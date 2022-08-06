ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gladewater, TX

Hope Haven of East Texas opening new emergency shelter in Gladewater

By Alisha Tagert
GLADEWATER, Texas ( KETK ) – Hope Haven of East Texas will be opening up a foster care emergency shelter in Gladewater this fall.

The shelter, Danielle’s Home of Hope, will have seven beds for girls ages 5-17 who have been removed from their homes or whose placement has been disrupted and they need a temporary placement until a foster home or kinship placement can be found.

Danielle’s Home of Hope will be a 24-hour staffed emergency shelter. This program expansion is an integration with Hope Haven’s operations to be proactive in immediate removal, to begin the process of healing and comfort. To learn more please visit Hope Haven of East Texas website.

A public hearing will be held, per regulation requirements, on Aug. 11 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. for any questions. The open house and dedication of the property will be Sunday Aug. 21 from 2 p.m.-4 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qtdwz_0h7WzIT900


