Inaugural class of Rising Scholars at Fort Valley State spends summer conducting research

As the inaugural class of Rising Scholars, ten Fort Valley State University students have spent the summer on UGA’s Athens campus conducting research in the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences. In the back row from left, pictured are Nallely Mendez, Nadia Ford, Curvieon Ezell, April Bramble and Carrienton Stevenson, and in the front row from left, Yuri Smith, Na’Kiyah Conner, Anaya Arnold and Dakota Walker. Not pictured is Rising Scholar Sydney Lawrence.