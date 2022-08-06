Watch: Speedy highlights of Notre Dame's latest commitment

The thing about watching athletes worthy of Division I scholarships on tape against your average high schoolers is that of course they’re going to stand out. If they didn’t then they almost certainly wouldn’t be seen as the prized recruiting prospects that they are.

Notre Dame landed a commitment from running back Dylan Edwards on Saturday, their third commit in the last three days. If you’ve followed his recruiting at all there are probably two things you’re aware of:

He was previously committed to Kansas State He’s really fast. Like REALLY fast.

That’s at least what has been said about him and Notre Dame has undoubtedly improved their team speed as a whole in recent years by landing players like Braden Lenzy, Chris Tyree, and lorenzo styles.

The most impressive thing in Edwards film isn’t that he runs away from people but by just how much. In watching below don’t just look at him running away from opponents but watch and enjoy just how badly he beats opponents to the angle they’re trying to catch him at.