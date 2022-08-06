Read on www.wccbcharlotte.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Carolina Big Name Retail Brands Fined For Excessive ChargingCadrene HeslopCharlotte, NC
Looking for a Great Date Night Spot? Check Out Dot Dot DotCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
5 Fun Things to Do in Charlotte This AugustCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
The Top 5 Family-Friendly Neighborhoods in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
5 Places to Donate Used Books in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Related
visityorkcounty.com
A Fort Mill Now Favorite on the YoCo Taste Trail
From August 7-14, let the YoCo Taste Trail Week be a guide to exploring the unique restaurants' York County has to offer. Powered by U.S. Foods, this is a fun opportunity to discover new dishes, step outside the box, and experience local flavors. Try a restaurant you've never been to or order a dish that isn't your go-to.
This Restaurant Has The Best Burrito In North Carolina
Eat This, Not That! found the best burritos in each state, including those served at this North Carolina favorite.
Popular Belmont brunch spot Honeycomb Cafe offers $20 mimosa pitchers
Honeycomb Cafe is a brunch restaurant in the town of Belmont that opened at the beginning of the year and is always packed on weekends. Why it matters: It’s a locally owned restaurant with locally sourced goods from North Carolina farms and butchers. Plus, they have a community garden behind the restaurant. And, as its […] The post Popular Belmont brunch spot Honeycomb Cafe offers $20 mimosa pitchers appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
mynews13.com
Charlotte restaurant named No. 1 for burgers in North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte family recipe is getting national attention. Reader’s Digest recently named Brooks’ Sandwich House the No. 1 spot in North Carolina to get a burger. What You Need To Know. Reader’s Digest named Brooks’ Sandwich House the #1 spot in North Carolina to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
scoopcharlotte.com
Update on Food Truck Fridays (And Any Days). Where Are They Now?
There’s nothing quite like grabbing a fast, casual meal from a food truck in the summertime, and lucky for us, the Queen City is filled with mobile kitchens everywhere. Hungry Charlotteans can rest assured that they’ll find their favorite wherever they are, with food truck rallies in neighborhoods including SouthPark, NoDa, Plaza Midwood and more.
Stanly News & Press
Buzzed Viking to bring drinks, food, entertainment to Locust
It takes only a second to realize that the new business moving into the 5,000 square-foot space that used to house Outfitters Steaks and Seafood in Locust is going to be a unique place as a huge spray-painted image of a vicious Viking with a battle-axe greets visitors along the side of the building at 805 W. Main St.
7 pick-your-own apple orchards within 2 hours of Charlotte
It might be a while before it starts to feel like fall, but the first sign of the new season is finally here: apple picking has begun. Here are seven orchards with pick-your-own apple orchards within two hours of Charlotte. Windy Hill Orchard & Cider Mill About an hour from Charlotte, Windy Hill is a destination […] The post 7 pick-your-own apple orchards within 2 hours of Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
kiss951.com
Where To Celebrate ‘National Fried Chicken And Waffle Day’ In North Carolina
It’s an odd food combination that somehow works. I’m talking about chicken and waffles, which has its roots in 1600s Pennsylvania Dutch cooking. However, in those days the dish was made with stewed chicken. The fried chicken version emerged later in the South and became popular in the soul food kitchens of Harlem in the 1930s and ’40s.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Weekday planner: 23 fun things to do in Charlotte including concerts and Panthers Fan Fest
MONDAY, AUGUST 8 Mobile Photography SkillPop Online | 7-8:30pm | $24 | Details Why you should go: Content creator and photographer Chris Rodarte (@rodartes.corner) will help you step up your mobile photography game. He’ll cover some of the fundamental techniques like composition, lighting and editing. TUESDAY, AUGUST 9 Guided Meditation Series Selenite Beauty | Second Tuesdays; […] The post Weekday planner: 23 fun things to do in Charlotte including concerts and Panthers Fan Fest appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
‘Don’t give up’: Blind musician turns heads in Mount Holly
“I’m out here to give them a show because I’m an entertainer!” Southgate told Queen City News.
