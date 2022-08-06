WASHINGTON (AP) — Minnesota Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar, one of the biggest stars of the left, is facing a centrist primary challenger on Tuesday, while polls have closed in Vermont, where Democrats will choose a nominee for an open House seat who will likely make history as the first woman representing the state in Congress. Another key race is unfolding in western Wisconsin, where Democratic Rep. Ron Kind ’s retirement after 26 years in office opens up a seat in a district that has been trending Republican. Among the candidates running in the Republican primary to replace Kind is a former Navy SEAL who attended the “Stop the Steal” rally in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021, which preceded the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Minnesota is also holding a special election to fill the remaining months of Republican Rep. Jim Hagedorn ’s term after his death earlier this year from cancer. And voters will be picking nominees for a full term representing the largely rural, Republican-leaning district. Some of the top elections:

VERMONT STATE ・ 20 MINUTES AGO