ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6abc Action News

Woman found stabbed to death inside minivan in West Philadelphia

By 6abc Digital Staff via
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14PM9v_0h7Ww3mE00

Police are investigating after a woman was found stabbed to death inside a minivan in West Philadelphia.

The discovery was made around 8:25 a.m. Saturday in the 5300 block of Chestnut Street.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZRPq2_0h7Ww3mE00

Pictured: Police on the scene of a stabbing in West Philadelphia on Saturday morning.

That's where officers found the victim, a woman in her early 30s, in the passenger seat of a gold Honda Odyssey.

The victim had multiple stab wounds to her body and one in the face, police say.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Philadelphia police said Saturday night that person of interest was in custody. He was only identified as a 34-year-old man.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Comments / 15

Laura Brooks
3d ago

Well looks like Philadelphia is up too 329 murders, headed in the direction of passing the amount from last year!!!!

Reply
7
Margaret Sigler
3d ago

Wow ! Sincere condolences to her family Pray that got the right person who did this STABBING Horrible. This Way gone out of Control we are beating last years records in homicides .Horrible

Reply
4
oh, no you didnt
3d ago

To stab someone is very personal and barbaric. Get this person and keep them locked up

Reply
8
Related
CBS Philly

Darren Arnold Sought For Allegedly Setting Fire To West Philly Home Where 150 Jugs Of Gasoline Were Found

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A West Philadelphia community is on edge as police look for an arson suspect. Authorities need your help to find 37-year-old Darren Arnold. Residents worry Arnold might return to the badly damaged home that has now become a neighborhood nuisance. If you see something, say something. It’s almost become a motto of sorts in post-9/11 America, a call to citizens to be vigilant. For a group of residents in West Philly, they’re screaming at the top of their lungs and they hope someone listens and does something before it’s too late. “This is the third or fourth incident since the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Philadelphia#Philadelphia Police#Minivan#Violent Crime#Honda
phl17.com

Man fatally shot in the head inside a Frankford apartment

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in the city’s Frankford neighborhood that left a man dead. The incident happened on the 4500 block of Frankford Avenue just before 9:00 pm. Police say a man believed to be in his late 20s was shot once in the head...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Mother Of 6 Stabbed To Death In West Philly Had Protective Order Against Fiance Charged In Her Murder

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Six little girls will have to grow up without their mother. Ashley Lockhart was found stabbed to death inside a van in West Philadelphia. Her fiance, who she had a restraining order against, has been charged with her murder. Lockhart’s six little girls must now grow up without their mother. Lockhart is the latest victim in a growing trend of violence against women. On Monday night, out of respect for the children, the family asked us not to film a balloon release in her honor in its entirety. Green and white balloons painted the sky Monday night to honor a young...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Endangered Philadelphia man is missing again

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing man last heard from on Saturday. Police say 29-year-old Aidan Pomper was last spoken to at 7:30 am. Pomper was earlier reported missing on September 13, 2021, and was located by police on the 4900 block of Reno Street on September 15, 2021.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Boy, 15, ‘Targeted' as 34 Shots Are Fired, Philly Police Say

A mother rushed her teenage son to the hospital after he was shot in North Philadelphia Sunday night in what police called a "targeted" attack where at least 34 shots were fired. The shooting took place around 10:30 p.m. along North 13th Street at Fairmount Avenue. Moments after being shot...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Police: Man, 26, shot to death in Holmesburg

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a man was shot to death Monday night in Philadelphia's Holmesburg section. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 7400 block of State Road around 8 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Police found 26-year-old Quran Justice suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WDEL 1150AM

Young woman shot to death in Wilmington

Wilmington Police are investigating the shooting death of a young woman in the City's 9th Ward Area Sunday night. Officers responded to the area of 24th and Tatnall streets just before 10 p.m. and found 20-year-old Darnashia Green. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.
WILMINGTON, DE
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
107K+
Followers
14K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy