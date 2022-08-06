Read on www.torquenews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
What Tesla Wants from Canada as an Incentive for a Gigafactory
Tesla wants to build a Giga factory in Ontario, Canada, but in order for that to happen, Canada is going to have to offer Tesla a very important incentive. Let's see what that is. What Tesla Wants from Canada as an Incentive for a Gigafactory. Tesla is lobbying the Ontario,...
Maserati Adds New 10-Year Warranty Option In U.S. and Canada
Maserati already offers a comprehensive warranty. This new program looks to make the warranty as long as ten years. Maserati is following many manufacturers who offer direct extended warranty programs. The company has announced that for its U.S. and Canadian customers, a new 10-year warranty option will be made available.
Deputy Secretary Sherman says US 'doubling down' on Pacific
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The United States is doubling down on its investment in the Pacific, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said Tuesday as she concluded a five-nation visit to the region where China has been making inroads. “The future will be written here in the Pacific,” Sherman said at an agreement-signing event in New Zealand’s capital, Wellington. Critics have accused the U.S. of neglecting the region and allowing China’s influence to flourish. The Solomon Islands in April signed a security pact with China in a move that has alarmed many in the Pacific who fear it could lead to a military buildup. The U.S. earlier this year announced plans to reopen an embassy in the Solomons, where on Sunday Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare skipped a service commemorating the Battle of Guadalcanal that Sherman and other dignitaries attended.
