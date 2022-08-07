Woman found stabbed to death inside minivan in West Philadelphia

Police are investigating after a woman was found stabbed to death inside a minivan in West Philadelphia.

The discovery was made around 8:25 a.m. Saturday in the 5300 block of Chestnut Street.

Pictured: Police on the scene of a stabbing in West Philadelphia on Saturday morning.

That's where officers found the victim, a woman in her early 30s, in the passenger seat of a gold Honda Odyssey.

The victim had multiple stab wounds to her body and one in the face, police say.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Philadelphia police said Saturday night that person of interest was in custody. He was only identified as a 34-year-old man.

The name of the victim has not been released.