“Streamers my size can play a game for an hour sponsored and make 8,000 dollars”: BoxBox details lessons from streaming

Read on dotesports.com
Related
dotesports.com
Flawless OpTic Gaming sweep G1 in Halo grand finals to win $125k HCS NA Super
Gamers First’s fairytale run through the losers bracket at the HCS NA Super came to a sharp and sudden halt as they faced off against an OpTic Gaming roster in the Halo Infinite grand finals that had only dropped one map throughout the tournament weekend. Refusing to add another...
dotesports.com
The boss is here: Liquid suplexes Evil Geniuses in 24-minute beatdown, earn first lossless LCS Summer week since opening round
After a rather lopsided match, Team Liquid has finally picked up their second undefeated weekend of the LCS 2022 Summer split by destroying league frontrunners Evil Geniuses with one of the most dominant early game performances we’ve seen, especially from their star European top laner, Gabriël “Bwipo” Rau.
dotesports.com
A secret two-player mode has been found in Super Punch-Out! 28 years later
Video game secrets typically don't stay hidden this long. With the ability to search code and the internet to share discoveries, games don’t often keep secrets for long, but a new discovery reveals a feature that has gone undiscovered for more than 28 years. One social media user who...
dotesports.com
Guilty Gear Strive player count: How many people play Guilty Gear Strive?
The success of Guilty Gear Strive relies heavily on its community, as it is an online fighting game. Unfortunately, if there aren’t enough players on the servers, you might be forced to wait for a player to join your match. The game is relatively new and has faced competition from Nickelodeon All Stars and MultiVersus.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dotesports.com
YouTube to host first interactive gaming livestream event on the platform
You, your favorite streamer, and thousands of others will embark on an epic journey. YouTube: Game On, a new gaming livestream event, will premiere on the streaming platform on Aug. 27. The event is set to be one of the biggest gaming specials YouTube has ever organized with more than 60 content creators invited.
dotesports.com
All Ultra Incursion habitat rotation schedules and details for Pokémon Go Fest: Finale 2022
The Pokémon Go Fest: Finale is finally here, bringing an end to a Summer of new content and events with an Ultra Incursion that will bring together new and old Pokémon alike—including all four Ultra Beasts introduced under the Pokémon Go Fest 2022 banner. Players who...
dotesports.com
MultiVersus has reportedly already surpassed 10 million players
With the range of fighting platformer games already out like Nickelodeon All Star Brawl and Super Smash Bros., no one knew what to expect from Warner Brothers’ MultiVersus. But when the game launched into open beta, it was such a success that the servers broke within hours. And now, MultiVersus has over 10 million active players, according to IGN.
dotesports.com
MultiVersus teases Arcade mode, ranked play, and new cosmetics in Season One snapshot
MultiVersus, Warner Bros. crossover platform fighter, released its season one snapshot on Twitter, previewing some of the new features soon coming to the game. Though offering sparse details, the preview promised the inclusion of Arcade and ranked game modes, new characters, and a plethora of cosmetics. Though in its beta...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dotesports.com
Team Heretics to embrace Spanish roots, create LEC team that ‘makes people dream’
Team Heretics are looking to build a unique team. Team Heretics co-owner Arnau Vidal shared his thoughts on his organization climbing the ladder of European League of Legends, as well as its plans after being accepted into the LEC in an interview with Dexerto’s Meg Kay. On July 27,...
dotesports.com
‘They’re affecting my health’: Tyler1’s frustration with ‘bad’ League players hits new heights
Twitch star Tyler “Tyler1” Steinkamp claims his frustration with League of Legends players who aren’t on his level in public matches has gotten so bad that it’s physically making him sick. The explosive streamer has shown time and time again that he’s one of the most...
dotesports.com
Why Vi is being picked in the professional League meta during the 2022 Summer Split
After years of being a total non-factor in professional League of Legends, Vi is returning to the competitive meta as one of the most prominent picks at the jungle position this summer. Across the world, Vi has seen a spike in her play rate, turning into a prominent selection for many pro junglers—and it’s not because they’re all watching Arcane.
dotesports.com
Over 16 million Pokémon caught during Pokémon Go Fest Sapporo event, unlocking bonuses for Bug Out! event
Pokémon Go held its Sapporo, Japan-based Go Fest event this past weekend, and Trainers at the event caught about 16.7 million Pokémon during the event and unlocked worldwide bonuses for the Bug Out! event coming to players later this week. The Japan event was this year’s third in-person...
dotesports.com
Guilty Gear Strive content roadmap: New characters, stages, and more
Guilty Gear Strive is a fighting video game developed and published by Arc System Works. The game is part of the long-running Guilty Gear franchise, the seventh mainline installment out of 25 games. Strive was released worldwide on June 11, 2021, to widespread praise amongst its fans, being the fastest-selling game in the franchise.
dotesports.com
Best Murder at Castle Nathria decks to play in Hearthstone
It’s that time of the year again: a new expansion has come to Hearthstone, and with it, a whole new set of powerful decks. Here are the best ones to play if you’d like to climb the Standard ladder—get to them while they’re hot and before they get nerfed!
dotesports.com
Fatal Fury makes its return after 23 years
SNK has released a lot of fun fighting games over the years, be it platformers, run-and-gun shooters, or arcade fighters. One of the classic SNK series that lost traction over the years but whose popularity never dwindled was the Fatal Fury series. And from what we have just learned, the beloved series is making a comeback soon.
dotesports.com
Bridget joins Guilty Gear Strive to start Season Pass 2 DLC, game surpasses one million units sold
Right before Top 8 action kicked off for Guilty Gear Strive at Evo 2022, Arc System Works officially announced details of Season Pass 2, confirming Bridget will return in all of their mixup-latent glory as the first DLC fighter on Aug. 8. This will kick off the second season of...
dotesports.com
Here are all of reworked Udyr’s skins in League
For too long, Udyr mains have had to endure constant ridicule from the general League of Legends player base due to how old-fashioned he looks when compared to the other champions and skins that have been released over the past several years. But now, after months of teasers and developer blogs, Spirit Walker fans are getting the last laugh.
dotesports.com
New Steel Valkyries skins for Janna, Nasus, Camille, and Lucian are coming to League of Legends
Riot Games has teased that more skins from the Steel Valkyries universe are coming to League of Legends soon. Featuring Janna, Nasus, Camille, and Lucian, the new skins will join the Steel Valkyries universe that already features various champions such as Miss Fortune, Renata Glasc, and Kai’Sa. With colorful...
dotesports.com
Best Kayn build in League of Legends
Kayn is one of the most complex champions in League of Legends due to his unique passive, which basically offers you two vastly different ways to navigate the champion. Players picking the Shadow Reaper will have at some point in the early game a major choice: they will need to pick between Blue and Red Kayn. Both of them come along with different pros, offer quite unique gameplay, and require other runes and items to be chosen and built, respectively.
dotesports.com
VALORANT Patch 5.03: Full notes and updates
A new VALORANT patch is set to hit the live servers today. Patch 5.03 comes after a programmed delay of updates as the developers needed more time to update the game engine and work on balancing agents like Chamber, Neon, and Jett. VALORANT‘s engine has been updated to Unreal Engine...
Comments / 0