest

Health Digest

New York, NY
76K+
Followers
5K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy