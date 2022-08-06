ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

A North Carolina woman says she believes her car was stolen as a result of the viral 'Kia Challenge' leaving her to pay hundreds to fix it: 'It is ridiculous'

By Taylor Ardrey
Insider
 3 days ago

A stock image of cars in a parking lot.

Associated Press

  • A North Carolina woman says that her car was stolen due to the viral 'Kia Challenge.'
  • Rachel Bestman, who shared her story on Tik Tok, said that her car was taken on Monday.
  • Theives have been posting videos on how to steal Kia and Hyundai vehicles by using a USB cord

For 24-year-old Rachel Bestman, her car was her new beginning.

Bestman, a Charlotte, North Carolina resident, recently purchased a Hyundai Elantra, a car she said she loved.  However, her world turned upside down when she realized that her vehicle was not in its usual spot on Monday.

Bestman was leaving her apartment complex to head to work at around 10:30 p.m when she noticed that her car was missing.

"I was in denial for about three solid minutes," Bestman told Insider, adding that she was in distress. "I walked through the parking lot like, 'It's my fault. I misplaced my car."

Bestman said a security guard who worked for the complex approached her and called the tow yard to help locate her car. She was informed that her car was towed after it was found at the exit of another apartment complex a few blocks from where she lives.

"The maintenance guy told the tow driver that there were four males hanging from my doors like it was a jungle gym, and when he approached the car, they all fled," she said. "The ignition had been taken apart, and the car had two busted tires."

She later learned of the "Kia Challenge," which has been going viral on social media, particularly on Tik Tok.

She now believes she is a victim of a social media competition.

As Insider's Katherine Tangalakis-Lippert previously reported, people are posting videos online showing instructional videos that share the steps of how to steal a car — particularly Kia and Hyundai— by using only a USB charging cord after damaging the ignition.

"The mentality of people to even take someone's hard-earned money and just trash it is ridiculous," Bestman said. "To find out it was over a trend. Honestly, it put the icing on the cake. It was a real downer for me."

Local police recently warned residents about the rise in car thefts

Auto thefts have increased in cities across the county, including in Charlotte. In a July 25 tweet, the Charlotte- Mecklenburg Police department shared that "almost 200 cars have been stolen within the last 2 weeks."

According to local news , the department data reveals that there was an uptick in Hyundai and Kia thefts. Additionally, according to Fox 8 in North Carolina, law enforcement said that all of the recent car theft incidents show damage to the ignition. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police did not respond to Insider's request for comment.

Kia and Hyundai responded to the incident in statements to USA TODAY , emphasizing their concern about the recent thefts, and added that their vehicles "meet or exceed" the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards.

Bestman shared her story on TikTok to raise awareness

Earlier this week, Bestman shared her experience in an emotional video on TikTok that has garnered over 11 million views.

"If I could prevent this from happening to anybody else, that's the goal," Bestman told Insider."That was the whole goal of the video, and I feel really good that I did that or that the awareness is out there, I really do. And people have been very supportive."

@ssacred_rebel ♬ original sound - Kitty(Goddess Energy) 🐈‍⬛🖤

Insider reached out to Outlaw Towing on Saturday and the owner Shannon, who declined to give his last name, confirmed he towed her car, which had damage to the ignition and two flat tires.

Since Bestman shared her story on TikTok, Shannon said that he has been bombarded with calls, although he does not have other cars with similar damage as Bestman in his tow yard.

"Since [Bestman] posted the TikTok, I keep getting calls from people all over the country and in Charlotte checking to see if I have any Hyundai or Kia because theirs were stolen, and then people are checking with me about other cars as well," Shannon told Insider. "I just direct them to call 311 because I don't have their vehicles. It's not like I tow every stolen car in Charlotte."

Bestman said that she's now stuck with multiple bills to repair the car and pay the tow company due to this incident but is grateful to those who have been helping her during this time.

"I've been receiving Cash Apps, which almost overwhelms me," she said. "To feel the love and see the support from strangers who don't owe me kindness, and they're not the ones that took my car ... I'm truly just grateful."

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 33

Terry Scott
3d ago

she should start a class action lawsuit against TikTok for allowing this video which is legalized car theft.

Reply(4)
45
William J Keel
2d ago

It's time peoplecstarted seeing social media when harm comes by way of something seen on the media. Facebook for one is fast to take down postbwith the truth in it but crimal post are left up. As for Tik Tok it should never be allowed in the US

Reply
10
Robert Hunter
2d ago

Invest in a steering wheel Club bar. $30 and you have piece of mind. I have them on all my cars. Takes 20 seconds to put on and take off

Reply
8
 

Insider

Insider

