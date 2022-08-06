Police: 17-year-old from Wyandotte killed in Huron Township targeted shooting

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are looking for a woman who attacked a Meijer self-checkout cashier in Rochester Hills. According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, the 55-year-old cashier at the Meijer on Market Place Circle told the suspect she had too many items for self-checkout just before 6 p.m. Aug. 1. The woman, who had two younger females with her, told the cashier one order was her daughter's.

ROCHESTER HILLS, MI ・ 5 HOURS AGO