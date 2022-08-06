'Definition of an honest man': Art McNally first NFL official enshrined in Hall of Fame

CANTON — Art McNally was not shy about embracing change.

Known as the father of modern officiating, McNally introduced instart replay to the NFL when he was the league's supervisor of officials. He always held his officials to high standards. He also never wanted them ... or anything ... to affect the outcome of games.

"He wasn't scared of technology or changes," McNally's grandson Connor O'Hara said during Saturday's Enshrinement. "He just wanted to do what it took to get the right call. Everything he did was in the idea of what's fair.

"He's not going to sugarcoat anything. He's not going to hold back. The truth is the truth. Integrity is something everyone brings up when they speak of my grandfather. He's the definition of an honest man."

McNally, who watched Saturday's Enshrinement from home," spent 57 of his 97 years in the National Football League. Prior to becoming the league's supervisor of officials, he himself was an official. He is the first official elected to the Hall of Fame.

"He loved officiating," McNally's grandaughter Shannon O'Hara said.

As an official and supervisor officials, McNally earned the trust of the league's coaches.

"They knew Art's word was an honest word," former NFL Commissioner and Hall of Famer Paul Tagliabue said. "He never leaned with the wind.

"His integrity above all entitles him to be in the Hall of Fame."

Connor O'Hara said his grandfather was not a man who wanted to be in the spotlight. As part of the Class of 2022, he does not think McNally would mind sharing it this time.

"He's representing a lot of great men who spent a lot of hours and dedicated their lives to the NFL," O'Hara said. "He's the first (official) to get his name on the big lights and get a bust in Canton."

"We're so proud of it."

