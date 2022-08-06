Cleanup Day to rid Jackson residents of unwanted items

Read on www.wbbjtv.com
Mayor Conger strolls through Jackson neighborhood to hear concerns
JACKSON, Tenn. — Mayor Scott Conger and several City of Jackson department heads came to the Bemis Silver Circle community to take a stroll with residents. “Walk around and talk about what is good in the neighborhood, what needs improvement, what needs attention. It is a great way for us to interact with neighbors, residents to see what was going on to have that direct one-on-one conversation,” said Jackson Mayor Scott Conger.
Milan Mirror-Exchange
Downtown Humboldt still on the move
Humboldt has been on the move for the past several years and downtown Humboldt has benefited from the progress. That progress is continuing with major upgrades to some building facades. It began when Milano’s Pizza, Mi Casita and The Coffee Shop restaurants opened as well as the Kandy Bank and...
State’s first Safe Haven Baby Boxes boxes to be placed in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — At Tuesday’s Jackson City Council special called meeting, the consideration of a lease agreement for Safe Haven Baby Boxes passed on new business. The Safe Haven Baby Boxes are a new component to the Safe Haven Baby Law. They will provide a resource for a mother to anonymously surrender her baby to a designated and safe baby box, located at Jackson Fire Department Station #2.
City selects Courtney Searcy as July 2022 Hub City Hero
JACKSON, Tenn. — Courtney Searcy has been named the July 2022 Hub City Hero by the City of Jackson. The Hub City Hero program recognizes community members who are committed to improving the quality of life for others in Jackson. Searcy is the Program Director and Editor-in-Chief of Our...
Hardin County nonprofit celebrates National Health Center Week
SAVANNAH, Tenn. — A local nonprofit celebrated National Health Center Week. Lifespan Health is a community health center that serves more than 14,000 patients in Hardin, McNairy, and Wayne counties. Patients are also offered a discounted price ranging from 20 to 100 percent. The center provides a convenient location...
Jackson Transit Authority to give free rides for school supply donations
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Transit Authority is hosting donations for school supplies. JTA’s “Pack the Bus” campaign will run from 6 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. on August 10 & 11. Riders can receive a free ride on fixed route buses by donating school supplies equal...
Local counties to see expansion in broadband internet
HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — Broadband internet services are coming to Hardeman and surrounding counties. Bolivar Energy Authority has begun a new partnership with Aeneas Internet and Telephone, conveying a new sense of expectation to the area when it comes to broadband. More than 15,000 rural homes and businesses will...
Events the week of August 8, 2022 in West Tennessee
Don’t miss any of the fun in West Tennessee this week!. Scott’s Strolls (Jackson/Bemis community) Jackson’s Musical Heritage (Jackson) Carroll County Fair Back to School Bash (Huntingdon) Wednesday, August 10. Korean War Veteran Award Ceremony (Huntingdon) Thursday, August 11. Pottery Sip & Shop (Jackson) Career Fair (Crump)
Flea market returns to the Hub City
JACKSON, Tenn. – Need a new cup, jewelry, barbecue sauce, or just looking to find a new outfit?. The monthly flea market has you covered inside and outside. Jerry Windham, with Southern Market Promotions, is one of those making sure the market runs smoothly. He says that shoppers can...
Jackson-Madison County students begin new school year
JACKSON, Tenn. — Many kids got off the bus with backpacks Monday morning excited to begin the new school year. Rose Hill School Executive Principal Dr. Tiffany Green hopes to send students back to their parents better than when they came in. “Our first and most important goal is...
3 TN cities on the list of the cheapest places to live
While Americans continue to feel the sting of inflation, three Tennessee cities are among the cheapest U.S. cities to live in by business and personal finance site Kiplinger.
Mugshots : Madison County : 08/08/22 – 08/09/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/08/22 and 7 a.m. on 08/09/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
Amy Elizabeth Floyd Moss
Beloved Mama and Mamie, Amy Elizabeth Floyd Moss passed away peacefully on August 6, 2022, in her 76th year, with her loving family by her side. Throughout her battle with ovarian cancer, she always had a smile or kind word to share. Her health never compromised her ability to live each day to the fullest, and she was an inspiration to all who knew her. She always held her friends and family close to her heart.
2 injured in three vehicle wreck in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — Two people were injured in a three vehicle crash Monday evening. The wreck happened at the intersection of Bolivar Highway and Caldwell Street. Our crew was on the scene and saw one person air-lifted in an E-VAC helicopter. According to Randy Hayes with the Jackson Fire...
Identities released of three killed on Tennessee River
DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — The identities of three people killed in a boating incident on the Tennessee River on Saturday have been released. According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the individuals have been named as 57-year-old Cherie Denise Arnold from Bath Springs, 19-year-old Bryan Chayse Linton from Scotts Hill, and 18-year-old Chase Rushing Wulfert from Morris Chapel.
Bodies of missing boaters recovered from Tennessee River in Decatur County
The bodies of two missing boaters were recovered from the Tennessee River Sunday afternoon.
3 dead in Tennessee River boating accident
UPDATE: The bodies of the 18-year-old and 20-year-old have been recovered. DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — Two boaters are missing, and one is dead following a boating accident along the Tennessee River in Decatur County, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said. The accident happened Saturday night around 9 p.m., TWRA said. According to a press release, […]
UPDATE: TWRA confirms two missing boaters recovered
DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — Two bodies recovered from TN River. According to information from the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency, the bodies of two missing boaters have been recovered from the Tennessee River near Bath Springs in Decatur County. Divers recovered the bodies Sunday afternoon of an 18-year-old male and...
Mr. Aaron Bernard Gray, Sr.
Services for Mr. Aaron Bernard Gray, Sr., age 62 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Friday, August 12, 2022, 12 Noon, at the Stephenson-Shaw Chapel. The interment will be in the Mt. Olivet Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday, from 5:00-6:00 P.M. If you like to send...
actionnews5.com
Corinth church burglarized, woman arrested
CORINTH, Miss. (WMC) - A woman was arrested by Farmington Police Department and Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office involving a church burglary. On Aug. 9, officers arrested Amy L. Schneider charging her with burglary and destruction of church. Farmington Baptist Church said in a Facebook post, “We are thankful that...
