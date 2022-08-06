On the Road with Doogs and Friends at Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis

Read on www.nbc15.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five campgrounds in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visit this summerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
Farmers Almanac: Brutal Winter Will Arrive Early In Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa
The Farmer's Almanac called for a flip-flop winter last year and a scorching hot summer with big storms. They were pretty close with both long-term forecasts, which is impressive considering how far out they release their predictions. The publication's managing editor said they released this year's winter outlook to "help...
CBS 58
Families travel from California, Illinois to adopt beagle puppies at Wisconsin Humane Society
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Families traveled from all over Tuesday to adopt one of eight beagle puppies available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society. "Last night we saw they were up on the website," Chrisdo Fan said. Dozens of people lined up outside the Wisconsin Humane Society in Milwaukee...
On Milwaukee
8 more highly reviewed Wisconsin State Fair foods to try
There is still a full week left of Wisconsin State Fair, and just in case you haven’t run out of delicious new foods to try, I thought I’d bring back a list of old favorites. This combination of sweet and savory picks dates back to 2016, the very...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin State Fair fights, 10 disturbances Saturday alone
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - After a series of fights at the Wisconsin State Fair, organizers said they plan to make sure people know what the policy is to get in if you're underage. Wisconsin State Fair officials said more signs will be going up, noting that if you're under 18, you must be with a parent or legal guardian after 6 p.m., and that person must be 21 or older.
nbc15.com
Wisconsin and Iowa food banks to receive nearly 50,000 meals
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Food banks in Wisconsin and Iowa will be receiving approximately 50,000 meals to help stock up their shelves. These 50,000 meals came in part from Alliant Energy customers who signed up for the company’s online management tool “My Account.”. Alliant Energy pledged to donate...
WDIO-TV
Attorney for The Wisconsin River Stabber has been announced
HUDSON, Wis. (AP) – The attorney who helped Kyle Rittenhouse get acquitted on murder charges says he will represent a Minnesota man accused in the stabbing death of a teenager during a tubing trip in western Wisconsin. Nicolae Miu is charged with first-degree homicide in the death of 17-year-old...
Kenosha County K9 Riggs wins American Humane Hero Dog Award
K9 Riggs with the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department (KSD) has won the American Humane Hero Dog Award for the "Law Enforcement and Detection" category.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbc15.com
Sundial on display in Janesville
With millions in settlement dollars, Wis. health officials plan to fight opioid epidemic. This year, the Department of Health Services expects to get nearly $31 million for the task to fight Wisconsin’s opioid epidemic. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says a tactical situation on...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin to receive $79 million for electric vehicle charging stations
One person is dead after deputies responded overnight to reports of gunfire in the Town of Sumner, the Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office reported.
As universal free school meals end, are Wisconsin families ready for it?
The COVID-19 pandemic forced students to pack up their bags and switch from whiteboards to laptops. Empty schools meant empty cafeterias. Until the pandemic, Jana Goodman, a mother of three and longtime resident of Waukesha, Wisconsin, never used free school lunches. Even though she said her family was always “one broken down car away from a disaster,” her only school-age child at the time, Jacob, did not qualify for free and reduced meals.
nbc15.com
$306 million of key projects across Wisconsin approved, will increase job market
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin State Building Commission approved a total of $306 million in key projects on Tuesday, creating approximately 3,600 jobs for Wisconsinites. These projects will create $553 million in economic activity and they’re currently located in 13 counties. Some of the Commission’s approved projects include...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nbc15.com
Suspect in Madison killing caught in Ohio
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Fitchburg man wanted in connection with a killing last month in Madison has been captured in Ohio, the Madison Police Department confirms. The police department reports Aquille Lowe was located in Dayton and arrested there. He remains in the Montgomery County jail, awaiting extradition to Wisconsin.
CBS 58
Milwaukee Dragon Boat Festival returns to Lakeshore State Park this weekend
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Drag Boat Festival returns after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The festival will be held at Lakeshore State Park, located on Harbor Drive, on Saturday, Aug. 13. From 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., the normally tranquil Lake Shore Park will see...
nbc15.com
Barnes watch party begins in Milwaukee
Senator Tammy Baldwin teamed up with MG&E Tuesday afternoon to discuss the future of electric vehicles. One person is dead after deputies responded overnight to reports of gunfire in the Town of Sumner, the Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office reported.
wpr.org
Here are the key primary election results from Wisconsin
Four states hold primaries Tuesday: Connecticut, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Vermont. Wisconsin holds top billing, with a competitive Republican governor's primary there highlighting the races. Polls in Wisconsin close at 8 p.m. CT, 9 p.m. ET. Note: Though they remain on the Senate Democratic ballot, notable candidates Sarah Godlewski, Alex Lasry...
nbc15.com
Barnes supporters rallying in Milwaukee
Senator Tammy Baldwin teamed up with MG&E Tuesday afternoon to discuss the future of electric vehicles. One person is dead after deputies responded overnight to reports of gunfire in the Town of Sumner, the Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office reported. Barnes watch party begins in Milwaukee. Updated: 3 hours ago.
nbc15.com
Michels casts ballot in Waukesha County
Senator Tammy Baldwin teamed up with MG&E Tuesday afternoon to discuss the future of electric vehicles. One person is dead after deputies responded overnight to reports of gunfire in the Town of Sumner, the Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office reported. Barnes watch party begins in Milwaukee. Updated: 2 hours ago.
nbc15.com
Barnes campaign to rally in Milwaukee
Senator Tammy Baldwin teamed up with MG&E Tuesday afternoon to discuss the future of electric vehicles. One person is dead after deputies responded overnight to reports of gunfire in the Town of Sumner, the Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office reported. Barnes watch party begins in Milwaukee. Updated: 2 hours ago.
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some good seafood in the state of Wisconsin, you've come to the right place.
Comments / 0