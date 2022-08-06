Police investigating deadly shooting in southeast Columbus

In the early morning hours of Friday, August 5, 2022, the Vinton County Dispatch received a 911 call regarding a shooting in which a male adult was shot. Vinton County Sheriff Ryan Cain and other Sheriff’s Department personnel arrived on scene in New Plymouth and found a victim who had several gunshot wounds to his torso and head. The victim was transported by Vinton County EMS to Holzer Medical Center in Jackson, Ohio, where he was pronounced dead.

VINTON COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO