Daufuskie Island, SC

WSAV News 3

Statesboro police arrest fugitive homicide suspect

STATESBORO, Ga (WSAV) — The Statesboro Police Department has arrested a fugitive homicide suspect from Dekalb County. Over the last two weeks, SPD’s Impact Team learned that a fugitive suspect had returned to Statesboro from the Atlanta area. The suspect, Ronnie Jones Jr., 27, was wanted by authorities in Dekalb county for a homicide in […]
STATESBORO, GA
counton2.com

Man given bond following deadly June crash involving CCSO deputy

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A man who allegedly killed an off-duty Charleston County Sheriff’s Office Deputy has been given a surety bond after he turned himself in to the North Charleston Police Department on Monday. Ryan Dalesandro (25) was given a $50,000 bond after he surrendered himself to authorities....
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
wtoc.com

Savannah Police searching for 4 people who may have information on homicide

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police Violent Crimes detectives are asking for help in identifying four people who they believe to have information on a homicide. Police say they think they may be connected to a homicide at the Parker’s on Victory Drive last month. If you have any...
Beaufort County, SC
Beaufort, SC
blufftontoday.com

Two men arrested after shooting in Bluffton's New Riverside area

The Bluffton Police Department said it has arrested two men who were involved in a reported shooting Aug. 7 on New Riverside Road. Jh'leel Kanye Hoover and Memphis Shakur Daniels were apprehended Monday after police located one of the vehicles that was involved in the shooting at The Village at New Riverside.
BLUFFTON, SC
WSAV News 3

Port Wentworth Police warn residents about scam caller

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga (WSAV) — The Port Wentworth Police Department is warning residents of a caller attempting to scam residents by pretending to be part of the Port Wentworth PD. According to the Port Wentworth Police Department, a male caller has been dialing random phone numbers from the Port Wentworth Police Department’s main line, 912-964-4360. […]
PORT WENTWORTH, GA
wtoc.com

Man wanted on felony warrant dies in crash

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A man wanted on a felony warrant died in a crash on Sunday morning in Bulloch County. You can see the damage to the bridge on Pulaski Highway where the driver’s car struck and crashed through the rail and went into the water below.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
WCBD Count on 2

CPD search for 31-year-old man following crisis

UPDATE: Charleston Police Department has located Britton. — CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are looking for a man last seen in West Ashley. The Charleston Police Department is searching for Drake Britton last seen Sunday following a mental health emergency. According to CPD, Britton (31) is a black man, stands 6’01”, and weighs around 177 […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WJCL

Bluffton Police Department investigates shooting on New Riverside Road

BLUFFTON, S.C. — The Bluffton Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on New Riverside Road on Sunday. We're told the "isolated incident" happened Sunday afternoon. Police confirm to WJCL that two cars fired at one another. We're told two people were injured, and two people were taken...
BLUFFTON, SC
WTGS

Heavy police presence reported in Bluffton

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTGS) — Officers are on scene on New Riverside Rd. investigating an isolated incident. Law enforcement officials say neighbors should expect heavy police presence and should avoid the area. A section north of Alston Park to the SC170/SC46 traffic circle is blocked off.
BLUFFTON, SC
Grice Connect

Statesboro man dies in car crash while fleeing deputies

Sunday Morning, August 7, 2022 at around 4:47 am Bulloch County Sheriff’s Deputy Dylan Walden attempted to stop a vehicle driven by Ashton Mingle, 27, with a Statesboro address on Pulaski Road near the Whippoorwill Subdivision. Walden learned that the vehicle registration information indicated that Mingle was driving on...
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

Fire causes damage to CVS on Abercorn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The CVS on Abercorn and Mercy Boulevard is damaged after a fire on Sunday. According to the Savannah Fire Department, a trash can fire started around midnight on Sunday morning. The fire extended to the sign and caused serious damage to the building. We’re told investigators will review video on Monday […]
SAVANNAH, GA
allongeorgia.com

Man Dies in Crash After Fleeing Bulloch County Deputies

According to Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office, Ashton Mingle fled deputies after an attempted traffic stop early Sunday morning for suspended license and a felony warrant. Mingle struck a bridge at the Bulloch-Candler County line and crashed into the water. Deputies pulled him from the vehicle and rendered first aid, but he was pronounced deceased after EMS arrived. Georgia State Patrol is investigating.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA

