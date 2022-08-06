Misfits take down MAD Lions, rise to third place in LEC Summer Split leaderboard

Read on dotesports.com
Flawless OpTic Gaming sweep G1 in Halo grand finals to win $125k HCS NA Super
Gamers First’s fairytale run through the losers bracket at the HCS NA Super came to a sharp and sudden halt as they faced off against an OpTic Gaming roster in the Halo Infinite grand finals that had only dropped one map throughout the tournament weekend. Refusing to add another...
The boss is here: Liquid suplexes Evil Geniuses in 24-minute beatdown, earn first lossless LCS Summer week since opening round
After a rather lopsided match, Team Liquid has finally picked up their second undefeated weekend of the LCS 2022 Summer split by destroying league frontrunners Evil Geniuses with one of the most dominant early game performances we’ve seen, especially from their star European top laner, Gabriël “Bwipo” Rau.
MultiVersus teases Arcade mode, ranked play, and new cosmetics in Season One snapshot
MultiVersus, Warner Bros. crossover platform fighter, released its season one snapshot on Twitter, previewing some of the new features soon coming to the game. Though offering sparse details, the preview promised the inclusion of Arcade and ranked game modes, new characters, and a plethora of cosmetics. Though in its beta...
All Ultra Incursion habitat rotation schedules and details for Pokémon Go Fest: Finale 2022
The Pokémon Go Fest: Finale is finally here, bringing an end to a Summer of new content and events with an Ultra Incursion that will bring together new and old Pokémon alike—including all four Ultra Beasts introduced under the Pokémon Go Fest 2022 banner. Players who...
Why Vi is being picked in the professional League meta during the 2022 Summer Split
After years of being a total non-factor in professional League of Legends, Vi is returning to the competitive meta as one of the most prominent picks at the jungle position this summer. Across the world, Vi has seen a spike in her play rate, turning into a prominent selection for many pro junglers—and it’s not because they’re all watching Arcane.
ESL Pro League season 16 groups and schedule released
The light at the end of the tunnel is approaching for the CS:GO player break, which is set to end with the start of ESL Pro League season 16 beginning on Aug. 31. Ahead of the start of season 16, ESL has released the full schedule and groups for the upcoming group stages.
‘They’re affecting my health’: Tyler1’s frustration with ‘bad’ League players hits new heights
Twitch star Tyler “Tyler1” Steinkamp claims his frustration with League of Legends players who aren’t on his level in public matches has gotten so bad that it’s physically making him sick. The explosive streamer has shown time and time again that he’s one of the most...
Rainplosion tops TFT old guard to win NA Jade Cup
The second and final Teamfight Tactics North American Cup tournament showcased a Spellsword Daeja Mirage and Corki dominant meta, with a three-star Soraka winning the tournament for Rainplosion against a three-star Daeja. A total of four days encompassed the Dragonlands Jade Cup, split up between two weekends. Top-ranked ladder players...
Best Murder at Castle Nathria decks to play in Hearthstone
It’s that time of the year again: a new expansion has come to Hearthstone, and with it, a whole new set of powerful decks. Here are the best ones to play if you’d like to climb the Standard ladder—get to them while they’re hot and before they get nerfed!
KT calls up PerfecT to LCK roster
KT Rolster is bolstering its League of Legends roster ahead of the 2022 LCK Summer Split playoffs. The org has called up top laner up Lee “PerfecT” Seung-min from KT Challengers to step in as a substitute for Kim “Rascal” Kwang-hee. The 18-year-old has been inactive since January 2022.
Here are all of reworked Udyr’s skins in League
For too long, Udyr mains have had to endure constant ridicule from the general League of Legends player base due to how old-fashioned he looks when compared to the other champions and skins that have been released over the past several years. But now, after months of teasers and developer blogs, Spirit Walker fans are getting the last laugh.
Guilty Gear Strive content roadmap: New characters, stages, and more
Guilty Gear Strive is a fighting video game developed and published by Arc System Works. The game is part of the long-running Guilty Gear franchise, the seventh mainline installment out of 25 games. Strive was released worldwide on June 11, 2021, to widespread praise amongst its fans, being the fastest-selling game in the franchise.
Guilty Gear Strive player count: How many people play Guilty Gear Strive?
The success of Guilty Gear Strive relies heavily on its community, as it is an online fighting game. Unfortunately, if there aren’t enough players on the servers, you might be forced to wait for a player to join your match. The game is relatively new and has faced competition from Nickelodeon All Stars and MultiVersus.
100T control early game to snowball lead over C9, maintain win streak in 2022 LCS Summer Split
100 Thieves are tired of hearing that their games are “boring.” With just one week remaining in the 2022 LCS Summer Split, the team is on their way to potentially ending in first place, showing for another time this weekend that they are still capable of dominant victories.
Chamber hit with drastic nerfs in VALORANT Patch 5.03
VALORANT’s French sentinel Chamber has been gutted with several nerfs in Patch 5.03, Riot Games announced today. Since his introduction, Chamber has become one of the most popular agents in VALORANT, with professional players using his kit to dominate the competition. Many players have complained about his ability to teleport instantly and his impressive firepower.
Best Kayn build in League of Legends
Kayn is one of the most complex champions in League of Legends due to his unique passive, which basically offers you two vastly different ways to navigate the champion. Players picking the Shadow Reaper will have at some point in the early game a major choice: they will need to pick between Blue and Red Kayn. Both of them come along with different pros, offer quite unique gameplay, and require other runes and items to be chosen and built, respectively.
How to play Brimstone in VALORANT
In VALORANT, the controller agent Brimstone is an old favorite, literally and figuratively. The American military master is capable of smart and precise utility placement and has one of the most destructive and devastating ultimates of any agent on the roster. During the early days of VALORANT, Brimstone became an...
Fatal Fury makes its return after 23 years
SNK has released a lot of fun fighting games over the years, be it platformers, run-and-gun shooters, or arcade fighters. One of the classic SNK series that lost traction over the years but whose popularity never dwindled was the Fatal Fury series. And from what we have just learned, the beloved series is making a comeback soon.
New Steel Valkyries skins for Janna, Nasus, Camille, and Lucian are coming to League of Legends
Riot Games has teased that more skins from the Steel Valkyries universe are coming to League of Legends soon. Featuring Janna, Nasus, Camille, and Lucian, the new skins will join the Steel Valkyries universe that already features various champions such as Miss Fortune, Renata Glasc, and Kai’Sa. With colorful...
Apex players question lack of Seer nerfs amidst sweeping meta changes in season 14
If you’ve played Apex Legends in the last month or so, you’ve probably noticed a sizable uptick in Seer players in your lobbies. It’s not just you. Seer went from one of the least-played legends in the game in April and May to a steady top-10 pick for players in July, according to Apex Legends Status. This is especially true in ranked the higher rank you are. Seer players are Platinum III on average in the game. In the cast of Apex, only Horizon enjoys a higher average rank amongst her players than Seer.
