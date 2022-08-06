Quick Hits: Neal Brown assesses team through five practices

Read on www.wtrf.com
WTRF
WVU has a depth issue on the D-line — in a good way
Dante Stills is stealing all the headlines in the preseason, and for good reason. Everyone from news outlets to the Big 12 Conference has praised the homegrown Mountaineer star this summer, and he is poised to etch his name in the West Virginia football record books this season. Obviously, Stills...
WTRF
Neal Brown on special teams: “We got to be better at it”
It was a bit of a mixed bag, in terms of results, for the West Virginia special teams unit in 2021. The Mountaineers were a top-20 team in the country last season in kickoff returns, averaging nearly 25 yards per kick return. They also ranked in the top third of the country in defending punt returns, yielding less than seven yards per return on punts.
WTRF
Thiesen, Brewster garner preseason recognition
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A pair of Mountaineer soccer stars appear on the latest “Players to Watch” list from the United Soccer Coaches. WVU men’s soccer defender Bjarne Thiesen and WVU women’s soccer defender Jordan Brewster each appear on this list, which highlights the top defenders in college soccer. The watch list is comprised of 24 men and 35 women.
WTRF
Women’s basketball season tickets now on sale
Season tickets for the West Virginia University women’s basketball team’s 2022-23 season are available for purchase online at WVUGAME.com. The priority renewal deadline is Friday, Sept. 16, and ticket renewal statements for the 2022-23 WVU women’s basketball home campaign will be mailed to current season ticket holders in the coming days. Additionally, fans who placed a deposit on new season tickets will receive a statement in the mail with the remaining balance due for your season tickets purchase.
WTRF
Flash Flood Warning for Ohio and Marshall County
Wheeling, W. VA (WTRF) – A Flash Flood Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service office in Pittsburgh, for Ohio and Marshall County until 6pm. 1-2 inches of rain has fallen in spots with previous storms that rolled on through. Most of the rain has stopped for now, a couple storm cells and clusters of showers linger close behind.
WTRF
Buckeye Local School District Back to School Bash
RAYLAND, Ohio (WTRF) – After a two-year hiatus, the Buckeye Local School District’s “Back to School Bash” celebrated going back to school in person with vendors, music, food and more. All Buckeye Local students and their families were invited to attend. In years past, they would...
