Video Games

Misfits take down MAD Lions, rise to third place in LEC Summer Split leaderboard

By Cecilia Ciocchetti
dotesports.com
 3 days ago
dotesports.com

Why Vi is being picked in the professional League meta during the 2022 Summer Split

After years of being a total non-factor in professional League of Legends, Vi is returning to the competitive meta as one of the most prominent picks at the jungle position this summer. Across the world, Vi has seen a spike in her play rate, turning into a prominent selection for many pro junglers—and it’s not because they’re all watching Arcane.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

ESL Pro League season 16 groups and schedule released

The light at the end of the tunnel is approaching for the CS:GO player break, which is set to end with the start of ESL Pro League season 16 beginning on Aug. 31. Ahead of the start of season 16, ESL has released the full schedule and groups for the upcoming group stages.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Rainplosion tops TFT old guard to win NA Jade Cup

The second and final Teamfight Tactics North American Cup tournament showcased a Spellsword Daeja Mirage and Corki dominant meta, with a three-star Soraka winning the tournament for Rainplosion against a three-star Daeja. A total of four days encompassed the Dragonlands Jade Cup, split up between two weekends. Top-ranked ladder players...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Best Murder at Castle Nathria decks to play in Hearthstone

It’s that time of the year again: a new expansion has come to Hearthstone, and with it, a whole new set of powerful decks. Here are the best ones to play if you’d like to climb the Standard ladder—get to them while they’re hot and before they get nerfed!
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

KT calls up PerfecT to LCK roster

KT Rolster is bolstering its League of Legends roster ahead of the 2022 LCK Summer Split playoffs. The org has called up top laner up Lee “PerfecT” Seung-min from KT Challengers to step in as a substitute for Kim “Rascal” Kwang-hee. The 18-year-old has been inactive since January 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Here are all of reworked Udyr’s skins in League

For too long, Udyr mains have had to endure constant ridicule from the general League of Legends player base due to how old-fashioned he looks when compared to the other champions and skins that have been released over the past several years. But now, after months of teasers and developer blogs, Spirit Walker fans are getting the last laugh.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Guilty Gear Strive content roadmap: New characters, stages, and more

Guilty Gear Strive is a fighting video game developed and published by Arc System Works. The game is part of the long-running Guilty Gear franchise, the seventh mainline installment out of 25 games. Strive was released worldwide on June 11, 2021, to widespread praise amongst its fans, being the fastest-selling game in the franchise.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Guilty Gear Strive player count: How many people play Guilty Gear Strive?

The success of Guilty Gear Strive relies heavily on its community, as it is an online fighting game. Unfortunately, if there aren’t enough players on the servers, you might be forced to wait for a player to join your match. The game is relatively new and has faced competition from Nickelodeon All Stars and MultiVersus.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Chamber hit with drastic nerfs in VALORANT Patch 5.03

VALORANT’s French sentinel Chamber has been gutted with several nerfs in Patch 5.03, Riot Games announced today. Since his introduction, Chamber has become one of the most popular agents in VALORANT, with professional players using his kit to dominate the competition. Many players have complained about his ability to teleport instantly and his impressive firepower.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Best Kayn build in League of Legends

Kayn is one of the most complex champions in League of Legends due to his unique passive, which basically offers you two vastly different ways to navigate the champion. Players picking the Shadow Reaper will have at some point in the early game a major choice: they will need to pick between Blue and Red Kayn. Both of them come along with different pros, offer quite unique gameplay, and require other runes and items to be chosen and built, respectively.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to play Brimstone in VALORANT

In VALORANT, the controller agent Brimstone is an old favorite, literally and figuratively. The American military master is capable of smart and precise utility placement and has one of the most destructive and devastating ultimates of any agent on the roster. During the early days of VALORANT, Brimstone became an...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Fatal Fury makes its return after 23 years

SNK has released a lot of fun fighting games over the years, be it platformers, run-and-gun shooters, or arcade fighters. One of the classic SNK series that lost traction over the years but whose popularity never dwindled was the Fatal Fury series. And from what we have just learned, the beloved series is making a comeback soon.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Apex players question lack of Seer nerfs amidst sweeping meta changes in season 14

If you’ve played Apex Legends in the last month or so, you’ve probably noticed a sizable uptick in Seer players in your lobbies. It’s not just you. Seer went from one of the least-played legends in the game in April and May to a steady top-10 pick for players in July, according to Apex Legends Status. This is especially true in ranked the higher rank you are. Seer players are Platinum III on average in the game. In the cast of Apex, only Horizon enjoys a higher average rank amongst her players than Seer.
VIDEO GAMES

