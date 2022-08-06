ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Second medal for Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix with silver alongside Eden Cheng

 3 days ago

Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix secured her second medal of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Saturday night in the women’s 10m synchro platform competition.

The 17-year-old secured top spot on the podium with victory in the individual women’s 10m platform on Thursday and claimed silver alongside Eden Cheng in the synchronised event.

Spendolini-Sirieix is the daughter of First Dates star Fred Sirieix , who was also at the Aquatics Centre in Sandwell earlier in the week to witness her winning gold.

Sirieix said he is taking his daughter to New York next month in what can now be a celebration for her 18th birthday and her Commonwealth Games success.

Spendolini-Sirieix and Cheng saved their best to last, scoring 76.80 on their final dive with a back two and a half somersaults one and a half twists pike.

Their overall score was 298.86, trailing Australia’s Charli Petrov and Melissa Wu in top spot with 306.

Robyn Birch and Emily Martin took bronze for England with a score of 287.88.

