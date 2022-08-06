Police investigating deadly shooting in southeast Columbus

Read on cwcolumbus.com
Two men accused of stealing gold bars from northeast side home
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two men in Columbus have been accused of stealing gold bars from a house on the northeast side in late June, per police. CPD says that on June 26, the pair went into a house on the 3000 block of Jonathan Noble Way and stole gold bars, cash, a laptop, and […]
Woman Harrassed on COTA Bus, Threatened with Death by Unknown Man
COLUMBUS, OH – A woman was harrassed and threatened with death after she got in...
Missing Ohio teen may be in Licking County, sheriff says
NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl last seen more than three weeks ago. Onisty Deal was last seen leaving a foster home in the Amanda, Ohio, area on July 20. Onisty is approximately five feet, five inches tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds. She had […]
Child, 3, nearly drowns in southeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A three-year-old child is hospitalized Sunday night after nearly drowning in a home pool in southeast Columbus. According to Columbus police, medics responded to a call at 8:15 p.m. Police said the child was found in a pool of a home on Mouzon Drive. The child was taken to Nationwide Children’s […]
One dead after south Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 19-year-old man is dead after a shooting Saturday afternoon in the Merion Village neighborhood of Columbus. The shooting was reported via ShotSpotter at approximately 2:43 p.m. on the 1400 block of Parsons Avenue. Police said approximately six gunshots were reported. According to Columbus police, the victim, Antom M. Stargell, was […]
Man shot at east Columbus gas station
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is injured after being shot in east Columbus late Sunday night. The shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. at a Speedway gas station located on the 6000 block of East Livingston Avenue, according to Columbus police. When officers arrived at the scene, a 36-year-old man...
Records: Columbus man linked to two women found dead in 1990s by DNA
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Authorities have arrested a 67-year-old Columbus man in connection with the death of a woman more than 30 years ago because of DNA evidence. That same DNA evidence has also linked the suspect to a second woman who was found dead five years later. According to...
WSYX ABC6
Police searching for 2 suspects accused of stealing vehicle in south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for two people who stole a car on the south side. Officers say the two suspects stole a car from a 50-year-old woman on Greenlawn Avenue on July 19, 2022. One of the suspects was seen on footage...
Three men hold Gahanna resident at gunpoint to steal firearms
GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — Gahanna Police are looking for three men who allegedly held a resident at gunpoint to steal multiple firearms. According to police, the three suspects went to a house on the 400 block of Barwood Avenue on Aug. 3 just before 1:20 p.m. to supposedly purchase a gun that was shown to […]
Drunk driving arrests, crashes down across Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – After a night of drinking, more Ohioans are now opting to call an Uber instead of being drunk behind the wheel as they did in 2021. State troopers arrested or cited 9,182 Ohioans on OVI charges in the first seven months of 2022 – a 22% decline compared with the 11,766 […]
Pizza to prison: Marion armed robberies net man 20 years minimum
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) – Armed robberies at two different Marion stores landed a man at least two decades behind bars, the Marion County Prosecuting Attorney announced Monday. Cedrick Riley pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated robbery with a firearm on Thursday, Prosecuting Attorney Raymond A. Grogan Jr. said. A judge sentenced Riley to between […]
peakofohio.com
Construction worker charged with assault at local school
A Columbus man was arrested after he assaulted a co-worker Friday morning around 8 o'clock. Deputies from the Logan County Sheriff's Office were called out to Benjamin Logan Middle School regarding an assault. Authorities spoke with the victim and he stated he was a part of a construction crew assigned...
Police look for answers in 2021 shooting death of 28-year-old woman
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are looking for community help to find a possible suspect in the shooting death of Amber Calloway, 28, in west Columbus last year. On July 27, 2021, officers were called to the 700 block of Doulton Court close to 9:45 p.m. where they found Calloway suffering from […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Police search for runaway teen in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating a runaway teen. 16-year-old Todd True was last seen wearing a black tee shirt, and green pants. Authorities say he also had a backpack full of clothing, and a skateboard. Anyone with information...
sciotopost.com
Vinton County – Manhunt for Murder Ends with Arrest of Man in Franklin County
In the early morning hours of Friday, August 5, 2022, the Vinton County Dispatch received a 911 call regarding a shooting in which a male adult was shot. Vinton County Sheriff Ryan Cain and other Sheriff’s Department personnel arrived on scene in New Plymouth and found a victim who had several gunshot wounds to his torso and head. The victim was transported by Vinton County EMS to Holzer Medical Center in Jackson, Ohio, where he was pronounced dead.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
New Details: Fleeing kidnappers attempted to run over a Chillicothe Police Officer
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Additional details were released this morning in the pursuit following the daring escape of a kidnapping victim from her suspected captors, Anthony Jernee, and Terri Diaz. The Guardian was the only news team on the scene of the takedown and capture of the suspects. According...
Suspect identified in February shooting death in Hilltop
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is wanted for the murder of a 19-year-old in the Hilltop neighborhood in February. Columbus police said Friday an arrest warrant has been issued for Josiah Herring, 21. Police say they responded to a report of shots being fired in the 300 block of Whitehorne Avenue the night of […]
Man charged after threatening to kill woman on bus in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for a man who they said spit on a woman after threatening to kill her while they were on a COTA bus in late July. Police said the incident occurred on July 26 at around 8 a.m. when the 54-year-old woman got on the bus at the […]
Crash to cause morning delays on Dublin road
DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — A crash involving a dump truck will cause traffic delays along State Route 161 in Dublin Tuesday morning. According to the city, SR 161 is reduced to one way in each direction at Shamrock Boulevard after a dump truck hit the pole holding the traffic signal. The city said drivers should […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Arrest made in the Friday murder of a Vinton County man
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — Murder charges have been filed against a Franklin County man who officials say was involved in a homicide. According to authorities, dispatchers received a 9-1-1 call during the early morning hours of Friday regarding a shooting in the New Plymouth area of Vinton County. Reports say deputies arrived on the scene and found a man with several gunshot wounds to his head and torso. The victim was transported to Holzer Medical Center in Jackson, where he was later pronounced dead.
