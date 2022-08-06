ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco beating of 70-year-old Asian woman: Police seek 11-year-old, 3 other young suspects

By Matt Finn
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago
Ruthie Norton
2d ago

That the police know the ages is a pretty good sign they know who these kids are. Hopefully, the parents will also be held accountable.

Liar n Cheat Biden
3d ago

Kids emulate everything they see and hear... I blame their parents 100%.. Violence is embedded in their DNA.

Carmen Malgeri
3d ago

More fine upstanding, law abiding, respectful, well behaved youngins blowing of a little steam. Within a week, it will be the elderly Asian woman’s fault.

Newsweek

Cops Caught Pointing Guns at Teen for Recording Them: 'What Weapon'

Video of Virginia police officers pointing guns at a teenager who was filming them went viral this week, prompting an investigation. The anonymous teen posted the clip on Reddit Sunday, captioning his post, "Fairfax Police Department pointing their guns and threatening to kill me for recording their arrest last night." His video later surfaced on Twitter, where it has racked up 1 million views.
