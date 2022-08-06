ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Streamers my size can play a game for an hour sponsored and make 8,000 dollars”: BoxBox details lessons from streaming

By Blaine Polhamus
 3 days ago
dotesports.com

Guilty Gear Strive player count: How many people play Guilty Gear Strive?

The success of Guilty Gear Strive relies heavily on its community, as it is an online fighting game. Unfortunately, if there aren’t enough players on the servers, you might be forced to wait for a player to join your match. The game is relatively new and has faced competition from Nickelodeon All Stars and MultiVersus.
dotesports.com

MultiVersus has reportedly already surpassed 10 million players

With the range of fighting platformer games already out like Nickelodeon All Star Brawl and Super Smash Bros., no one knew what to expect from Warner Brothers’ MultiVersus. But when the game launched into open beta, it was such a success that the servers broke within hours. And now, MultiVersus has over 10 million active players, according to IGN.
dotesports.com

Why Vi is being picked in the professional League meta during the 2022 Summer Split

After years of being a total non-factor in professional League of Legends, Vi is returning to the competitive meta as one of the most prominent picks at the jungle position this summer. Across the world, Vi has seen a spike in her play rate, turning into a prominent selection for many pro junglers—and it’s not because they’re all watching Arcane.
dotesports.com

Guilty Gear Strive content roadmap: New characters, stages, and more

Guilty Gear Strive is a fighting video game developed and published by Arc System Works. The game is part of the long-running Guilty Gear franchise, the seventh mainline installment out of 25 games. Strive was released worldwide on June 11, 2021, to widespread praise amongst its fans, being the fastest-selling game in the franchise.
dotesports.com

Best Murder at Castle Nathria decks to play in Hearthstone

It’s that time of the year again: a new expansion has come to Hearthstone, and with it, a whole new set of powerful decks. Here are the best ones to play if you’d like to climb the Standard ladder—get to them while they’re hot and before they get nerfed!
dotesports.com

Fatal Fury makes its return after 23 years

SNK has released a lot of fun fighting games over the years, be it platformers, run-and-gun shooters, or arcade fighters. One of the classic SNK series that lost traction over the years but whose popularity never dwindled was the Fatal Fury series. And from what we have just learned, the beloved series is making a comeback soon.
dotesports.com

Here are all of reworked Udyr’s skins in League

For too long, Udyr mains have had to endure constant ridicule from the general League of Legends player base due to how old-fashioned he looks when compared to the other champions and skins that have been released over the past several years. But now, after months of teasers and developer blogs, Spirit Walker fans are getting the last laugh.
dotesports.com

Best Kayn build in League of Legends

Kayn is one of the most complex champions in League of Legends due to his unique passive, which basically offers you two vastly different ways to navigate the champion. Players picking the Shadow Reaper will have at some point in the early game a major choice: they will need to pick between Blue and Red Kayn. Both of them come along with different pros, offer quite unique gameplay, and require other runes and items to be chosen and built, respectively.
dotesports.com

VALORANT Patch 5.03: Full notes and updates

A new VALORANT patch is set to hit the live servers today. Patch 5.03 comes after a programmed delay of updates as the developers needed more time to update the game engine and work on balancing agents like Chamber, Neon, and Jett. VALORANT‘s engine has been updated to Unreal Engine...
