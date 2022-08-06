Man shot, killed by brother in Spartanburg Co., deputies say

Read on www.counton2.com
FOX Carolina
Man visiting Anderson killed in overnight shooting, police say
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department said a man died after he was shot overnight. Police said around 2:20 a.m. they found a victim, 32-year-old Channing Chester, shot multiple times in the area of Cleveland Avenue and Fall Street. Chester is originally from Anderson, was currently living...
Man dies following shooting in Anderson
A man died following a shooting early Tuesday morning in Anderson
FOX Carolina
Deputies looking for truck possibly connected to recent mail thefts
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office announced that deputies are working to identify the person possibly responsible for recent mail thefts around the area. Anyone with information regarding this truck or the person responsible is asked to call 864-984-4967. People can also leave tips...
FOX Carolina
Attempted murder suspect still wanted following chase in Oconee Co.
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County County Sheriff’s Office announced that deputies are searching for a suspect following a shooting on Sunday evening. Deputies said they responded to Rock Crusher Road on Sunday and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his ankle. He was helped at the scene and taken to the hospital for further treatment.
WYFF4.com
Man charged with attempted murder in shooting at Greenville County apartments, warrants say
(Above video was published Sunday.) Greenville County deputies have arrested a man after a fight led to a shooting at an apartment complex over the weekend. Carrie Weimer, with the sheriff's office, said William Joseph Lacey III, 28, was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
FOX Carolina
Coroner: Man dies in hospital days after crash in Laurens Co
CLINTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Coroner’s Office said a victim in a car crash died days later at the hospital on Aug. 4. 28-year-old Tavarus K. Barksdale was involved in a crash along Highway 72 in Clinton on Aug. 2, according to the coroner. The coroner...
One dead, suspect at large following Upstate shooting
One person is dead following a shooting in the Upstate early Tuesday morning. The Anderson Police Department responded to a reported shooting just before 2:30 AM in the area of Cleveland Avenue and Fall Street.
FOX Carolina
Two injured following shooting near business in Anderson
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department said officers are investigating a shooting that injured two people on Monday. Officers said they responded to the woods near the Nutty Sweet Shop at around 11:50 a.m. When they arrived, they found one of the victims who’d been shot at least once in the leg. The second victim was found further along the trail and suffering from a gunshot to the leg.
WYFF4.com
Man visiting Anderson is shot, killed during argument, chief says
ANDERSON, S.C. — A man visiting the Upstate was shot and killed following an argument early Tuesday morning. The shooting happened about 2:20 a.m. on Cleveland Avenue. Anderson Police Chief Jim Stewart said the victim was shot multiple times and died at the hospital just before 7 a.m. Stewart...
FOX Carolina
Roads closed after car crashes into power pole in Greenville Co., police say
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy is working to restore power after a crash in Greenville County overnight, according to the Greenville Police Department. Police said a car crashed into a power pole along Wade Hampton Boulevard and Batesview Drive. Roads are closed in both directions while crews are...
Motorcyclist killed in Laurens Co. crash
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Sunday evening in Laurens County.
FOX Carolina
Greenville men sentenced for armed robberies in 2019, solicitor says
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two men from Greenville were sentenced to prison following a string of armed robberies in January of 2019, according to Thirteenth Circuit Solicitor Walt Wilkins. Solicitor Wilkins said evidence presented at trial confirmed that Keymore Dashun Barnwell and Kendrell De’Angelo Warren conspired together and robbed...
WYFF4.com
Overnight crash leaves part of Greenville County highway closed
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Greenville police say a crash caused a section of Wade Hampton Boulevard to be closed Tuesday morning. Officers said a vehicle crashed into a utility pole at the intersection of Wade Hampton Boulevard and Batesview Drive. Police alerted WYFF News 4 to the crash about 3:40...
FOX Carolina
Motorcyclist identified after crashing into tree in Laurens Co.
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Coroner’s Office identified the motorcyclist who crashed into a tree in Laurens County. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers, the crash happened at 5:45 p.m. on Hwy. 39 on Sunday. Troopers say a Honda motorcycle was traveling south on Hwy....
FOX Carolina
Two charged after officers seize suspected fentanyl in Cherokee, NC
CHEROKEE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee Indian Police Department announced that two men were recently charged after fentanyl was allegedly found in a home in the Yellowhill Community. Officers said the suspects tried to get away when they arrived. However, they were soon detained by officers. According to officers,...
WYFF4.com
Men shot in woods while walking trail in Anderson, police say
ANDERSON, S.C. — Two people were shot Monday while walking on a trail in an Upstate city, according to police. An incident report from the Anderson Police Department said officers were called just after 3 p.m. to a business on River Street about a shooting with injuries. (Video above:...
One wounded in Greenville shooting Sunday
One person is injured after a weekend shooting in the Upstate. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting around 3AM at 3500 Pelham Road in Greenville.
Man arrested following large drug bust in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested following a large drug bust in Anderson County. According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, the Special Investigations Division arrested Jeffery Willis after finding large amounts of drugs and firearms in his home along Sherard Road in Belton. Deputies said the following was found: 254.5 grams […]
FOX Carolina
Family calls on city council to demolish house after women found murdered
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - More than a month after a 69-year-old mother was brutally murdered, her family is asking the city to tear down the home where she was found. Monday afternoon Susan Donald’s family took their pleas directly to the Greenville City Council. The home where police...
FOX Carolina
Deadly crash along Highway 39
FOX Carolina's Jarvis Robertson has the details. Master Trooper Mitch Ridgeway with Highway Patrol wants to remind drivers of safety precautions as school is back in session. One week before school starts and district leaders are still looking for bus drivers. What this means for pick-up times. Morgan Square to...
