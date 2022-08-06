ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

'You live on in our hearts': Bryant Young salutes late son Colby at his Enshrinement

By Mike Popovich, The Repository
The Repository
The Repository
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RuTIt_0h7WyEu200

CANTON — A devastating injury almost cost Bryant Young his career ... and his leg.

The pain the Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive tackle suffered that day was nothing compared to the pain he and his family experienced years later.

Young spoke of his late son Colby during Saturday's Enshrinement. Colby Young died of pediatric cancer at age 15 in 2016.

"Colby loved life and had an infectious smile," Young said. "He had many interests, including football. He was a happy kid."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XwKlv_0h7WyEu200

Colby was starting to have headaches in the fall of 2014. A CAT scan revealed a brain tumor.

Five days later, surgeons removed Colby's tumor.

"They told us it was cancer," Young said.

Despite the grim news, Colby was in high spirits when he returned to school a week later. Young said he had the heart of lion.

Colby underwent intense treatments. HIs family felt encouraged when he started to feel well.

The following fall, Colby said he had another headache. The cancer was back.

"It spread too far too fast," Young said. "Colby sensed where things were heading and had questions. He didn't fear death as much as the process of dying. Would it be painful? Would he be remembered?"

Young assured his son he would keep his memory alove. He did it again during his Enshrinement speech.

"Colby ... ," Young said as he choked back tears. "You live on in our hearts. We will always speak your name."

Reach Mike at mike.popovich@cantonrep.com

On Twitter: @mpopovichREP

This article originally appeared on The Repository: 'You live on in our hearts': Bryant Young salutes late son Colby at his Enshrinement

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Canton, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Canton, OH
Sports
City
Canton, OH
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer#American Football#Cat
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Repository

The Repository

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Canton, OH from Canton Repository.

 http://cantonrep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy