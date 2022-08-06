“Streamers my size can play a game for an hour sponsored and make 8,000 dollars”: BoxBox details lessons from streaming

Kayn is one of the most complex champions in League of Legends due to his unique passive, which basically offers you two vastly different ways to navigate the champion. Players picking the Shadow Reaper will have at some point in the early game a major choice: they will need to pick between Blue and Red Kayn. Both of them come along with different pros, offer quite unique gameplay, and require other runes and items to be chosen and built, respectively.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 HOURS AGO