ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Watch: Speedy highlights of Notre Dame's latest commitment

By Nick Shepkowski
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I7LL0_0h7WxDz600

The thing about watching athletes worthy of Division I scholarships on tape against your average high schoolers is that of course they’re going to stand out. If they didn’t then they almost certainly wouldn’t be seen as the prized recruiting prospects that they are.

Notre Dame landed a commitment from running back Dylan Edwards on Saturday, their third commit in the last three days. If you’ve followed his recruiting at all there are probably two things you’re aware of:

  1. He was previously committed to Kansas State
  2. He’s really fast. Like REALLY fast.

That’s at least what has been said about him and Notre Dame has undoubtedly improved their team speed as a whole in recent years by landing players like Braden Lenzy, Chris Tyree, and lorenzo styles.

The most impressive thing in Edwards film isn’t that he runs away from people but by just how much. In watching below don’t just look at him running away from opponents but watch and enjoy just how badly he beats opponents to the angle they’re trying to catch him at.

Comments / 0

Related
WNDU

Irish defensive coordinator Al Golden transitioning back to college football

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Fall camp resumed Monday for the Notre Dame football team, and the focus was on the Fighting Irish defense. New defensive coordinator Al Golden is fresh off coaching in the Super Bowl with the Cincinnati Bengals. Golden has been an assistant coach in the NFL since 2016, but he has plenty of experience at the college level. He was head coach of the Miami Hurricanes from 2011-2015.
SOUTH BEND, IN
FanSided

Notre Dame football: Brandon Joseph a top 2022 transfer

The Notre Dame football team struck gold by landing Brandon Joseph via the transfer portal, and he should have an outstanding season in South Bend. The 2022 college football season is right on the horizon, and for the Notre Dame football program, hope springs eternal. This is a team that is built to make another legitimate run at the College Football Playoff, despite losing some key players from last year’s team.
NOTRE DAME, IN
slapthesign.com

Notre Dame football: Tobias Merriweather turning WR group into a strength

The Notre Dame football team looked to have a weakness at wide receiver heading into fall practice, but Tobias Merriweather is changing that narrative. During the 2021 college football season, the Notre Dame football team saw true freshman wideout Lorenzo Styles Jr. explode at the end of the year. He capped off a terrific first season in South Bend by dominating the Fiesta Bowl, cementing his spot as WR1 for the 2022 campaign.
SOUTH BEND, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Notre Dame, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Football
City
Notre Dame, IN
Notre Dame, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
abc57.com

Barenaked Ladies to headline Morris 100 Fest

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Barenaked Ladies will headline the Morris 100 Fest on October 1 at 7:30 p.m. The concert will close out the Morris 100 Fest and the South Bend's Best. Week Ever. event, which runs from September 24 to October 1. Tickets for the concert are on sale...
SOUTH BEND, IN
rvbusiness.com

Patrick’s Gravure Ink Opens 66K-Square-Foot Plant in LaPorte, Ind.

That is what’s officials said driving Gravure Ink onward and upward, opening a new, third location in 2022. As a leading supplier of vinyl wall coverings to the RV and manufactured housing markets, Gravure Ink, a brand of Patrick Industries, has outgrown its 55,000-square-foot vinyl manufacturing facility in Bensenville, Ill., and into a new, state-of-the-art 60,000-square-foot plant in La Porte, Ind., which will now allow the company to focus on both vinyl and paper production, expanding its selections to include woodgrain patterns/offerings.
LA PORTE, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lorenzo Styles
95.3 MNC

Cannabis industry hiring in southwest Michigan

Looking for a new job? The budding cannabis industry in southwest Michigan is hiring. The Southland Farms Marijuana Dispensary in Niles needs workers. The dispensary has five grow rooms and a high-end retail shop for customers seeking a relaxing cannabis purchase experience. The dispensary will fully open in September. Puff...
NILES, MI
95.3 MNC

Multiple South Bend shootings on Sunday

As many as five people were injured after shootings in South Bend on Sunday, Aug. 7. Officers were called to three separate shootings, from just before midnight to after 4 a.m. They were called to the 3400 block of W. Wester, the 1900 block of W. Western, and the 500...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

5 victims injured in apparent South Bend shootings

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department provided an update Sunday evening, confirming there were five victims of apparent gunfire from overnight shootings. All were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. -- Original story: The South Bend Police Violent Crimes Unit is investigating several overnight shootings that resulted in...
SOUTH BEND, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#American Football#Division
fortwaynesnbc.com

Woman shot with arrow leads to Kendallville police investigation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Officers with the Kendallville Police Department say they’re investigating a shooting involving an arrow, Saturday. Police say they were dispatched to a home on Glory Avenue in Kendallville after reports of a woman who had been shot with an arrow. Officers...
WNDU

Whistle Pigs take the stage at Fridays by the Fountain

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Music, food, and fun took over downtown South Bend right outside the Morris Performing Arts Center on Friday. Fridays by the Fountain take place every Friday during the summer from 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. at the Jon Hunt Memorial Plaza. Whistle Pigs took the stage while people enjoyed a bite to eat out on the lawn.
SOUTH BEND, IN
fox32chicago.com

Woman dies after kayaking accident last month on northwest Indiana lake

HOBART, Ind. - A 54-year-old woman who was critically injured after a kayaking incident last month in northwest Indiana has died. Carol Rose Wolff Williams, of Griffith, Ind., died Sunday after the July 31 accident on Robinson Lake in Hobart, according to the Lake County medical examiner's office. Williams and...
HOBART, IN
idesignarch.com

Beautiful Glass Beach Cottage Overlooking Lake Michigan

This gorgeous modern beach cottage in South Haven, Michigan, southwest of Grand Rapids, is a unique lakefront house on North Beach. Guests can enjoy unforgettable views of Lake Michigan on the semi-circular decks facing the beach. An outdoor spiral staircase connects the top two decks which also feature outdoor fireplaces.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WANE-TV

Police: Teen in custody in arrow shooting

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – A teenager is in custody but has not yet been charged in connection to a woman being shot with an arrow in Kendallville on Saturday. The woman, who has not been identified, was shot with an arrow in her lower back in the 200 block of Glory Drive at about 1:30 p.m., police said in a statement previously. Responding officers found her in the garage of the home.
KENDALLVILLE, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

137K+
Followers
182K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy