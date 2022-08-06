ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inaugural class of Rising Scholars at Fort Valley State spends summer conducting research

By Caroline Hinton
The Albany Herald
 5 days ago
As the inaugural class of Rising Scholars, 10 Fort Valley State University students have spent the summer on UGA’s Athens campus conducting research in the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences. In the back row, from left, are Nallely Mendez, Nadia Ford, Curvieon Ezell, April Bramble and Carrienton Stevenson. In the front row, from left, are Yuri Smith, Na’Kiyah Conner, Anaya Arnold and Dakota Walker. Not pictured is Rising Scholar Sydney Lawrence. Special Photo: UGA/CAES

