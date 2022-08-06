South Dakota firefighters released from Nebraska fire; ordered to assist with fires in Texas

HURON, S.D. (KELO.com) — If you have vocal talent you would like to show off, the South Dakota State Fair and Dakotaland Federal Credit Union are looking for you. More than $2,000 in cash prizes will be awarded at the Dakota Star Talent Competition during the South Dakota State Fair. Applications are available online at http://www.sdstatefair.com and are due by 5 p.m. on August 19th. There are two age divisions, junior and adult.

HURON, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO