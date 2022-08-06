ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka, MO

myleaderpaper.com

Man arrested in Eureka for alleged drug possession

Eureka Police arrested a 54-year-old Jefferson City man after a substance believed to be methamphetamine reportedly was found in rooms he was renting at the America’s Best Inn, 1725 W. Fifth St. The man was arrested after he allegedly had an encounter with a prostitute at the motel and then called police because his pickup was stolen from the parking lot, police reported.
myleaderpaper.com

Byrnes Mill Police to get new dash cameras, body cameras

The Byrnes Mill Police Department soon will have four new body cameras and two car dashboard cameras. It will be the first time the department has had dash cameras. However, it already had eight body cameras for its 10 full-time officers and one part-time officer, Police Chief Frank T. Selvaggio said.
BYRNES MILL, MO
5 On Your Side

Man's truck, $25,000 in tools stolen while he was fixing another vehicle in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are investigating after a man had his truck and thousands of dollars worth of tools stolen while he worked on another vehicle Saturday morning. Police said a man walked into the Central Patrol Division Sunday morning to report his truck had been stolen. He told police he was working on a car near the intersection of St. Louis Avenue and 10th Street at around 11:30 Saturday morning when he was robbed.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Inmate Dies At Potosi Correctional Center

(Potosi) An inmate at the Potosi Correctional Center has died. Authorities say Kevin Andrews was a 42 year old male serving a 15 year sentence for possession of a controlled substance, two counts of first degree robbery, two counts of armed criminal action, two counts of kidnapping and two counts of first degree burglary from St. Louis County.
POTOSI, MO
KMOV

Final report release into 2017 deadly boiler explosion in Soulard

SOULARD, Mo. (KMOV) - Three years later, the Chemical Safety Board (CSB) released its final report after a massive boiler exploded at the Loy-Lange Box Company on Russell Boulevard, leaving four dead in Soulard. On April 3, 2017, a large industrial boiler exploded at the Loy-Lange Box Company on Russell...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Festus woman hurt in accident at Hwys. 67, CC

A Festus woman was hurt in a two-vehicle traffic accident early Saturday evening, Aug. 6, on Hwy. 67 at Hwy. CC south of Festus. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Darren Lawson, 30, of Festus was driving a 2018 Dodge Ram 1500 south on Hwy. 67 at 6:45 p.m. when he stopped for a red light in the left-turn lane at Hwy. CC. A southbound 2013 Kia Optima driven by Kathleen Arman, 50, of Festus was making a left turn onto Hwy. CC when she veered to the left and the front left of the Kia struck the right read of the Dodge.
FESTUS, MO
NewsBreak
Public Safety
stljewishlight.org

Cody Rush admits threatening to blow up CRC

A St. Louis man arrested outside of Central Reform Congregation last November admitted in federal court Monday to threatening to blow up the synagogue in 2021. Cody Steven Rush admitted calling the St. Louis office of the FBI on Nov. 5, 2021 and saying, “I’m going to blow up a church.” Rush gave his name and identified his target as the Central Reform Congregation in the Central West End. Rush said he would take action the next morning when people were inside.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kttn.com

Missouri man admits threatening to blow up a synagogue

A man from Missouri admitted threatening to blow up a St. Louis synagogue in 2021. Cody Steven Rush of St. Louis admitted calling the St. Louis office of the FBI on Nov. 5, 2021, and saying, “I’m going to blow up a church.” Rush gave his name and identified his target as the Central Reform Congregation in St. Louis. Rush said he would take action the next morning when people were inside. Rush said he hated Jewish people. He called back later and again threatened to attack the synagogue “while they are in service.” Asked if had anything else he wanted to say, Rush said, “Yeah, that I hate them with rage.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

St. Louis man killed in ATV accident in Washington County, Mo.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A 56-year-old man from St. Louis was killed in an ATV accident in Washington County, Mo. Saturday morning. Police tell News 4 the accident happened on Crump Road south of Pigeon Roost Road just before noon. Michael Tune was driving a 2019 Polaris Ranger southbound when it went off the right side of the road, hit an embankment, went back onto the road and overturned.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Farmington Correctional Center Inmate Dies

(Farmington) A 71 year old man serving a life sentence for capital murder has died at the Farmington Correctional Center. Richard Richter had been in prison since 1976. He had also been sentenced for fires degree robbery with a revolver, robbery, assault and two counts of second degree murder. Officials...
kfmo.com

Saturday Morning Washington County Crash

(Washington County, MO) Two Bonne Terre men, 56 year old Lindell P. Dickerson and 39 year old Kyle D. Weible, are recovering from injuries after a pick up crash in Washington County Saturday morning. Highway Patrolmen say Dickerson was driving south on Highway 8, east of Saturn Road, just before 10 o'clock, when his pick up ran off the right side of the road and smashed into several trees. Both Weible nd Dickerson were wearing their seat belts when the wreck took place. Weible, who was seriously injured, was transported to Mercy Hospital at St. Louis. Dickerson who was moderately injured, was taken to Washington County Memorial Hospital in Potosi.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO
Boston 25 News WFXT

Missouri man admits to stealing $854K, using funds to remodel backyard

ST. LOUIS — A Missouri man admitted to stealing more than $854,000 from his employer at a pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in St. Louis, prosecutors said. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri, Ryan S. Kent, 44, of Festus, used the stolen money to remodel his backyard. He also used the cash to pay personal bills, buy a truck and SUV, and gamble in Las Vegas.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Ramp closure at 170 SB

ST. LOUIS – Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash that has left a highway ramp closed. The crash took place around 6:00 a.m. on the 170 southbound ramp headed to Scudder where a semi-truck was overturned. First responders have completely blocked off the ramp investigating the crash. The injuries and identities of those involved have not been released.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

