Seattle Surge move on at 2022 CDL Playoffs, eliminate Toronto Ultra

Grand finals of CoD Champs 2022 brings most peak viewers to CDL since 2020
The Call of Duty League had its biggest audience in nearly two years yesterday when more than 275,000 viewers watched the Los Angeles Thieves take down the reigning CDL champions, Atlanta FaZe, to claim their first world championship, according to Esports Charts. The nearly 300,000 peak viewers are the most...
Rainplosion tops TFT old guard to win NA Jade Cup
The second and final Teamfight Tactics North American Cup tournament showcased a Spellsword Daeja Mirage and Corki dominant meta, with a three-star Soraka winning the tournament for Rainplosion against a three-star Daeja. A total of four days encompassed the Dragonlands Jade Cup, split up between two weekends. Top-ranked ladder players...
When will reworked Udyr be launching on League’s live servers?
After spending more than a decade as one of the simplest champions in League of Legends, Runeterra’s resident Spirit Walker is getting a new coat of paint. Riot Games has finally revealed the long-awaited visual and gameplay update for Udyr, who was one of the original 42 champions released in the game’s debut year.
Team Heretics to embrace Spanish roots, create LEC team that ‘makes people dream’
Team Heretics are looking to build a unique team. Team Heretics co-owner Arnau Vidal shared his thoughts on his organization climbing the ladder of European League of Legends, as well as its plans after being accepted into the LEC in an interview with Dexerto’s Meg Kay. On July 27,...
Here are all of reworked Udyr’s skins in League
For too long, Udyr mains have had to endure constant ridicule from the general League of Legends player base due to how old-fashioned he looks when compared to the other champions and skins that have been released over the past several years. But now, after months of teasers and developer blogs, Spirit Walker fans are getting the last laugh.
Chamber hit with drastic nerfs in VALORANT Patch 5.03
VALORANT’s French sentinel Chamber has been gutted with several nerfs in Patch 5.03, Riot Games announced today. Since his introduction, Chamber has become one of the most popular agents in VALORANT, with professional players using his kit to dominate the competition. Many players have complained about his ability to teleport instantly and his impressive firepower.
Apex Legends season 13 ranked percentages for all splits
Ranked is one of the most popular game modes in Apex Legends, and achieving a high level in ranked comes with a significant amount of prestige. Every split, there are races to see which players can reach Apex Predator first and who maintains the top ranking in the game at the end of every season.
G1 knock eUnited out of the HCS NA Super in dominant fashion, securing top four
Championship Sunday at the HCS NA Super continues to point to the major shifts in the pecking order of North America, as Gamers First secured the top four at the tournament with a crushing 3-0 sweep of eUnited in the losers bracket quarterfinals. G1’s rise to prominence in Halo Infinite‘s...
How to play Brimstone in VALORANT
In VALORANT, the controller agent Brimstone is an old favorite, literally and figuratively. The American military master is capable of smart and precise utility placement and has one of the most destructive and devastating ultimates of any agent on the roster. During the early days of VALORANT, Brimstone became an...
Evo Japan returns to Tokyo in 2023
In the wake of Evo 2022 completing a successful return to offline competition under new management and featuring tons of new content, the Evo team has confirmed that the event will be making its return to Japan in 2023. Evo Japan 2023 will be held from March 31 to April...
