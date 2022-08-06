South Dakota firefighters released from Nebraska fire; ordered to assist with fires in Texas

Read on kelo.com
KELOLAND TV
High-risk inmate released; Driver license express station
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, August 8. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. As we cover different stories on the topic of missing and murdered Indigenous persons, we bring you the story of Finale Night Shield. She died of a stab wound to her chest which she suffered in January of last year.
KELOLAND TV
‘A tremendous loss’: Finale Night Shield remembered
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many families on South Dakota’s reservations have suffered loss and mourned loved ones taken by violence. If it’s not your family, it’s someone else’s… until such a story directly hits home. “When you hear the word MMIW, you think...
sdpb.org
Rounds says veterans may 'overwhelm' VA with new claims | Aug 08
See the audio attached above to listen to the full news update/podcast. Each day, SDPB brings you statewide news coverage. We then compile those stories into a daily podcast. Subscribe on Apple or Spotify. On today's update... South Dakota U.S. Senator Mike Rounds says the Department of Veterans Affairs is...
dakotanewsnow.com
DOC warns high-risk parolee to live in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Monday, the South Dakota Department of Corrections released a notice about a prisoner set to be paroled in the Sioux Falls area. The DOC says he is likely to re-offend. 36-year-old Wayne Tobias has been serving time involving multiple convictions on Assault...
IN THIS ARTICLE
gowatertown.net
Noem: Flags lowered at South Dakota Capitol in honor of Webster Judge Jon Flemmer
PIERRE, S.D. –Governor Kristi Noem ordered that flags be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol from sunrise until sunset today (Tuesday, Aug. 9), in honor of 5th Circuit Court Presiding Judge Jon Flemmer of Webster. He became a circuit court judge in 1999 and was the longest serving...
KETV.com
United States Postal Service launches new mail resource for Nebraska, Iowa and South Dakota
OMAHA, Neb. — The United States Postal Service rolled out its new resource Monday morning. USPS Connect is now available across Nebraska, Iowa and South Dakota. The postal service said it will help small businesses compete with larger companies. All they have to do is go online, sign the...
kelo.com
Bail set at $5M for Nebraska quadruple killing suspect
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A judge has set bail at $5 million for a man suspected of killing four people in the small northeast Nebraska town of Laurel last week. Court records show 42-year-old Jason Jones would have to put up 10% — or $500,000 — to be released from jail while he awaits trial on four counts of first-degree murder, two counts of arson and four weapons counts.
North Platte Post
Closures planned during park upgrades in north-central Nebraska, Panhandle
LINCOLN, Neb.-Access to certain areas of parks in north-central Nebraska and the Panhandle will be temporarily closed to make way for improvements. Mike Morava, regional superintendent for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, said each of the projects is being started early enough in the fall to be finished before visitation peaks next year.
kelo.com
South Dakota native trains America’s elite Navy service members
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Petty Officer 2nd Class Benjamin Willis, a native of Sioux Falls, plays an important role as an instructor at the Naval Education and Training Command, providing the fleet with sailors who possess the basic technical knowledge and skills necessary for naval service. Like all...
dakotanewsnow.com
Authorities investigating after Sioux Falls home struck by bullets
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police say no one was injured after someone fired several shots at a Sioux Falls home. The incident took place around 2:45 a.m. Saturday at a home near the intersection of S. Willow Avenue and W. 14th Street, according to police spokesperson Sam Clemens. A neighbor reported hearing several shots, but when they looked outside, they didn’t see anything unusual.
doniphanherald.com
Corn and soybean ‘sweat’ helps make Nebraska summers more humid
ASHLAND, Nebraska — Nebraskans like to complain about the humidity this time of year. But some might not realize that the corn and soybeans that help power the state’s economy are part of what’s making farmers and their customers sweat. All plants release into the air much...
kelo.com
SDSU Ice Cream Truck in Sioux Falls this weekend raising funds for kids
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The SDSU Ice Cream Truck is coming to Sioux Falls on Sunday afternoon. Hope for the Hopeless is holding the ice cream fundraiser from 4-6 p.m., to help orphaned children in Liberia. 100% of the proceeds will be going toward a 40-room dormitory in Liberia that is close to completion. The fundraiser will be held in the FCA parking lot at 1601 E. 69th Street on Sunday, August 14th.
kelo.com
South Dakota’s First Responders support Amendment D
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — South Dakota’s first responders are joining the campaign to expand Medicaid in the state with their support of Constitutional Amendment D. The South Dakota EMS Association and the South Dakota Firefighters Association, which represent first responders in South Dakota, endorse Medicaid expansion efforts in the state to strengthen rural healthcare and rural economies.
KELOLAND TV
Bikers make pit stop at Sioux Falls business
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Thousands of bikers made their way to the City of Riders over the weekend for the first weekend of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. There’s plenty of places along the way for riders to stop along the way. J&L Harley-Davidson is a pit stop...
gowatertown.net
Sioux Falls teenager identified as victim of fatal crash near Chancellor
CHANCELLOR, S.D. – A Sioux Falls man has been identified as the person who died last week in a two-vehicle crash one mile north of Chancellor. The South Dakota Highway Patrol says eighteen year-old Mason Jacobson died when the pickup he was driving collided with a van an an intersection.
kelo.com
Showcase your singing at the South Dakota State Fair
HURON, S.D. (KELO.com) — If you have vocal talent you would like to show off, the South Dakota State Fair and Dakotaland Federal Credit Union are looking for you. More than $2,000 in cash prizes will be awarded at the Dakota Star Talent Competition during the South Dakota State Fair. Applications are available online at http://www.sdstatefair.com and are due by 5 p.m. on August 19th. There are two age divisions, junior and adult.
Appeal to find 17-year-old Minnesota girl
Authorities have issued a public appeal to find a 17-year-old Minnesota girl who ran away from her home in Otter Tail County. The girl in question, identified as Samantha Holte, was last seen north of Fergus Falls in the Lake Jewett area on July 31. The Otter Tail County Sheriff's...
kbhbradio.com
Department of Transportation issues first rally vehicle traffic count numbers
STURGIS, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation released their rally vehicle traffic count numbers today. The D-O-T says their counters show traffic counts at nine locations entering Sturgis. On Friday, August 5, 56,885 vehicles entered Sturgis – up 11.4-percent from the previous five-year average. On Saturday,...
South Dakota Schools Are Set To Begin Next Week
WOW, where did the summer go? Time to put away the pool floaties, and dig out the backpacks for the kids to return to school. South Dakota's school year is right around the corner. Hard to believe that those summer vacation trips will end shortly as student-athletes begin fall practice....
Rescued hawk cannot be transported to Oregon facility—here’s why
BENTON CITY, Wash. — A Washington State Patrol (WSP) Sergeant jumped into action after he noticed an injured hawk near his residence. “My wife and I actually thought we saw a hawk in a roadway and we turned around and we lost it,” said Sergeant Daniel Munder with the WSP. He said this isn’t the first animal he’s saved. “I was coming to work and in the same area and I remember the hawk. I looked around and I saw it in the roadway, there he was with a pigeon.”
