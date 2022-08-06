ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Soccer-Jorginho penalty earns Chelsea narrow opening-day win at Everton

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45PxTu_0h7X0jbZ00

LIVERPOOL, England, Aug 6 (Reuters) - A first-half penalty from Italy midfielder Jorginho was enough to earn Chelsea a 1-0 win at Everton on Saturday to get their new Premier League campaign off to a positive start.

Chelsea peppered the home goal with 13 corners in the first half but looked set to be frustrated as the interval approached, only for Jorginho to convert from the spot after Ben Chilwell has been fouled to give the visitors the lead.

It was redemption for Italy midfielder Jorginho, who saw his penalty saved by Everton and England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford during the Euro 2020 final last July.

A brilliant save from Edouard Mendy early in the second half to deny Abdoulaye Doucoure preserved Chelsea's advantage, and that was as good as it got for a disappointing Everton, who only survived relegation by the skin of their teeth last term.

England forward Raheem Sterling could have marked an impressive debut with a late second but saw his close-range effort deflected just wide.

It mattered little as Chelsea, following a close season of upheaval after the sale of the club to an investment group led by LA Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly, saw out the three points with ease.

"A win is a win, that is what we play for," Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said. "It is important to build confidence and belief now. We are open for improvement and criticism, but there are good things to take away.

"We got three points, we got a clean sheet. From here we go. We did not take the risks we normally do in the last 25 metres."

Coach Frank Lampard called for better from his Everton team this term in his pre-match programme notes, but a woeful pass from Ben Godfrey saw him forced off injured having made a last-ditch recovery tackle after just 15 minutes.

Everton later confirmed that Godfrey had been taken to hospital as a result of a lower leg injury.

Mason Mount had Chelsea's first effort at goal moments later, with Pickford forced into a fine save.

Sterling did have the ball in the net towards the end of the opening period, but he was correctly flagged offside.

A lengthy first-half stoppage time ensued as a result of Godfrey's injury, and in the ninth minute added on, Jorginho netted what proved to be the winner following Doucoure's clumsy tackle. It means 18 of Jorginho's 20 Premier League goals have come from the penalty spot.

The second half was a cagey affair of few chances, with Everton lacking the necessary quality, especially in attacking areas, as they slipped to their first opening-day defeat since 2011-12.

"I thought we played well against a tough opponent," Lampard told the BBC. "I thought the penalty was the only difference between the teams.

"One tiny lack of focus and they got their goal. I felt a draw would be a fair result."

Reporting by Peter Hall Editing by Christian Radnedge

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Leicester 2-2 Brentford: Frank praises new substitution rule

Brentford manager Thomas Frank praises the Premier League's new rule allowing five substitutes as his side come from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Leicester at the King Power stadium. MATCH REPORT: Leicester 2-2 Brentford. Watch the Premier League highlights on Match of the Day from 22:20 GMT on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Erling Haaland shines and Cristiano Ronaldo distraction: What we learned in the Premier League

Erling Haaland struck twice on his Premier League debut but Erik ten Hag’s reign at Manchester United got off to a losing start.Here, the PA news agency looks at some things we learned from the opening weekend of the Premier League season.Haaland did not need time after all🧘🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/AcaBAx3nTQ— Erling Haaland (@ErlingHaaland) August 7, 2022While few doubted that Erling Haaland would score plenty of goals for Manchester City, there was a feeling after last week’s Community Shield – when he failed to find the net and missed a gilt-edged chance – he could take time to settle. The Norwegian would...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raheem Sterling
Person
Mason Mount
Person
Frank Lampard
Person
Jordan Pickford
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Ben Godfrey
The Independent

Manchester United v Brighton: Cristiano Ronaldo benched in Erik ten Hag’s first game

Cristiano Ronaldo has been named on the substitutes’ bench for Manchester United’s opening game of the Premier League campaign against Brighton and Hove Albion.In his first competitive game in charge of United, Erik ten Hag has decided against starting the 37-year-old despite a lack of options up front.Ronaldo’s only pre-season appearance came in last week’s 1-1 draw with Rayo Vallecano, when he left Old Trafford early after being substituted at half time. Ten Hag described his conduct and that of others who left early as “unacceptable”.The five-time Ballon d’Or winner was expected to be among the susbtitutes for Sunday’s opener...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Arsenal tipped to turn their attentions to Crystal Palace star

Arsenal have been linked with a number of wingers so far this summer, and Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise is the latest named to be tipped as a possible addition. The Gunners opened their Premier League campaign with a 2-0 win over Patrick Vieira’s side, and we could well be set to go back to Selhurst Park with an offer for one of their players.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Everton#La Dodgers
Yardbarker

Image: Chelsea’s critical problem with Spurs game on the horizon

Matt Law has just Tweeted out an interesting stat that shows where Chelsea are struggling at the moment. We kept pace last season, finishing top 4, almost making the Champions League semis and reaching two cup finals. But our big issue is goals. Since the turn of the year we’ve scored 34 in the Premier League, compared to Man City’s 50 and Liverpool’s 46.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Manchester United renew their interest in midfield target

Manchester United have renewed their interest in Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. After a disappointing start to the Premier League season, losing at home to Brighton, United may need to act fast this summer in order to improve their current squad. Manchester United have brought in attacking options in Christian Eriksen,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
SB Nation

CONFIRMED: Everton sign midfielder Amadou Onana from Lille

Everton have confirmed the signing of young midfielder Amadou Onana from LOSC Lille in France’s Ligue 1. The highly-touted 20-year-old can play anywhere in central midfield with his ball-carrying abilities, but is best-suited for the defensive midfield role that the Blues have had a gaping hole at for a few years now.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Senegal coach Aliou Cisse challenges Napoli over Nations Cup threat

Senegal coach Aliou Cisse says international football - and the Africa Cup of Nations in particular - should never play second fiddle to club commitments and has 'challenged' Napoli not to buy African players. The 46-year-old's comments come after Napoli owner and president Aurelio de Laurentiis said the Italian club...
UEFA
Reuters

Reuters

538K+
Followers
348K+
Post
252M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy