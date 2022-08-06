Effective: 2022-08-09 20:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-09 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. Occasional cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Bland; Giles A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Giles and northeastern Bland Counties through 830 PM EDT At 759 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Chapel, or near Rocky Gap, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 30 mph and half inch hail. Heavy rain and lightning. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Very heavy rainfall could result in localized flooding. Debris may get washed onto the highway from roadside ditches. Locations impacted include Narrows Rocky Gap Clear Fork Chapel White Gate Hicksville and Kimberling. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

BLAND COUNTY, VA ・ 1 HOUR AGO