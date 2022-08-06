Read on www.makeuseof.com
makeuseof.com
How to Convert MKV to MP4 in Windows
MKV is a multimedia container format that often stores multiple audio and subtitle tracks. However, since it is not as popular as other video file formats, such as MOV and MP4, playing an MKV file can become challenging on a Windows computer. If your device doesn’t support the MKV format,...
makeuseof.com
How to Create Photo Collages in Windows 11
A photo collage is a single image that contains multiple pictures within a grid layout. Many users set up slideshows to show off their snapshots on Windows PCs. However, creating photo collages is a good alternative way to showcase your photography. Yet, Windows 11 doesn’t include any built-in app or...
makeuseof.com
How to Hide Your Listening Activity From Friends on Spotify
Spotify offers different social features, like sharing music with friends, combining music tastes into a single playlist using Blend, playing music together using remote sessions, and more. Social features are good, but you don't always want your friends to see what you are listening to on Spotify. There are two...
makeuseof.com
How to Use localStorage in JavaScript
The localStorage mechanism provides a type of web storage object that lets you store and retrieve data in the browser. You can store and access data without expiration; the data will be available even after a visitor closes your site. You’ll normally access localStorage using JavaScript. With a small amount...
makeuseof.com
How to Create Taskbar and Menu Entries for Linux Applications
Sometimes Linux applications aren't available from your distro's repositories and software stores, or as downloadable DEB or RPM packages. Many times apps are only available as AppImages or old-school tarballs. These standalone executables don't actually install, they just run. The problem is, with no installation, you don't have taskbar or...
makeuseof.com
How to Uninstall the macOS Ventura Beta
Every year, Apple releases beta versions of its upcoming operating systems so that developers can prepare their apps and beta testers can provide feedback and report bugs. The macOS Ventura beta has been available since July 2022, giving Mac users access to a host of new features ahead of the public.
makeuseof.com
How to Create Dark Mode in React Without Using React Context
It’s become popular for applications to have a setting that lets you toggle between dark and light modes. Maybe it’s due to the popularity of dark UIs, maybe it’s because apps are gradually becoming more configurable. React context is an easy way of sharing data globally, but...
makeuseof.com
7 Chrome Extensions to Make Reading Online Articles Better
Most people these days read more in their web browser than anywhere else. The internet is full of fantastic articles, and these Chrome extensions give you a better reading experience online. As great as Google Chrome is, what makes it special is the vibrant community of developers who make extensions...
makeuseof.com
How to Select All the Files in a Folder in Windows 11's File Explorer
When you need to delete or move a lot of files within Windows 11's File Explorer, you need not do so one at a time. There are numerous ways you can select all or multiple items within a folder. Selecting multiple files will enable you to delete or move selected groups more quickly.
makeuseof.com
Learn How to Join Strings in Java
A lot of coding involves text manipulation, from language translation to simply joining words together. Java, like most other languages, has excellent built-in support to help you work with strings. Java supports the simple case of joining—or concatenating—strings very well. In fact, there are enough different ways of joining text...
makeuseof.com
5 Ways to Search for All Your Video Files on Windows
Are you tired of browsing folders and manually searching for your videos? Are you looking for quick ways to find all the video files on your Windows device? If so, then you’ve come to the right place. We’ll show you how to use File Explorer’s search bar and some...
makeuseof.com
Kali Linux 2022.3 Released With Major Hacking Tool Upgrades
The new version of the ethical-hacking-focused Linux distribution Kali Linux has been released, dubbed 2022.3. It ships with added tools to create a local penetration test environment. The developers have also announced a new Discord server. What's New in Kali Linux 2022.3?. The developers took to Twitter to announce the...
makeuseof.com
How to Add Widgets to Your iPad Home Screen
Widgets may not be an entirely new feature on the iPad, but as of iPadOS 15, they can now be used on any page on your Home Screen. Here’s a quick guide to iPad widgets, including what they are and how to add stacks of them to your Home Screen.
makeuseof.com
Does the Single SSD on the Base M2 MacBook Hinder Performance?
Apple released a new series of laptops powered by the M2 chipset during their WWDC 2022 event. Offering 25 percent more transistors compared to the M1, Apple claims that their new chipsets provide a performance improvement of 18 percent when it comes to CPU computations. Although Apple affirms that its...
makeuseof.com
The 5 Best Browsers for Streaming Twitch
With tons of options present in the market, it's tough to choose a perfect web browser for streaming Twitch. Some offer full HD support but consume a lot of system resources, whereas others are battery-efficient but don't allow streaming in the highest quality possible. To help you make an ideal...
makeuseof.com
Is Stray Launching VR Applications on Your Windows System? Here's Why & How to Fix It
The game of Stray contains a lot of mysteries that the player uncovers during gameplay. However, one strange occurrence that the developers didn't intend to cause was why Stray sometimes booted up VR applications alongside it, even though it's not a VR game. So, why does Stray sometimes launch a...
makeuseof.com
How to Take Care of Your Mac in Hot Weather
Whether you use a Mac or a MacBook, your computer is more than capable of working in any weather, but it does have its limits. If you're using your Mac during summer or when it is too hot outside, you might want to take the necessary precautions to avoid damaging it. Use these tips to help you keep your Mac cool during the hot weather.
makeuseof.com
The 10 Best Free Linux Firewall Tools
Setting up a firewall is key to securing your network perimeter. A firewall blocks sensitive ports and filters incoming and outgoing traffic to thwart malicious connections and ensure there is no unsolicited exchange of data. In the world of FOSS, there are plenty of firewall solutions to choose from. Here's...
makeuseof.com
How to Navigate Your TikTok Inbox
The TikTok app is segmented into five different tabs that can be found at the bottom of your screen: Home, Friends, the posting page, Inbox, and Profile. The Inbox tab serves as a hub for notifications, direct messages, screen time reports, TikTok Lives, and Stories of those you follow. The...
makeuseof.com
12 Differences Between the Instagram Desktop and Mobile Apps
If you need to use Instagram on PC as well as mobile, get to know what sets the two apps apart. There are features that change or don’t even exist, depending on what version of Instagram you're using. Here are some key differences between the mobile and desktop Instagram...
