The Irish make it three-for-three as they gain another 2023 commit

The end of this week looked like a massive one for Irish recruiting. The first domino was Louisiana linebacker Jaiden Ausberry, who committed on Thursday. Yesterday, it was Ohio safety Ben Minich who verbally committed to the Irish. Two-for-two with just one other announcement remaining, Kansas running back Dylan Edwards.

The talented runner made his decision and once again Notre Dame fans should be extremely happy. Edwards like Ausberry and Minich made his decision in favor of the Irish, giving Notre Dame another weapon in the backfield in the future. It was a quick flip for Edwards, who just last week was committed to Kansas State.

Edwards brings the Irish 2023 class to twenty-three total members and once again tops the 247Sports composite team rankings. It’s safe to say that the past three days have been extremely prosperous for Marcus Freeman and now the class is close to being complete.

