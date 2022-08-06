Watch: Videos and photo’s of Notre Dame first fall camp practices

At one point earlier in the summer, it looked like Dana Altman and the Oregon Ducks fumbled what was one of the biggest recruiting wins the program had seen in a long time.
5-star SF Mookie Cook, the No. 4 player in the 2023 class, announced his de-commitment from the Ducks, and plummeted Oregon’s recruiting ranking.
However, the tides have since turned. 5-star PF Kwame Evans committed to the Ducks last week, and Cook has since received more predictions on 247Sports to come back to Eugene and join Altman’s squad. On Tuesday, Cook pointed to the fact that he will be making an announcement this coming Friday.
“Announcement” coming on Friday from 2023 five-star Mookie Cook, former Oregon commit. 👀https://t.co/9lwdxMRp7S pic.twitter.com/u4DYfyP387
— Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) August 9, 2022
Will Cook announce that he is coming back to Oregon? Everything seems to be pointing in that direction. We’ll have to wait and find out.
Film
Mookie Cook’s Recruiting Profile
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
5
98
AZ
SF
Rivals
5
N/A
AZ
SF
ESPN
5
94
AZ
SF
On3 Recruiting
5
97.7
AZ
SF
247 Composite
5
0.9977
AZ
SF
Vitals
Hometown
Jefferson, Oregon
Projected Position
Small Forward
Height
6-foot-7
Weight
200 pounds
Class
2023
Recruitment
Committed to Oregon Ducks on March 31, 2022
De-committed from Oregon Ducks on June 29, 2022
Top Schools
Oregon Ducks
Kentucky Wildcats
Gonzaga Bulldogs
Arizona Wildcats
11
