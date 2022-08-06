Read on www.torquenews.com
torquenews.com
What Tesla Wants from Canada as an Incentive for a Gigafactory
Tesla wants to build a Giga factory in Ontario, Canada, but in order for that to happen, Canada is going to have to offer Tesla a very important incentive. Let's see what that is. What Tesla Wants from Canada as an Incentive for a Gigafactory. Tesla is lobbying the Ontario,...
torquenews.com
Maserati Adds New 10-Year Warranty Option In U.S. and Canada
Maserati already offers a comprehensive warranty. This new program looks to make the warranty as long as ten years. Maserati is following many manufacturers who offer direct extended warranty programs. The company has announced that for its U.S. and Canadian customers, a new 10-year warranty option will be made available.
torquenews.com
A 2021 Tesla Model Y, One Year and 25,000 Miles Later
An owner of a 2021 Tesla Model Y shares his experience after one year and compares it to his 2020 Tesla Model Y. Here is the good and some of the bad. A 2021 Tesla Model Y, One Year and 25,000 Miles Later. An owner of a Tesla Model Y...
Patria Investments Limited (PAX) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
PAX earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
RELATED PEOPLE
Certara, Inc. (CERT) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
CERT earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
Wynn Resorts (WYNN) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
WYNN earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
torquenews.com
Honda’s New TrailSport Trim For Pilot On the Way
Honda has a new trim for its three-row Pilot SUV. Here’s what we expect. Honda is tired of being “just” an on-road SUV company. The great new Passport TrailSport we tested earlier this summer won our hearts when we took it off-pavement and onto some New England trails. Now comes news that the larger, three-row Pilot will also get the TrailSport trim.
torquenews.com
Meyers Manx 2.0 Electric: Buckets And Spades Of Charm
Surfer dudes and hippie chicks rejoice; the Myers Manx dune buggy is back baby. The Meyers Manx, king of the no-frills-all-thrills dune buggies, is set to return in 2023 and looks to bring all the charm of the original in a modern EV package. Details aren't exactly plentiful, but here's what we know so far.
