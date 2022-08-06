ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On the Road with Doogs and Friends at Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis

By Brandon Landsberg
nbc15.com
 3 days ago
On Milwaukee

8 more highly reviewed Wisconsin State Fair foods to try

There is still a full week left of Wisconsin State Fair, and just in case you haven’t run out of delicious new foods to try, I thought I’d bring back a list of old favorites. This combination of sweet and savory picks dates back to 2016, the very...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin State Fair fights, 10 disturbances Saturday alone

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - After a series of fights at the Wisconsin State Fair, organizers said they plan to make sure people know what the policy is to get in if you're underage. Wisconsin State Fair officials said more signs will be going up, noting that if you're under 18, you must be with a parent or legal guardian after 6 p.m., and that person must be 21 or older.
WEST ALLIS, WI
nbc15.com

Wisconsin and Iowa food banks to receive nearly 50,000 meals

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Food banks in Wisconsin and Iowa will be receiving approximately 50,000 meals to help stock up their shelves. These 50,000 meals came in part from Alliant Energy customers who signed up for the company’s online management tool “My Account.”. Alliant Energy pledged to donate...
WISCONSIN STATE
WDIO-TV

Attorney for The Wisconsin River Stabber has been announced

HUDSON, Wis. (AP) – The attorney who helped Kyle Rittenhouse get acquitted on murder charges says he will represent a Minnesota man accused in the stabbing death of a teenager during a tubing trip in western Wisconsin. Nicolae Miu is charged with first-degree homicide in the death of 17-year-old...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Sundial on display in Janesville

With millions in settlement dollars, Wis. health officials plan to fight opioid epidemic. This year, the Department of Health Services expects to get nearly $31 million for the task to fight Wisconsin’s opioid epidemic. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says a tactical situation on...
JANESVILLE, WI
WausauPilot

As universal free school meals end, are Wisconsin families ready for it?

The COVID-19 pandemic forced students to pack up their bags and switch from whiteboards to laptops. Empty schools meant empty cafeterias. Until the pandemic, Jana Goodman, a mother of three and longtime resident of Waukesha, Wisconsin, never used free school lunches. Even though she said her family was always “one broken down car away from a disaster,” her only school-age child at the time, Jacob, did not qualify for free and reduced meals.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

$306 million of key projects across Wisconsin approved, will increase job market

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin State Building Commission approved a total of $306 million in key projects on Tuesday, creating approximately 3,600 jobs for Wisconsinites. These projects will create $553 million in economic activity and they’re currently located in 13 counties. Some of the Commission’s approved projects include...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Suspect in Madison killing caught in Ohio

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Fitchburg man wanted in connection with a killing last month in Madison has been captured in Ohio, the Madison Police Department confirms. The police department reports Aquille Lowe was located in Dayton and arrested there. He remains in the Montgomery County jail, awaiting extradition to Wisconsin.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Barnes watch party begins in Milwaukee

Senator Tammy Baldwin teamed up with MG&E Tuesday afternoon to discuss the future of electric vehicles. One person is dead after deputies responded overnight to reports of gunfire in the Town of Sumner, the Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office reported.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wpr.org

Here are the key primary election results from Wisconsin

Four states hold primaries Tuesday: Connecticut, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Vermont. Wisconsin holds top billing, with a competitive Republican governor's primary there highlighting the races. Polls in Wisconsin close at 8 p.m. CT, 9 p.m. ET. Note: Though they remain on the Senate Democratic ballot, notable candidates Sarah Godlewski, Alex Lasry...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Barnes supporters rallying in Milwaukee

Senator Tammy Baldwin teamed up with MG&E Tuesday afternoon to discuss the future of electric vehicles. One person is dead after deputies responded overnight to reports of gunfire in the Town of Sumner, the Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office reported. Barnes watch party begins in Milwaukee. Updated: 3 hours ago.
MILWAUKEE, WI
nbc15.com

Michels casts ballot in Waukesha County

Senator Tammy Baldwin teamed up with MG&E Tuesday afternoon to discuss the future of electric vehicles. One person is dead after deputies responded overnight to reports of gunfire in the Town of Sumner, the Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office reported. Barnes watch party begins in Milwaukee. Updated: 2 hours ago.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Barnes campaign to rally in Milwaukee

Senator Tammy Baldwin teamed up with MG&E Tuesday afternoon to discuss the future of electric vehicles. One person is dead after deputies responded overnight to reports of gunfire in the Town of Sumner, the Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office reported. Barnes watch party begins in Milwaukee. Updated: 2 hours ago.
MILWAUKEE, WI

