Digital Trends
This powerful Dell laptop is over $1,200 off today
If you’re in search of a professional computer with the capacity to go anywhere with you, look no further than the Dell Latitude 5520. And if you’re in search of one of the best laptop deals, look no further than this deal on the Latitude 5520, which discounts this powerhouse laptop down to just $1,709 when you purchase directly from Dell. That’s a massive savings of more than $1,200, as its regular price clears the $2,900 mark. Free next-day delivery is included with your purchase, making this one of the best Dell laptop deals you’ll find.
Best PC and Laptop Deals
We've gathered the top pre-built desktop and laptop deals you can find.
Digital Trends
Perfect for school, this Lenovo 2-in-1 laptop is a steal at 31% off
Laptop deals are plentiful but how about saving $230 off a Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 when you buy direct from Lenovo? Snap up this deal and you can enjoy all the benefits of a 2-in-1 laptop for less than usual. Normally priced at $730, the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 is down to $500 for a limited time only as part of Lenovo’s doorbuster deals and we’re here to explain why you need it.
makeuseof.com
Does the Single SSD on the Base M2 MacBook Hinder Performance?
Apple released a new series of laptops powered by the M2 chipset during their WWDC 2022 event. Offering 25 percent more transistors compared to the M1, Apple claims that their new chipsets provide a performance improvement of 18 percent when it comes to CPU computations. Although Apple affirms that its...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Billboard
Back-to-School Laptop Deals: MacBook, HP, Lenovo & More
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Whether you’re heading back to the office, or back to school, it’s a great time to...
makeuseof.com
Kali Linux 2022.3 Released With Major Hacking Tool Upgrades
The new version of the ethical-hacking-focused Linux distribution Kali Linux has been released, dubbed 2022.3. It ships with added tools to create a local penetration test environment. The developers have also announced a new Discord server. What's New in Kali Linux 2022.3?. The developers took to Twitter to announce the...
makeuseof.com
How to Uninstall the macOS Ventura Beta
Every year, Apple releases beta versions of its upcoming operating systems so that developers can prepare their apps and beta testers can provide feedback and report bugs. The macOS Ventura beta has been available since July 2022, giving Mac users access to a host of new features ahead of the public.
Digital Trends
HP’s Alienware gaming laptop rival is $200 off today
One of the best HP laptop deals around at the moment is courtesy of HP itself with a great discount on the HP Victus gaming laptop. Normally priced at $1,250, it’s enjoying a $200 price cut right now, bringing it down to $1,050. Considered to be the company’s rival to Alienware, it’s super stylish while packing some truly impressive hardware. If you’re looking to game in style while also being able to play on the move, you need this HP Victus gaming laptop in your life. Let’s take a deeper look at why it’s so great.
Digital Trends
This Dell G15 Gaming Laptop is at clearance price for a limited time
If you’re not familiar with the Dell G15 Gaming Laptop, it’s a bit of an industry workhorse, being great for gaming while also having a budget price, which is why we’re always looking for gaming laptop deals that include the G15. For instance, today we found this excellent deal from Dell that discounts the G15 to $700 from $1,169, a whopping $469 discount on a great gaming rig.
Digital Trends
Dell just slashed prices on the Vostro and Latitude business laptops
If you’re self-employed or you work from home, this back-to-school season might be a good opportunity to take advantage of all of the laptop deals that are happening right now to upgrade your home office setup. Grabbing a new laptop will help you increase productivity so you can spend more time doing the things you love, and we’ve got the hookup on some Dell laptop deals that were made to get the job done. Keep reading to find out which business laptops are on sale right now, and click the links below to shop Dell’s best deals.
makeuseof.com
How to Create Taskbar and Menu Entries for Linux Applications
Sometimes Linux applications aren't available from your distro's repositories and software stores, or as downloadable DEB or RPM packages. Many times apps are only available as AppImages or old-school tarballs. These standalone executables don't actually install, they just run. The problem is, with no installation, you don't have taskbar or...
makeuseof.com
How to Select All the Files in a Folder in Windows 11's File Explorer
When you need to delete or move a lot of files within Windows 11's File Explorer, you need not do so one at a time. There are numerous ways you can select all or multiple items within a folder. Selecting multiple files will enable you to delete or move selected groups more quickly.
makeuseof.com
6 Important Factors to Consider When Choosing a Linux Distro
Linux is a modern operating system that shares many similarities with Unix. Linux is fast, reliable, and very stable. It is also easy to use and is suitable for both home and professional usage. With hundreds of Linux distros available online, it is not always easy to find the perfect...
makeuseof.com
Is Stray Launching VR Applications on Your Windows System? Here's Why & How to Fix It
The game of Stray contains a lot of mysteries that the player uncovers during gameplay. However, one strange occurrence that the developers didn't intend to cause was why Stray sometimes booted up VR applications alongside it, even though it's not a VR game. So, why does Stray sometimes launch a...
AMD's Sabrina Chromebook SoC Is Really a Mendocino Alias
A new report has revealed that AMD's mysterious Sabrina project was just an alias for the already announced Mendocino project, featuring Zen 2 6nm SoC's running RDAN2 graphics.
Intel Arc-powered NUC 12 mini PCs appear online – but don’t get excited yet
Intel’s NUC 12 Extreme, the incoming (and potentially power-packed) mini PC codenamed ‘Serpent Canyon’ featuring the company’s own Arc graphics cards, has been spotted listed in various incarnations at an online retailer. You may recall that a month ago we were treated to leaked specs of...
makeuseof.com
5 Ways to Search for All Your Video Files on Windows
Are you tired of browsing folders and manually searching for your videos? Are you looking for quick ways to find all the video files on your Windows device? If so, then you’ve come to the right place. We’ll show you how to use File Explorer’s search bar and some...
makeuseof.com
How to Create Photo Collages in Windows 11
A photo collage is a single image that contains multiple pictures within a grid layout. Many users set up slideshows to show off their snapshots on Windows PCs. However, creating photo collages is a good alternative way to showcase your photography. Yet, Windows 11 doesn’t include any built-in app or...
makeuseof.com
The 5 Best Browsers for Streaming Twitch
With tons of options present in the market, it's tough to choose a perfect web browser for streaming Twitch. Some offer full HD support but consume a lot of system resources, whereas others are battery-efficient but don't allow streaming in the highest quality possible. To help you make an ideal...
makeuseof.com
7 Chrome Extensions to Make Reading Online Articles Better
Most people these days read more in their web browser than anywhere else. The internet is full of fantastic articles, and these Chrome extensions give you a better reading experience online. As great as Google Chrome is, what makes it special is the vibrant community of developers who make extensions...
