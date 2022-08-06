Read on www.counton2.com
Man accused in May St. Helena Island shooting turns himself in, deputies say
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said a man wanted in a shooting on St. Helena Island surrendered himself to authorities on Sunday. Dakari Ayise (25) was wanted for attempted murder following a shooting that happened on May 27. In the incident, two men and one woman said they were shot […]
Statesboro police arrest fugitive homicide suspect
STATESBORO, Ga (WSAV) — The Statesboro Police Department has arrested a fugitive homicide suspect from Dekalb County. Over the last two weeks, SPD’s Impact Team learned that a fugitive suspect had returned to Statesboro from the Atlanta area. The suspect, Ronnie Jones Jr., 27, was wanted by authorities in Dekalb county for a homicide in […]
counton2.com
Man given bond following deadly June crash involving CCSO deputy
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A man who allegedly killed an off-duty Charleston County Sheriff’s Office Deputy has been given a surety bond after he turned himself in to the North Charleston Police Department on Monday. Ryan Dalesandro (25) was given a $50,000 bond after he surrendered himself to authorities....
wtoc.com
Savannah Police searching for 4 people who may have information on homicide
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police Violent Crimes detectives are asking for help in identifying four people who they believe to have information on a homicide. Police say they think they may be connected to a homicide at the Parker’s on Victory Drive last month. If you have any...
Report: Grandmother left child in hot car while shopping at Big Lots
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities arrested a woman after they said she left her 3-year-old granddaughter in a hot car while she shopped at a Big Lots in West Ashley. Officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to the Big Lots parking lot off Sam Rittenberg Boulevard on Monday afternoon after receiving a report of […]
blufftontoday.com
Two men arrested after shooting in Bluffton's New Riverside area
The Bluffton Police Department said it has arrested two men who were involved in a reported shooting Aug. 7 on New Riverside Road. Jh'leel Kanye Hoover and Memphis Shakur Daniels were apprehended Monday after police located one of the vehicles that was involved in the shooting at The Village at New Riverside.
Port Wentworth Police warn residents about scam caller
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga (WSAV) — The Port Wentworth Police Department is warning residents of a caller attempting to scam residents by pretending to be part of the Port Wentworth PD. According to the Port Wentworth Police Department, a male caller has been dialing random phone numbers from the Port Wentworth Police Department’s main line, 912-964-4360. […]
live5news.com
Murdaugh attorneys ask for delay in lawsuit until after murder trial
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Attorneys representing former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh are asking a Hampton County judge to delay a lawsuit filed by the family of a teen killed in a boating crash. Attorneys want a judge to continue the case and temporarily block discovery of evidence in the...
wtoc.com
Man wanted on felony warrant dies in crash
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A man wanted on a felony warrant died in a crash on Sunday morning in Bulloch County. You can see the damage to the bridge on Pulaski Highway where the driver’s car struck and crashed through the rail and went into the water below.
CPD search for 31-year-old man following crisis
UPDATE: Charleston Police Department has located Britton. — CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are looking for a man last seen in West Ashley. The Charleston Police Department is searching for Drake Britton last seen Sunday following a mental health emergency. According to CPD, Britton (31) is a black man, stands 6’01”, and weighs around 177 […]
WJCL
Bluffton Police Department investigates shooting on New Riverside Road
BLUFFTON, S.C. — The Bluffton Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on New Riverside Road on Sunday. We're told the "isolated incident" happened Sunday afternoon. Police confirm to WJCL that two cars fired at one another. We're told two people were injured, and two people were taken...
WJCL
Savannah River Search Update: Officials find person's body more than a day after going missing
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Update 3:30 p.m.:Fire officials confirm a body has been found. Savannah police are investigating. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. Below...
WTGS
Heavy police presence reported in Bluffton
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTGS) — Officers are on scene on New Riverside Rd. investigating an isolated incident. Law enforcement officials say neighbors should expect heavy police presence and should avoid the area. A section north of Alston Park to the SC170/SC46 traffic circle is blocked off.
wtoc.com
Effingham County Deputy Mike Kendricks wins Ridgeway Roofing contest
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A group thanks the men and women in blue by making sure they have a roof over their heads. For the last two years, Ridgeway Roofing company has had a contest for choosing a law enforcement officer who is in need of a new roof on their house.
WJCL
Magnet fishers face fines after pulling weapons from Fort Stewart river
FORT STEWART, Ga. — Two magnet fishers at the center of a viral video are facing hundreds of dollars in fines after they pulled some wild stuff from the waters in Fort Stewart. Matt Jackson and Bryce Nachtwey travel all across the country throwing their magnets in, pulling up...
Statesboro man dies in car crash while fleeing deputies
Sunday Morning, August 7, 2022 at around 4:47 am Bulloch County Sheriff’s Deputy Dylan Walden attempted to stop a vehicle driven by Ashton Mingle, 27, with a Statesboro address on Pulaski Road near the Whippoorwill Subdivision. Walden learned that the vehicle registration information indicated that Mingle was driving on...
Fire causes damage to CVS on Abercorn
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The CVS on Abercorn and Mercy Boulevard is damaged after a fire on Sunday. According to the Savannah Fire Department, a trash can fire started around midnight on Sunday morning. The fire extended to the sign and caused serious damage to the building. We’re told investigators will review video on Monday […]
allongeorgia.com
Man Dies in Crash After Fleeing Bulloch County Deputies
According to Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office, Ashton Mingle fled deputies after an attempted traffic stop early Sunday morning for suspended license and a felony warrant. Mingle struck a bridge at the Bulloch-Candler County line and crashed into the water. Deputies pulled him from the vehicle and rendered first aid, but he was pronounced deceased after EMS arrived. Georgia State Patrol is investigating.
WYFF4.com
Violent hammer attacks on Georgia gas stations clerks happen hours apart, police chief says
THUNDERBOLT, Ga. — A man is accused of attacking two clerks at two different gas stations with a hammer, according to the police chief in Thunderbolt, Georgia. Chief Sean Clayton says the suspect was seen on surveillance video at the first gas station around 3:45 a.m. Thursday. "Went into...
Police ask community to help ID man accused of robbing southside church
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police are asking the community to help identify a man they say robbed a Southside church. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the suspect robbed Southside Assembly of God on July 26. SPD said the man threw an object through a window of the church to get in and then stole […]
