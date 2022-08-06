Effective: 2022-08-09 19:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-09 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Trimble A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Jefferson and Trimble Counties through 830 PM EDT At 757 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Madison, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of eastern Jefferson and Trimble Counties, including the following locations... Wakefield, Hanover, Canaan, Volga, North Madison, Manville, Trout, Belleview, Bryantsburg and Madison Municipal Airport. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

TRIMBLE COUNTY, KY ・ 1 HOUR AGO