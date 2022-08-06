A Tale of Two Challenges – and Solutions – in Water Treatment Construction

Read on groundbreakcarolinas.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seven Ways to Beat the Heat with Kids near Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
Experience France without Leaving South CarolinaMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Travelers Rest, SC
Taking a Look at One of the Best Players in SC Football HistoryKennardo G. James
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina Andras
3 affordable weekend getaways in South CarolinaAlina Andras
Related
WYFF4.com
'Dangerous' Spartanburg County intersection now a roundabout
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The work to improve a Spartanburg County intersection that county officials said was one of the most dangerous in the county is almost complete. Scottie Blackwell, with Spartanburg County, said statistics show the Woods Chapel Road and Victor Hill Road intersection in Duncan was one of the most dangerous in the country.
Spartanburg Co. prepares for bridge replacement project
Coming up this fall, drivers in the Boiling Springs area will see more construction; this time for a bridge replacement project.
Morgan Square will remain closed to vehicles for 2 more years
A portion of West Main Street in downtown Spartanburg will remain closed to vehicles for at least the next two years.
The Post and Courier
Upstate SC customers of Duke Energy brace for likely electric rate hike
Upstate ratepayers of Duke Energy Carolinas will see a 13 percent increase in their monthly electric bills if the S.C. Public Service Commission approves a request that's become common among regulated utilities this year. The subsidiary of Charlotte-based Duke Energy is seeking to recover $145 million in unanticipated fuel expenses...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Post and Courier
$12.7M judgment issued against Anderson electrical company in failed merger
GREENVILLE — A merger gone bad resulted in a $12.7 million judgment against an Anderson-based company and its owners, one of the largest commercial judgments in South Carolina this year. Following a seven-day jury trial in a case that stretched back four years, Patriot Industrial, a Delaware limited liability...
Mountain Xpress
Crews placing long girders on I-26 bridge over French Broad River
Press release from the North Carolina Department of Transportation. A section of Interstate 26 East will close for four straight nights so construction crews can place girders — steel beams more than 200 feet long — on a new section of bridge over the French Broad River. A...
bookriot.com
South Carolina Senator Demands Book Removal; Threatens Public Library Jobs and Funding
“I’m not trying to ban any books. I’m trying to stop an indoctrination campaign against kids. Any person in this county that has children knows full well what I’m talking about,” said South Carolina Senator Josh Kimball in a press conference held yesterday across the street from Spartanburg County Public Library’s main branch. The senator is demanding libraries remove books he deems inappropriate from their collection or face a loss of funding.
upstatebusinessjournal.com
Maverick Station in Mauldin complete
Construction is complete on Maverick Station, a development featuring four restaurant and retail storefronts in Mauldin, project developer The Parker Group announced Aug. 4 on its social media. Located at the intersection of Butler and Laurens roads, the building will house:. iCRYO wellness center. AT&T. Sully’s Steamers will open in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Road closure leads to new traffic pattern in Duncan
DUNCAN, S.C. (WSPA) – A road closure leads to a new traffic pattern in Duncan. According to the Duncan Police Department, Palmetto Corp will be installing lane closures from 8 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday to install new traffic markings on SC290 and a new traffic pattern. The following is the new traffic pattern. […]
Blue signs added to Lake Keowee docks as reference points for EMS
LAKE KEOWEE, S.C. (WSPA) – Blue signs are being posted along Lake Keowee’s docks as reference points, according to the Friends of Lake Keowee Society (FOLKS). FOLKS said they will be used if anyone needs emergency services on the lake. The organization is working with Pickens and Oconee Counties as well as Duke Energy to […]
cn2.com
Inflation Causing Challenges in the Trucking World
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Some Small Business owners say inflation is making it harder for them to earn a living. Kenny Farrell, owner of KF Trucking in Rock Hill, says his trucking fleet includes 8 semi trucks and 11 trailers. He says they ship everything from motorcycles to dry goods nationwide. In fact, Farrell hauled motorcycles across the country to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, which is underway in South Dakota.
FOX Carolina
Upstate Starbucks employees hold press conference
Master Trooper Mitch Ridgeway with Highway Patrol wants to remind drivers of safety precautions as school is back in session. One week before school starts and district leaders are still looking for bus drivers. What this means for pick-up times. Morgan Square to stay closed to cars. Updated: 2 hours...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WYFF4.com
Traffic shift on I-85 will soon impact drivers in Greenville County
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Drivers will soon see a traffic shift on Interstate 85 southbound in the Pelham Road exit area. It's part of the lane extension construction that will eventually give drivers four lanes from Pelham Road to the I-85 and I-385 interchange. The South Carolina Department of...
WYFF4.com
Overnight crash leaves part of Greenville County highway closed
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Greenville police say a crash caused a section of Wade Hampton Boulevard to be closed Tuesday morning. Officers said a vehicle crashed into a utility pole at the intersection of Wade Hampton Boulevard and Batesview Drive. Police alerted WYFF News 4 to the crash about 3:40...
The Post and Courier
Spartanburg salon owners open beauty school downtown
SPARTANBURG — The owners of two Spartanburg County salons are planning to open an esthetician school. Lexi Brannon and Mya Barron are the owners of Bare Beauty Loft. The salon has one location in Spartanburg and another in Landrum. Brannon and Barron will combine their expertise at Bare Beauty Institute in downtown Spartanburg and teach future estheticians the skills to start a career.
tinybeans.com
8 Off-The-Beaten Path Adventures in South Carolina’s Old 96 District
South Carolina is renowned for many things: its subtropical beaches, world-class golf courses and iconic gastronomy. What visitors may not know is that The Palmetto State is also home to the Old 96 District—a monumental region whose rich history dates back to the 1700s. The Old 96 District, which...
WYFF4.com
'Where is everyone at?': Restaurant owners talk continued struggles in hospitality industry after closing their doors
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Restaurants across the Upstate are struggling with staffing shortages, with some even forced to close their doors for good. The Burrow at Augusta joined the list as it closed its doors on Wednesday. The owner said his situation is just a glimpse of what the hospitality...
Road closed following crash in Greenville
A road in Greenville is closed following a crash Tuesday morning.
Return of popular Upstate festival announced for this fall
The return of a popular Upstate festival has been announced for this fall. The Bourbon and Bacon Fest is back in Greenville, September 23rd. The event will run from 630 to -11 PM at Cowboy Up located in Greenville’s Judson Mill area.
Seven Ways to Beat the Heat with Kids near Greenville, SC
Admittedly, summer is my least favorite season in the Upstate. It is likely due to having spent 18 years living in Florida, wishing for a break from the heat. While I love having the boys home with us more and the freedom to travel and explore our beautiful area, the heat can be deal breaker. Check out some of the best ways we’ve found to cool off in the summer months around Greenville, SC!
Comments / 0