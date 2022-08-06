Read on www.myleaderpaper.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She IsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSaint Louis, MO
Mother-daughter duo make history as Southwest pilotsB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMissouri State
Major grocery store chain just re-opened store location in MissouriKristen WaltersFerguson, MO
Related
Ballwin police seek driver in crash outside community center
The Ballwin Police Department is asking for the public's help with finding a suspect in connection with a crash outside of a community center earlier this month.
Motorcycle and deer collide in fatal Wentzville crash
A 79-year-old woman was killed in a motorcycle crash Monday afternoon after colliding with a deer in Wentzville.
myleaderpaper.com
Man arrested in Eureka for alleged drug possession
Eureka Police arrested a 54-year-old Jefferson City man after a substance believed to be methamphetamine reportedly was found in rooms he was renting at the America’s Best Inn, 1725 W. Fifth St. The man was arrested after he allegedly had an encounter with a prostitute at the motel and then called police because his pickup was stolen from the parking lot, police reported.
myleaderpaper.com
Byrnes Mill Police to get new dash cameras, body cameras
The Byrnes Mill Police Department soon will have four new body cameras and two car dashboard cameras. It will be the first time the department has had dash cameras. However, it already had eight body cameras for its 10 full-time officers and one part-time officer, Police Chief Frank T. Selvaggio said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man's truck, $25,000 in tools stolen while he was fixing another vehicle in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are investigating after a man had his truck and thousands of dollars worth of tools stolen while he worked on another vehicle Saturday morning. Police said a man walked into the Central Patrol Division Sunday morning to report his truck had been stolen. He told police he was working on a car near the intersection of St. Louis Avenue and 10th Street at around 11:30 Saturday morning when he was robbed.
Fire guts Taco Bell in Ballwin
A Taco Bell restaurant on Manchester Road in Ballwin went up in flames.
Motorcyclist dies in crash after trying to pass in no-passing zone on Highway 94
DEFIANCE, Mo. — A motorcyclist was killed in a head-on crash Sunday afternoon when he tried to pass a car in a no-passing zone on Highway 94 in Defiance, Missouri. According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash happened at around 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon on Highway 94 near the intersection of Route DD.
timesnewspapers.com
Vehicle, Body Recovered From Deer Creek Was That Of Webster Groves Man
The body of a man who was inside a vehicle pulled from Deer Creek on Friday, Aug. 5, has been identified as Randal "Randy" Howland, 62, of Webster Groves. His death was not related to the recent flooding of Deer Creek, but likely caused by a medical condition. Matt Nighbor,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motorcyclist killed in collision along Hwy 94 in St. Charles County
A Troy, Missouri man died Sunday afternoon in a motorcycle crash along Highway 94 in rural St. Charles County.
mymoinfo.com
Inmate Dies At Potosi Correctional Center
(Potosi) An inmate at the Potosi Correctional Center has died. Authorities say Kevin Andrews was a 42 year old male serving a 15 year sentence for possession of a controlled substance, two counts of first degree robbery, two counts of armed criminal action, two counts of kidnapping and two counts of first degree burglary from St. Louis County.
KMOV
Final report release into 2017 deadly boiler explosion in Soulard
SOULARD, Mo. (KMOV) - Three years later, the Chemical Safety Board (CSB) released its final report after a massive boiler exploded at the Loy-Lange Box Company on Russell Boulevard, leaving four dead in Soulard. On April 3, 2017, a large industrial boiler exploded at the Loy-Lange Box Company on Russell...
myleaderpaper.com
Festus woman hurt in accident at Hwys. 67, CC
A Festus woman was hurt in a two-vehicle traffic accident early Saturday evening, Aug. 6, on Hwy. 67 at Hwy. CC south of Festus. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Darren Lawson, 30, of Festus was driving a 2018 Dodge Ram 1500 south on Hwy. 67 at 6:45 p.m. when he stopped for a red light in the left-turn lane at Hwy. CC. A southbound 2013 Kia Optima driven by Kathleen Arman, 50, of Festus was making a left turn onto Hwy. CC when she veered to the left and the front left of the Kia struck the right read of the Dodge.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
stljewishlight.org
Cody Rush admits threatening to blow up CRC
A St. Louis man arrested outside of Central Reform Congregation last November admitted in federal court Monday to threatening to blow up the synagogue in 2021. Cody Steven Rush admitted calling the St. Louis office of the FBI on Nov. 5, 2021 and saying, “I’m going to blow up a church.” Rush gave his name and identified his target as the Central Reform Congregation in the Central West End. Rush said he would take action the next morning when people were inside.
kttn.com
Missouri man admits threatening to blow up a synagogue
A man from Missouri admitted threatening to blow up a St. Louis synagogue in 2021. Cody Steven Rush of St. Louis admitted calling the St. Louis office of the FBI on Nov. 5, 2021, and saying, “I’m going to blow up a church.” Rush gave his name and identified his target as the Central Reform Congregation in St. Louis. Rush said he would take action the next morning when people were inside. Rush said he hated Jewish people. He called back later and again threatened to attack the synagogue “while they are in service.” Asked if had anything else he wanted to say, Rush said, “Yeah, that I hate them with rage.”
KMOV
St. Louis man killed in ATV accident in Washington County, Mo.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A 56-year-old man from St. Louis was killed in an ATV accident in Washington County, Mo. Saturday morning. Police tell News 4 the accident happened on Crump Road south of Pigeon Roost Road just before noon. Michael Tune was driving a 2019 Polaris Ranger southbound when it went off the right side of the road, hit an embankment, went back onto the road and overturned.
mymoinfo.com
Farmington Correctional Center Inmate Dies
(Farmington) A 71 year old man serving a life sentence for capital murder has died at the Farmington Correctional Center. Richard Richter had been in prison since 1976. He had also been sentenced for fires degree robbery with a revolver, robbery, assault and two counts of second degree murder. Officials...
kfmo.com
Saturday Morning Washington County Crash
(Washington County, MO) Two Bonne Terre men, 56 year old Lindell P. Dickerson and 39 year old Kyle D. Weible, are recovering from injuries after a pick up crash in Washington County Saturday morning. Highway Patrolmen say Dickerson was driving south on Highway 8, east of Saturn Road, just before 10 o'clock, when his pick up ran off the right side of the road and smashed into several trees. Both Weible nd Dickerson were wearing their seat belts when the wreck took place. Weible, who was seriously injured, was transported to Mercy Hospital at St. Louis. Dickerson who was moderately injured, was taken to Washington County Memorial Hospital in Potosi.
KMOV
On this date: Axl Rose charged in connection with riot at Riverport
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV) - On August 7, 1991, musician Axl Rose was charged in connection with a riot that occurred during a Guns ‘n Roses concert at Riverport the month before. A riot broke out at Riverport (now the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater) during the Guns ‘n Roses concert...
Missouri man admits to stealing $854K, using funds to remodel backyard
ST. LOUIS — A Missouri man admitted to stealing more than $854,000 from his employer at a pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in St. Louis, prosecutors said. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri, Ryan S. Kent, 44, of Festus, used the stolen money to remodel his backyard. He also used the cash to pay personal bills, buy a truck and SUV, and gamble in Las Vegas.
FOX2now.com
Ramp closure at 170 SB
ST. LOUIS – Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash that has left a highway ramp closed. The crash took place around 6:00 a.m. on the 170 southbound ramp headed to Scudder where a semi-truck was overturned. First responders have completely blocked off the ramp investigating the crash. The injuries and identities of those involved have not been released.
Comments / 0