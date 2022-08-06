ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man dies following Sunset shooting; suspect arrested

By Kayo LeBlanc
 5 days ago
St. Landry Parish, La. – One person is dead, and a person of interest is in custody following a shooting Friday night in Sunset.

A spokesperson for the Sunset Police Department said officers responded to a call of someone being shot on East Martin Luther King Drive.

Jeremy Chaisson, 21, was found near his home with a gunshot wound to his chest.

Chaisson was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Following an investigation, 17-year-old Jakyri Mykel Paddio was arrested and booked with first-degree murder, illegal carrying of a firearm, illegal possession of a stolen firearm and armed robbery.

