Balint wins House primary in Vermont; Omar faces challenger
WASHINGTON (AP) — Minnesota Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar, one of the biggest stars of the left, is facing a centrist primary challenger on Tuesday, while polls have closed in Vermont, where Democrats will choose a nominee for an open House seat who will likely make history as the first woman representing the state in Congress. Another key race is unfolding in western Wisconsin, where Democratic Rep. Ron Kind ’s retirement after 26 years in office opens up a seat in a district that has been trending Republican. Among the candidates running in the Republican primary to replace Kind is a former Navy SEAL who attended the “Stop the Steal” rally in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021, which preceded the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Minnesota is also holding a special election to fill the remaining months of Republican Rep. Jim Hagedorn ’s term after his death earlier this year from cancer. And voters will be picking nominees for a full term representing the largely rural, Republican-leaning district. Some of the top elections:
Liz Cheney's Chances of Beating Hageman With 10 Days to Primary: Polls
The incumbent Republican is in a tough race against her Trump-backed opponent.
Trump uses FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago home to solicit campaign donations
WASHINGTON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday tried to turn the news that the FBI had searched his Florida estate to his benefit, citing the investigation in text messages and emails soliciting political donations from his supporters.
Congressman Perry says FBI agents have seized his cell phone
WASHINGTON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Republican Congressman Scott Perry of Pennsylvania said on Tuesday that FBI agents had seized his cell phone, in yet another sign that the Justice Department's investigation into the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol is heating up.
With ‘Remain in Mexico’ over, asylum-seekers can stay in U.S. as their cases play out in court
The Biden administration's decision to end the remain in Mexico program has stoked strong reactions from those who want migrants to be able to claim asylum in the United States, and those who believe they should remain south of the border during their immigration proceedings.