Longtime South End event venue to shutter next spring
CHARLOTTE — Best Impressions Caterers will shutter its longtime event venue, Byron’s South End. Best Impressions and landlord Asana Partners decided not to renew the lease for the roughly 11,000-square-foot venue at 101 W. Worthington Ave. It will close next spring when the lease concludes, says Justin King, president of the catering company.
country1037fm.com
Carowinds Has Closed Down Four RIdes
According to WBTV, our beloved Carowinds has closed down four rides at the park. In a statement from Carowinds, the Yo-Yo, Dodgem, Plants vs. Zombies, and Southern Star attractions closed earlier this week on Aug. 1. Looks like it might be because Carowinds has some exciting news. They say they...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wccbcharlotte.com
Don’t Waste Your Money: The Best Way To Pack Luggage When Flying
CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Flying soon? One woman has a warning about what to pack in your carry-on versus what to put in your checked luggage. She missed her walk down the aisle as a bridesmaid and had to spend money on new items. Consumer Reporter, John Matarese explains how you can avoid the problems of having lost luggage.
Luxury hotel JW Marriott debuts VIP experience — for $8K a night
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — JW Marriott Charlotte is catering to the VIPs with its newest offering — an $8,000-per-night stay in its presidential suite. The hotel has created what it is calling the Elevated Luxury Package to deliver the ultimate experience, says Tom Dolan, director of sales and marketing. The goal is to speak to the high-end traveler and celebrate the hotel as it marks its first anniversary Aug. 17.
DIY Wedding in Albemarle, North Carolina
An elegant & sophisticated DIY wedding in North Carolina proves brides can truly do it all!. Crystal Hardy and her hubby, Brandon, weren’t afraid of tackling their wedding plans head-on. Inspired by a theme of elegance, sophistication, and modern touches, Crystal planned their entire wedding herself. From decor to hiring and seeking out the best vendors and choosing a venue, she thought of every detail. She even found her wedding dresses online from Pinterest boards!
North Carolina Big Name Retail Brands Fined For Excessive Charging
Store checkout errors are rising in North Carolina. This increase is significant. And it has caused customers to pay more for their purchases. Eight of the identified stores are in Mecklenburg County. Four Walmarts, three Dollar Generals, and one Target got fined $63,505 in total for scanning errors. (source)
Freedom Park: A Cherished Place in Charlotte
If you are looking to spend a day surrounded by nature and serenity, then there is a great option in Charlotte, NC. Freedom Park is one of the most beautiful and well-maintained parks in the city. It offers a variety of activities for all ages.
WBTV
Charlotte high school track star adds ‘world champion’ to long list of accolades
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte high school senior has another accolade to add to her storied career. “Joyful is an understatement. Like it’s more than that ... words can’t describe how I feel,” said Akala Garrett. “It’s just an amazing feeling to have these two medals around my neck. Get to know the people that I got to know, make new friends, get new titles to my name like it’s nothing. Words can’t explain how I feel because it was just so much in 10 days and it is amazing what can happen in just 10 days.”
What it would take for Charlotte to land Music Midtown
Atlanta’s loss could be Charlotte’s gain — or Raleigh’s, we suppose. Driving the news: Music Midtown canceled its annual festival in Atlanta’s Piedmont Park over “circumstances beyond our control” last week. The festival can’t ban firearms in public parks because of Georgia’s gun laws, as several outlets reported. Now, local officials want to lure the festival here […] The post What it would take for Charlotte to land Music Midtown appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
charlotteonthecheap.com
Catawba Fest — new fall festival in Tega Cay
Catawba Park is a new 62-acre park in Tega Cay. Its address is 2351 New Gray Rock Road, Tega Cay, SC. It sits on the banks of the Catawba River and features baseball and softball fields, multipurpose fields, an amphitheatre, an open play meadow for community events, along with trails, playgrounds, restrooms and concessions.
Comments / 0