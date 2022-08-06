ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Missing Spencer woman found dead in Lake Whittemore at Luther Hill Park

By Kim Ring, Telegram & Gazette
 3 days ago
SPENCER — State and local police are investigating the death of a 51-year-old woman whose body was found in Lake Whittemore at Luther Hill Park Saturday afternoon.

The woman, who is from Spencer, had been reported missing earlier in the day and police had reason to believe she could be in the area of the park, Spencer Police Chief David B. Darrin said.

"The lifeguard saw something unusual in the water and kayaked to it," said Darrin, who added that what the lifeguard discovered was a woman's body and that she was deceased.

The park, which had been closed since Wednesday due to high levels of E. coli bacteria, reopened Saturday morning but was quickly closed after the discovery shortly after noon, police said.

Emergency personnel from the Spencer Fire Department responded with a boat and assisted police in bringing the woman to shore.

State police detectives from Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr.'s office are heading up the investigation.

#Bacteria#Police#State
