Jackson, TN

Cleanup Day to rid Jackson residents of unwanted items

By WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff
 3 days ago
WBBJ

Mayor Conger strolls through Jackson neighborhood to hear concerns

JACKSON, Tenn. — Mayor Scott Conger and several City of Jackson department heads came to the Bemis Silver Circle community to take a stroll with residents. “Walk around and talk about what is good in the neighborhood, what needs improvement, what needs attention. It is a great way for us to interact with neighbors, residents to see what was going on to have that direct one-on-one conversation,” said Jackson Mayor Scott Conger.
JACKSON, TN
Milan Mirror-Exchange

Downtown Humboldt still on the move

Humboldt has been on the move for the past several years and downtown Humboldt has benefited from the progress. That progress is continuing with major upgrades to some building facades. It began when Milano’s Pizza, Mi Casita and The Coffee Shop restaurants opened as well as the Kandy Bank and...
HUMBOLDT, TN
WBBJ

State’s first Safe Haven Baby Boxes boxes to be placed in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — At Tuesday’s Jackson City Council special called meeting, the consideration of a lease agreement for Safe Haven Baby Boxes passed on new business. The Safe Haven Baby Boxes are a new component to the Safe Haven Baby Law. They will provide a resource for a mother to anonymously surrender her baby to a designated and safe baby box, located at Jackson Fire Department Station #2.
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

City selects Courtney Searcy as July 2022 Hub City Hero

JACKSON, Tenn. — Courtney Searcy has been named the July 2022 Hub City Hero by the City of Jackson. The Hub City Hero program recognizes community members who are committed to improving the quality of life for others in Jackson. Searcy is the Program Director and Editor-in-Chief of Our...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Hardin County nonprofit celebrates National Health Center Week

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — A local nonprofit celebrated National Health Center Week. Lifespan Health is a community health center that serves more than 14,000 patients in Hardin, McNairy, and Wayne counties. Patients are also offered a discounted price ranging from 20 to 100 percent. The center provides a convenient location...
HARDIN COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Local counties to see expansion in broadband internet

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — Broadband internet services are coming to Hardeman and surrounding counties. Bolivar Energy Authority has begun a new partnership with Aeneas Internet and Telephone, conveying a new sense of expectation to the area when it comes to broadband. More than 15,000 rural homes and businesses will...
HARDEMAN COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Events the week of August 8, 2022 in West Tennessee

Don’t miss any of the fun in West Tennessee this week!. Scott’s Strolls (Jackson/Bemis community) Jackson’s Musical Heritage (Jackson) Carroll County Fair Back to School Bash (Huntingdon) Wednesday, August 10. Korean War Veteran Award Ceremony (Huntingdon) Thursday, August 11. Pottery Sip & Shop (Jackson) Career Fair (Crump)
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Flea market returns to the Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn. – Need a new cup, jewelry, barbecue sauce, or just looking to find a new outfit?. The monthly flea market has you covered inside and outside. Jerry Windham, with Southern Market Promotions, is one of those making sure the market runs smoothly. He says that shoppers can...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Jackson-Madison County students begin new school year

JACKSON, Tenn. — Many kids got off the bus with backpacks Monday morning excited to begin the new school year. Rose Hill School Executive Principal Dr. Tiffany Green hopes to send students back to their parents better than when they came in. “Our first and most important goal is...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Amy Elizabeth Floyd Moss

Beloved Mama and Mamie, Amy Elizabeth Floyd Moss passed away peacefully on August 6, 2022, in her 76th year, with her loving family by her side. Throughout her battle with ovarian cancer, she always had a smile or kind word to share. Her health never compromised her ability to live each day to the fullest, and she was an inspiration to all who knew her. She always held her friends and family close to her heart.
BROWNSVILLE, TN
WBBJ

2 injured in three vehicle wreck in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Two people were injured in a three vehicle crash Monday evening. The wreck happened at the intersection of Bolivar Highway and Caldwell Street. Our crew was on the scene and saw one person air-lifted in an E-VAC helicopter. According to Randy Hayes with the Jackson Fire...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Identities released of three killed on Tennessee River

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — The identities of three people killed in a boating incident on the Tennessee River on Saturday have been released. According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the individuals have been named as 57-year-old Cherie Denise Arnold from Bath Springs, 19-year-old Bryan Chayse Linton from Scotts Hill, and 18-year-old Chase Rushing Wulfert from Morris Chapel.
SCOTTS HILL, TN
WREG

3 dead in Tennessee River boating accident

UPDATE: The bodies of the 18-year-old and 20-year-old have been recovered. DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — Two boaters are missing, and one is dead following a boating accident along the Tennessee River in Decatur County, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said. The accident happened Saturday night around 9 p.m., TWRA said. According to a press release, […]
DECATUR COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

UPDATE: TWRA confirms two missing boaters recovered

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — Two bodies recovered from TN River. According to information from the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency, the bodies of two missing boaters have been recovered from the Tennessee River near Bath Springs in Decatur County. Divers recovered the bodies Sunday afternoon of an 18-year-old male and...
DECATUR COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Mr. Aaron Bernard Gray, Sr.

Services for Mr. Aaron Bernard Gray, Sr., age 62 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Friday, August 12, 2022, 12 Noon, at the Stephenson-Shaw Chapel. The interment will be in the Mt. Olivet Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday, from 5:00-6:00 P.M. If you like to send...
JACKSON, TN
actionnews5.com

Corinth church burglarized, woman arrested

CORINTH, Miss. (WMC) - A woman was arrested by Farmington Police Department and Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office involving a church burglary. On Aug. 9, officers arrested Amy L. Schneider charging her with burglary and destruction of church. Farmington Baptist Church said in a Facebook post, “We are thankful that...
CORINTH, MS

