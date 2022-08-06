McLaren 720S Driver Beats Afroduck's Record With a 21-Minute Lap of NYC

Read on jalopnik.com
Alfa Romeo Supercar To Be Previewed In 2023 With Twin-Turbo V6: Report
In June 2018, Alfa Romeo revealed a product roadmap that listed GTV and 8C models scheduled to come out by 2022. However, an updated version of that image from FCA's Q3 2019 results sadly did not include those two revivals anymore. To the disappointment of enthusiasts, plans for a Giulia Coupe and a mid-engined supercar were shelved. However, a new report claims there still might be an exciting ICE-powered Alfa before the brand goes electric.
Top Speed
The Bentley Mulliner Bacalar GT is Bespoke to the Extreme
Out of the three low-volume "exotic" Volkswagen Group Brands, Bentley was the only one without a limited run bespoke model. Bugatti launched multiple variants of their Chiron platform with the Divo and Centodieci, and Lamborghini has enjoyed a slew of bespoke models from the recent Sian to older projects such as the Centenario, Veneno, and Countach revival. Bentley has bolstered its historic Mulliner division, once known for its coach-building, to once again produce limited-run bespoke models. The first model of this revival is the now complete Mulliner Bacalar GT, and the details are out of this world.
First Drive: 2023 Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica Is the Ultimate Road-to-Track Supercar
The dream for most of us gear heads is to have a car you drive to the track, spend the day racing, then take home—no trailer necessary. But most track-focused cars are too stiff and uncomfortable to drive very far on public streets, while road cars are too soft and supple to provide much of […]
Mystery as abandoned Boeing 737 suddenly appears in the middle of a field in Bali - and no-one is sure how it got there
An abandoned Boeing 737 has appeared out of no-where parked in a field in Bali, with many travellers scratching their heads about where it came from. The large plane sits in a limestone quarry near the Raya Nusa Dua Selatan Highway, not far from the Pandawa beach - a tourist hub.
Judy Lilly Drag Car Has 426 Hemi And Massive Racing Tires
This is one of the cars that earned its driver the title of "Miss Mighty Mopar." Judy Lilly was a colossal figure in the automotive world for quite some time, known primarily for her massively influential cars and cool control in some of the world's most daunting performance driving situations. Interviews with the legendary racer have proven that she cared a lot more about the act of going fast than she ever did about beating her opponent. That's likely what made her a great racer; Judy was driving against herself and nobody else. Then, having raced her whole life, she got the chance to drive some of the world's fastest cars. One such vehicle was her beloved 1967 Plymouth Belvedere, whose boastful style caught the eyes of thousands at the drag strip while its massive engine carried her and the car into many victories.
Honda Runs Red Light, Wrecks McLaren 570S
What seemed like a quiet summer evening at Woodward and 14 Mile Rd in metro Detroit turned into a nightmare for a McLaren owner. Their recently upgraded supercar was heavily damaged in a crash with what seems to be a Honda crossover running at a red light. Footage from a...
McLaren 765LT Hits Over 200 MPH In Bouncy Top Speed Run On Autobahn
McLaren may have a rather confusing lineup with more "special" models than we can count, but there's no denying that the peeps from Woking make some of the fastest cars money can buy. A new video shot on an unrestricted section of the Autobahn shows the 765 Long Tail being pushed to the maximum, delivering lightning-quick acceleration. It shifts through all seven gears in the blink of an eye and picks up speed at a truly mesmerizing pace.
Top Speed
2023 BMW i7 Is Wildly Out Of Its Comfort Zone On The Nurburgring
BMW used to be near the forefront of automotive electrification, especially back when the initial i3 was launched in 2011. However, they are now somewhat trying to play catchup with the issue of having to uphold their "Ultimate Driving Machine" slogan, while also having to build big, heavy, and comfortable luxury EVs. The upcoming i7 electric luxury sedan was spied running some last-minute testing laps around the Nurburgring to make slight adjustments before customer deliveries begin this fall, and it does not look all that great.
motor1.com
See stock Ferrari SF90 Stradale hit 60 mph in 2.33 seconds
Comparing 0 to 60 mph times is not enough to fully assess a car's performance credentials since there's more to the story than just accelerating in a straight line. Nevertheless, it's a quick and easy way to get an idea of how it stacks up against segment rivals. If you needed more proof the Ferrari SF90 Stradale is neck-twisting quick, Brooks Weisblat from DragTimes did a few hard launches using different sets of tyres with its $556,000 (starting price £375,000 in UK) machine.
Lamborghini Aventador RC Car Gets Turned Into A Functional Drone
There's no shortage of flying car concepts throughout history. Marrying the automobile and airplane has been a long-promised dream, but building them and making them safe is no easy task. People struggle to handle the road-bound vehicles today's automakers are producing, and adding flight capability to their complexity won't help.
700-HP BMW M4 Vs Acura NSX Drag Race Holds A Surprising Upset
In a drag race, an all-wheel-drive versus rear-wheel-drive matchup with almost equal power output will most likely end up with the AWD finishing first. The benefit of having all four wheels gripping at a standing start is certainly an advantage, though there are of course many other factors that should be considered.
Pagani Zonda S Roadster Plays Sweet V12 Tune On Track
Plus a special appearance of other hypercars, including one Apollo IE. If only one car defines what Pagani is, it should be the Zonda. As the firstborn of the Italian hypercar maker, the Zonda carries what the brand was originally about more than two decades ago – speed, power, rarity, and a whole lot of unique styling.
Musk sells nearly $7 billion in Tesla shares amid Twitter legal battle
Aug 9 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk sold $6.9 billion worth of shares in the electric vehicle maker, tweeting it was important to avoid an emergency sale of Tesla stock amid a legal showdown with Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) over a $44 billion takeover deal.
Watch This Ferrari 458 Italia Coupe Crash Into a Light Pole
Watching this Ferrari 458 Italia Coupe crash is painful, especially when you consider how few of this sports car Ferrari made. The post Watch This Ferrari 458 Italia Coupe Crash Into a Light Pole appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Every Porsche SUV Is Recommended by Consumer Reports
Sure, Porsche makes only two SUVs, but they're both fantastic. The post Every Porsche SUV Is Recommended by Consumer Reports appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
