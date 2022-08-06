Police: 17-year-old from Wyandotte killed in Huron Township targeted shooting

Read on www.fox2detroit.com
Flat Rock man charged after 17-year-old killed in Huron Township
HURON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Flat Rock man is facing charges in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old boy in Huron Township over the weekend. Jaylin Julius Colon, 20, is charged with one count of second-degree murder, one count of carrying a concealed weapon, and one count of felony firearm.
Police pursuit of SUV with murder suspect ends in crash at 275, 6 Mile
LIVONIA, Mich. (FOX 2) - A police pursuit came to an end in a fiery crash on I-275 during the evening commute involving a murder suspect Monday night. It marked the beginning of a bad day for these two guys. A 25-year-old and a 46-year-old are both in custody after...
Macomb County man arrested after 1 killed, 4 hurt in Detroit shooting
DETROIT – A Macomb County man was arrested over the weekend after one person was killed and four others were injured in a shooting on Detroit’s east side, police said. : 35-year-old man killed, 6 injured in shooting over dice game in Detroit, police say. The shooting happened...
5 in custody after drugs stolen during Royal Oak pharmacy robbery
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Five men are in custody after a robbery at a Royal Oak pharmacy Friday. Police said three men walked into Dynamic Care Pharmacy at 4119 W. Thirteen Mile Rd. around 9:35 a.m. wearing dark clothing and ski masks. They demanded controlled substances, and fled with drugs.
Police: 26-mile chase ends in Detroit after man assaults ex-wife at Van Buren Township apartment
VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man led police on a chase for 26 miles Friday night after allegedly assaulting his ex-wife in Van Buren Township. Watch dashcam video of the chase above. Carl Emerson Travis, 51, of Grosse Pointe, is accused of trying to drag his ex-wife...
Wyandotte teen shot to death in Huron Township
HURON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Wyandotte teen died early Saturday after he was shot in Huron Township. Police responded to the 20000 block of Wahrman Road around 3:30 a.m., and found 17-year-old Gavino Torres suffering a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he died. The...
Ypsilanti police investigating drive-by shooting
YPSILANTI, Mich. (FOX 2) - Ypsilanti police are investigating after a person was firing shots from a car early Monday. The car is seen on a doorbell camera driving north in the 200 block of Elm Street around 4 a.m. As the car passes the camera, two gunshots are heard.
Police use phone location pings to track down Grosse Pointe Woods bank robbery suspect
GROSSE POINTE WOODS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police tracked down and arrested a man accused of robbing a Grosse Pointe Woods bank Friday morning. The suspect, later identified as Eric Anthony, went into the Flagstar Bank at 19733 Mack Ave. at 9:15 a.m. and told the teller to give him all the money from the cash drawer, police said. She gave him a mix of cash and bait bills.
Police pursuit ends in a crash on 275, with suspects arrested
Detroit police say the chase started near Fenkell and Beaverland on the city’s west side. Officers recognized a man wanted for assault with intent to murder.
Suspect from Macomb County in custody after Detroit mass shooting
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A suspect is in custody after a mass shooting over the weekend in Detroit. Police said the male from Macomb County was arrested in connection with the shooting at a drug house Saturday morning, thanks to a collaborative investigation. Two people were killed and three injured...
Police: 62-year-old man with head injury goes missing after leaving Sinai Grace Hospital
Police are asking for help in locating a mentally disabled man who went missing after he left a local hospital in Detroit over a week ago. Detroit police say 62-year-old Warren Pride disappeared after he was last seen around noon on August 1
19-year-old shot and killed walking out of party store in Inkster
INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 19-year-old was murdered as he walked out of the 25 Hour Party Store in Inkster. Now, investigators are trying to give a grieving family answers as to why Elijah Steward was shot and killed. "A young man 19 years old, God knows what his...
Utica police searching for possible victims of alleged serial exposer
Utica police say they are searching for any potential victims of someone they say is a serial sexual offender.
I-696 crash in Farmington Hills kills one
State troopers are investigating a fatal crash that happened Monday afternoon near Interstate 696 and Drake Road. In their Twitter account, they said they received reports of an injury crash on the highway at about 3 p.m. Aug. 8. First responders transported an injured person to Beaumont Hospital Farmington Hills,...
Woman attacks Rochester Hills Meijer cashier who said she had too many items for self-checkout
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are looking for a woman who attacked a Meijer self-checkout cashier in Rochester Hills. According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, the 55-year-old cashier at the Meijer on Market Place Circle told the suspect she had too many items for self-checkout just before 6 p.m. Aug. 1. The woman, who had two younger females with her, told the cashier one order was her daughter's.
Michigan State Police take over investigation of Dee Warner disappearance
LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police will investigate the disappearance of Dee Warner, who was last seen in April 2021. MSP said the Lenawee County Sheriff's Office asked them to take paver the case. Warner was last seen at her home on Munger Road in Franklin Township...
Detroit police arrest suspect, seek 2 others in deadly weekend shootings
Detroit police have arrested a suspect in one of the deadly mass shootings reported in the city last weekend. The suspect is a male from Macomb County and remained in custody Monday evening, the Police Department said. No other details were released. Investigators linked him to a shooting reported around...
Drunken crash in Birch Run Township leaves two hospitalized, one jailed
BIRCH RUN TWP, MI — A Flint woman is in jail after allegedly causing a drunken crash in Saginaw County that seriously injured two people. About 9:15 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, the 55-year-old woman was driving on Birch Run Road/M-83 near Dixie Highway in Birch Run Township when she rear-ended a vehicle in front of her, Michigan State Police Lt. Kimberly Vetter said.
