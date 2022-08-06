ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Coroner identifies woman killed in Colerain Twp. crash that injured 3 others

By Molly Schramm
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qdZKc_0h7Wy3HI00

One person is dead and three others are injured after a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer on Hamilton Avenue, Colerain police said.

Police said the fatal crash happened around 12:01 p.m. Saturday on Hamilton Avenue at the I-275 overpass and involved both the tractor trailer and a sedan.

The Hamilton County Coroner's Office identified the woman killed as Patricia Lauricella, 69, of Dayton, Ohio.

Police on scene said Lauricella, a passenger in the sedan, was dead at the scene and three others involved in the crash suffered non-life threatening injuries. They were transported to University Hospital.

The crash closed down both directions of Hamilton Avenue between Civic Center Plaza and Houston Road for several hours.

Police said it's too early in their investigation to tell if speed or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

Comments / 0

