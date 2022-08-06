ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HIGHLIGHTS: Saints conclude Week 2 as first preseason game approaches

By Aaron S. Lee
 3 days ago

METAIRIE, La. ( WGNO ) — The New Orleans Saints were forced to cut their public outdoor practice short due to lightning Saturday morning and finish Day 10 of their 2022 Training Camp within the team’s indoor facility on Airline Drive in Metairie.

A select group of fans and Saints family members were allowed to watch the conclusion of practice, which wrapped at approximately 11 a.m.

For the second straight day, the Saints placed a priority on red zone play.

“The execution overall, on both sides of the ball, has been good,” said first-year head coach Dennis Allen following practice. “I think you’ve seen some back and forth between each group, and I think that’s good.”

The Saints will take off on Sunday for the second straight week, before returning for the start of Week 3 on Monday. New Orleans will play the Texans in Houston next Saturday (Aug. 13), but according to first-year head coach Dennis Allen, there has been no real preparation for that game at this time.

“That’s been the furthest thing from my thought process right now,” said Allen. “Today I was worried, ‘let’s just get through this practice today’ and see how we can get better in certain areas … and as we get into next week, we’ll start thinking about what we want to do and how we want to see guys play and what we want to get accomplished out of these preseason games.”

