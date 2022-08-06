Read on www.wbbjtv.com
City selects Courtney Searcy as July 2022 Hub City Hero
JACKSON, Tenn. — Courtney Searcy has been named the July 2022 Hub City Hero by the City of Jackson. The Hub City Hero program recognizes community members who are committed to improving the quality of life for others in Jackson. Searcy is the Program Director and Editor-in-Chief of Our...
Jackson Transit Authority to give free rides for school supply donations
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Transit Authority is hosting donations for school supplies. JTA’s “Pack the Bus” campaign will run from 6 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. on August 10 & 11. Riders can receive a free ride on fixed route buses by donating school supplies equal...
State’s first Safe Haven Baby Boxes boxes to be placed in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — At Tuesday’s Jackson City Council special called meeting, the consideration of a lease agreement for Safe Haven Baby Boxes passed on new business. The Safe Haven Baby Boxes are a new component to the Safe Haven Baby Law. They will provide a resource for a mother to anonymously surrender her baby to a designated and safe baby box, located at Jackson Fire Department Station #2.
Events the week of August 8, 2022 in West Tennessee
Don’t miss any of the fun in West Tennessee this week!. Scott’s Strolls (Jackson/Bemis community) Jackson’s Musical Heritage (Jackson) Carroll County Fair Back to School Bash (Huntingdon) Wednesday, August 10. Korean War Veteran Award Ceremony (Huntingdon) Thursday, August 11. Pottery Sip & Shop (Jackson) Career Fair (Crump)
Church hosts Back to School giveaway in downtown Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — Empowerment Community Church held a “Back to School” giveaway Saturday in downtown Jackson. Local students received backpacks stuffed full of supplies as they prepare for a new school year. Youth and Education Director Dr. Indya Daniels says it was a special day as the...
Mayor Conger strolls through Jackson neighborhood to hear concerns
JACKSON, Tenn. — Mayor Scott Conger and several City of Jackson department heads came to the Bemis Silver Circle community to take a stroll with residents. “Walk around and talk about what is good in the neighborhood, what needs improvement, what needs attention. It is a great way for us to interact with neighbors, residents to see what was going on to have that direct one-on-one conversation,” said Jackson Mayor Scott Conger.
Jackson-Madison County students begin new school year
JACKSON, Tenn. — Many kids got off the bus with backpacks Monday morning excited to begin the new school year. Rose Hill School Executive Principal Dr. Tiffany Green hopes to send students back to their parents better than when they came in. “Our first and most important goal is...
Hardin County nonprofit celebrates National Health Center Week
SAVANNAH, Tenn. — A local nonprofit celebrated National Health Center Week. Lifespan Health is a community health center that serves more than 14,000 patients in Hardin, McNairy, and Wayne counties. Patients are also offered a discounted price ranging from 20 to 100 percent. The center provides a convenient location...
Grand opening held for Men of Hope
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local nonprofit celebrated a new addition to the community. On Friday, the Christian-based nonprofit Hope Recovery Center celebrated the grand opening of their Men of Hope house. After opening the Women of Hope more than 12 years ago, Executive Director Marcie Hendricks says they’re excited...
Mr. Aaron Bernard Gray, Sr.
Services for Mr. Aaron Bernard Gray, Sr., age 62 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Friday, August 12, 2022, 12 Noon, at the Stephenson-Shaw Chapel. The interment will be in the Mt. Olivet Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday, from 5:00-6:00 P.M. If you like to send...
Whiteville parties for a good cause
WHITEVILLE, Tenn. — The Town of Whiteville spent their Friday evening in formal attire and partying with a purpose. Whiteville Mayor Gene Bowden and his wife are both celebrating birthdays this week and wanted to invite the whole town to their birthday bash. “This is a birthday bash, but...
Milan Mirror-Exchange
Downtown Humboldt still on the move
Humboldt has been on the move for the past several years and downtown Humboldt has benefited from the progress. That progress is continuing with major upgrades to some building facades. It began when Milano’s Pizza, Mi Casita and The Coffee Shop restaurants opened as well as the Kandy Bank and...
New gym brings new ways to get fit in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — Jacksonians have a new gym to get active and break a sweat. Fitness 1440 has set up shop in Jackson. The gym features brand new machines, a day-care children’s area, and hydro-massage beds. General Manager Willie Smith says there are several areas for members to...
3 TN cities on the list of the cheapest places to live
While Americans continue to feel the sting of inflation, three Tennessee cities are among the cheapest U.S. cities to live in by business and personal finance site Kiplinger.
THP competing in 9th America’s Best-Looking Cruiser Contest
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol is, once again, looking to show off their rides. THP says it is competing in the ninth America’s Best-Looking Cruiser Contest, which is hosted by the American Association of State Troopers. “We are excited to compete in this contest which showcases...
Flea market returns to the Hub City
JACKSON, Tenn. – Need a new cup, jewelry, barbecue sauce, or just looking to find a new outfit?. The monthly flea market has you covered inside and outside. Jerry Windham, with Southern Market Promotions, is one of those making sure the market runs smoothly. He says that shoppers can...
Mugshots : Madison County : 08/08/22 – 08/09/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/08/22 and 7 a.m. on 08/09/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
wtva.com
More information released after Alcorn County jail escape and recapture
CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) - Three men charged with escaping from the Alcorn County jail remain behind bars after their capture in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Antonio Reyes, Samuel Sims and Hunter Wiginton were captured Friday evening near the campus of Louisiana State University (LSU). Alcorn County Sheriff Ben Caldwell said the...
Police ID body found in Henderson Thursday night
HENDERSON, Tenn. — The Henderson Police Department has released the identity of a body found last Thursday. On the evening of August 4th, officers responded to a grassy area just off of Newsome Avenue where a deceased male body was laying. On Tuesday, police confirmed the identity of the...
2 injured in three vehicle wreck in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — Two people were injured in a three vehicle crash Monday evening. The wreck happened at the intersection of Bolivar Highway and Caldwell Street. Our crew was on the scene and saw one person air-lifted in an E-VAC helicopter. According to Randy Hayes with the Jackson Fire...
