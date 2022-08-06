Read full article on original website
Police respond to Mercer County crash
It happened just after midnight in East Lackawannock Township.
Investigation pending following fatal shooting of 16-year-old
Several weeks after a shooting in the City of Erie, authorities are still investigating the death of a 16-year-old. Erie Police arrested a 13-year-old after the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old that took place in July. The shooting happened on the 2600 block of Wayne Street in Erie on July 16. The victim was taken […]
explore venango
Charges Against Franklin Woman Accused of Hitting, Lunging at Victim Held for Court; Charge Against Other Woman Dropped
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Assault and related charges against a Franklin woman accused of hitting and lunging at a woman were held for court while a charge against the other woman was dismissed. According to court documents, the following criminal charges against 24-year-old Alisha Shoffstall, of Franklin, were...
explore venango
Police Release Details of Two-Vehicle Crash on Route 322
ASHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a two-vehicle crash that occurred on U.S. Route 322 last Thursday afternoon. According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash happened around 4:23 p.m. on Thursday, August 4, in front of a residence on U.S. Route 322 in Ashland Township, Clarion County.
Beaver Falls Police make arrest in narcotics trafficking case
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A drug bust in Beaver County resulted in one arrest and the seizure of drugs and cash.Beaver Falls Police say they seized $1.700 in cash along with heroin, fentanyl, and crack from an apartment in Harmony Dwellings.The search warrant that was executed resulted in the arrest of Tatianna Friend on drug trafficking charges.
erienewsnow.com
Man Charged in Shooting of 9 Dogs in Crawford County Waives Hearing
The McKean man charged with shooting nine dogs in Crawford County waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday morning, according to court records. Skyler Martin, 21, still faces nine felony counts of animal cruelty as the case against him proceeds. Seven of the dogs were killed, and two were...
butlerradio.com
Renfrew Man Facing Charges After Leading Police On Chase
A Renfrew man is facing a number of charges after leading police on a chase in southern Butler County yesterday. According to a criminal complaint, 26-year-old David Johnston is accused of stealing a vehicle and fleeing police. It started around 7:30 yesterday morning, when state police received a call that...
explore venango
Police Investigating Hit-and-Run Crash in Richland Township
RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion have released information regarding a hit-and-run crash that occurred on State Route 58 on Saturday morning. According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash occurred around 6:21 a.m. on Saturday, August 6, along State Route 58, in Richland Township, Clarion County.
explore venango
State Police Release Details on Knox Gunfire Incident
BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police have released details regarding an incident involving gunfire that caused a stretch of State Route 338 to be shut down on Monday morning. According to PSP Clarion, troopers initiated an investigation into a reported assault after receiving calls of multiple gunshots...
wbut.com
Police Searching For Suspected Walmart Thief
Butler Township Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly stole items from Walmart. The incident happened last Friday afternoon around 2:15 p.m. Police describe the woman with blonde hair and wearing a striped dress. It’s not known what items the woman stole. Police say if you have any...
Former Jamestown fire chief enters plea in shooting
The former fire chief in Jamestown in Mercer County faces sentencing later this year after pleading guilty in court Wednesday.
erienewsnow.com
Man Arrested for Pointing Loaded AR-15 at Helicopter in Crawford County
Pennsylvania State Police arrested a man for pointing a gun at a helicopter in Crawford County. It was reported Aug. 5 around 11:30 a.m. on Skeltontown Rd. in Venango Township. A 25-year-old Cambridge Springs man pointed the loaded AR-15 at a helicopter which was inspecting Penelec power lines above the...
explore venango
Police Still Actively Searching for Missing Woman
MEADVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Meadville-based State Police are still actively searching for a missing 35-year-old Crawford County woman. According to police, 35-year-old Candace Caffas was last seen on July 16 on PA-285 in Conneaut Lake, Crawford County. She is described as 4-foot-9, approximately 95 pounds, with dirty blonde hair....
chautauquatoday.com
Jamestown man charged after domestic incident on city's south side
A Jamestown man has been arrested for allegedly grabbing a woman, and choking her during a domestic incident on the city's south side early Tuesday evening. Jamestown police say that officers responded to the call around 6 pm and learned that 33-year-old Anthony Rios-Colon had grabbed the woman by the neck, and began choking her in the presence of two young girls. Police say Rios-Colon then allegedly held the victim against a wall and pushed one of the girls. The second girl then became very upset. Officers arrested Rios-Colon, charging him with criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. He was taken to the city jail, pending arraignment.
erienewsnow.com
Erie Police Make Progress in 29th and Cherry Shooting Investigation
Erie police officers say they are making progress as they investigate a shooting incident that injured a teenage boy Sunday night at 29th and Cherry Streets. It happened right outside a duplex home where a young man was murdered last summer. That crime is still unsolved. On Sunday evening, in...
Three Jamestown residents arrested on drug charges
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three Jamestown residents were arrested on Wednesday on drug charges after a search warrants was conducted at a home on East 7th Street. SWAT entered the home at approximately 1 p.m. and found three adults and three children in the home. They found a quantity of money, 11.3 grams of fentanyl […]
Motorcyclist killed in Ashtabula County hit-skip crash
State troopers are investigating after a motorcyclist was killed in a hit-skip crash that happened in Ashtabula County Tuesday afternoon.
Local man accused of breaking into apartment, stealing underwear
A man is facing charges, accused of breaking into a Grove City apartment and stealing a woman's underwear.
Springdale Township woman accused of stealing more than $40K from place of employment
SPRINGDALE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Springdale Township woman is charged with buying gift cards, food and other items with someone else’s money. It appears this was an act of revenge. The woman confessed to police that she used her company credit card to steal more than $40,000. She...
explore venango
Police Respond to Altercation Following Race in Cranberry Township
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police say a fight broke out following a race on Saturday night at Lockhart Raceway in Cranberry Township. According to PSP Franklin, a physical altercation occurred around 9:17 p.m. on Saturday, August 6, between a known 37-year-old male victim, of Hamburg, New York, and 45-year-old Matthew Bernard, of Seneca, and 27-year-old Zachary Wilson, of Oil City, at Lockhart Raceway located on Horsecreek Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County.
