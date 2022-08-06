ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Watch: Videos and photo’s of Notre Dame first fall camp practices

By Michael Chen
 3 days ago
The long wait is almost over, Notre Dame Football is almost back. How do we know? Their social media has been buzzing with practice photos and short clips of the action. Check out what they have shared below these last few days.

More stills from the first day

