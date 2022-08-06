ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports very high on Notre Dame in 2022, find out why

By Michael Chen
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The season is close with fall camp for the Irish starting yesterday, the season opener against Ohio State is right around the corner. There are plenty of reasons for optimism and 247Sports has multiple reasons why the Irish should have a very prosperous 2022. Find out below a few reasons why the experts at 247Sports like Notre Dame this fall.

The defense should be elite

Sep 18, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Isaiah Foskey (7) celebrates after a sack in the fourth quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Brad Crawford recently looked at which 2022 defenses should be among the top 10 and the Irish were picked as one of them. Yes, they were just picked at the bottom of this list, but it’s still a very encouraging sign. Even though Al Golden replaces Marcus Freeman as the defensive coordinator, the head coach is going to have plenty to say how the Notre Dame defense will look. Crawford mentions defensive end Isaiah Foskey and safety transfer Kyle Hamilton as impact players

The Irish are one of the teams that could end the SEC reign

Jan 1, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Drew Pyne (10) leads players out of the tunnel before playing against the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Rose Bowl at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The SEC has been the conference that has brought home the most College Football Playoff championship trophies and you could go back to the BCS days as well for their dominance as a group. Since 1998, the SEC claimed 14 titles, the past three in-a-row and twelve of the last sixteen. It’s hard to argue the conferences dominance, but there are some schools that can break through. The Irish being one of ten that Will Backus chose that could end the SEC’s title run. Although Backus notes the Irish’s biggest obstacle being the schedule, “if Notre Dame can escape all that with just one loss – or none – then a potential national championship does not seem too far-fetched.”

