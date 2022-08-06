Davis campaigns in Allegheny County touting education, economy, and safety

Read on www.pghcitypaper.com
Pa. GOP lawmakers want ‘woke rhetoric’ about gender identity off education department website
Twenty-one state House Republicans are calling on Pennsylvania’s acting education secretary to remove gender identity resource information from the department’s website or resign. In a statement released on Monday, the lawmakers accused Acting Education Secretary Eric Hagarty of promoting “gender theory indoctrination” in public K-12 schools by including...
WGAL
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf's administration encourages vaccinations before kids head back to school
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Children will soon head back to the classroom, and Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf's administration is encouraging parents and guardians to get children vaccinated. Pennsylvania state law requires children to be up to date on vaccines for their age group. Some of the required vaccinations for K-12...
AG: PA residents, nursing homes face federal fraud charges
According to Shapiro, the charges are charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States and related health care.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Western Pa. counties weigh options with election funding grants
Pennsylvania counties could see substantial financial relief this fall with money newly allocated by state lawmakers to help pay to run elections. State lawmakers last month approved a $45 million program to finance elections in Pennsylvania. Counties have until Aug. 15 to apply for grants that will be based on the number of registered voters.
pghcitypaper.com
Local advocates criticize funneling of welfare funds to crisis pregnancy center network
For the last two decades, Pennsylvania has allocated tens of millions of federal welfare dollars to an anti-abortion group that runs a statewide network of crisis pregnancy centers sometimes using deceptive means to intervene in abortion plans. In the aftermath of the recent Supreme Court ruling gutting federal protections for...
CNBC
Jan. 6 committee to depose Pennsylvania GOP gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano
Doug Mastriano, the Republican nominee for Pennsylvania governor, plans to appear Tuesday for a deposition by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. But he doesn't expect to talk for long, because it appears the panel won't agree not to edit video clips of his testimony, his lawyer Timothy Parlatore said.
wtae.com
Two western Pennsylvania health care facilities indicted in health care fraud case
Two western Pennsylvania rehabilitation centers have been indicted in a health care fraud case. Five individuals, including the CEO of the two indicted facilities, are also facing indictment. The two facilities are Brighton Rehab in Beaver County as well as the Mount Lebanon Rehabilitation and Wellness Center. U.S. Attorney Cindy...
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf Orders Commonwealth Flags to Half-Staff to Honor Westmoreland County Paramedic
Governor Tom Wolf ordered the commonwealth flag on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds in Westmoreland County to fly at half-staff immediately in honor of North Huntingdon EMS Rescue and Monroeville Fire/EMS paramedic Fred Manno, who died on Saturday, July 30, 2022 as a result of injuries sustained while performing his duties on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.
wdiy.org
Millions of Dollars of Funding Are Coming to Pennsylvania’s Lowest-Funded Districts
Schools around the midstate – especially those that have been historically underfunded – will be welcoming students in the coming weeks with more cash in their coffers. WITF’s Sam Dunklau reports on what a few of those schools plan to do with that money. Read the full...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Editorial: Response to Penn Township boy's need shows hope for us all
Sometimes it can seem as though the worst is happening all around us all the time. Inflation, high gas prices, rising turnpike tolls are bad enough. Then there are the really ugly political divisions, especially in a midterm election year. War in Ukraine. Gun deaths. Violent crime. Whether you are...
pghcitypaper.com
Cornell educator named Pennsylvania History Teacher of the Year
Cornell educator Amy Palo has been named the state’s top history teacher this year by the prestigious Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History. Palo, a high school social science teacher since 2007 at the Cornell School District, which serves the communities of Coraopolis and Neville Island, says her work is motivated by a drive to turn her students into effective civic participants.
New Pittsburgh Courier
Allegheny County signs contract to plan jail transformation
Allegheny County Jail. (Photo by Ryan Loew/PublicSource) Quietly executed, the contract with CDI Architects calls for a lengthy process including community engagement. Allegheny County has hired a consulting firm to plan an overhaul of its jail, offering a glimpse of the future as the jail’s leadership finds itself under scrutiny and County Executive Rich Fitzgerald’s administration nears the last of its 12 years in office.
wpr.org
Here are the key primary election results from Wisconsin
Four states hold primaries Tuesday: Connecticut, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Vermont. Wisconsin holds top billing, with a competitive Republican governor's primary there highlighting the races. Polls in Wisconsin close at 8 p.m. CT, 9 p.m. ET. Note: Though they remain on the Senate Democratic ballot, notable candidates Sarah Godlewski, Alex Lasry...
New Pittsburgh Courier
“Hop” Kendrick: How do others describe you?
About a month ago I received a phone call from a neighbor and she informed me that she had filed a civil suit against Pittsburgh City Council and then she asked me would I be able to attend the hearing? My first response was what does the suit pertain to? The answer was there are three important issues, but the most important was the illegal raise that the council had given themselves. After a slight hesitation I asked her when and where was the hearing and then I assured her I would be there.
Penn
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Pennsylvania
Compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in Pennsylvania using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
butlerradio.com
Local COVID Hospitalizations Drop; CDC Lists Butler Co. As High Transmission
There’s been a slight drop in the number of patients hospitalized with COVID at Butler Memorial Hospital. Officials say they were treating 16 patients for COVID, with one person in the ICU as of Monday. However, the hospital also noted that three people died due to COVID over the...
Updated Pennsylvania Minimum Wage Act goes into effect after 45 years without changes
PITTSBURGH — The updated Pennsylvania Minimum Wage Act is in effect as of today and primarily affects tipped workers. “We are one big family. When you look at it, they deserve to be paid fairly,” said Kelly O’Connor. Kelly O’Connor has worked in the restaurant business for...
Pittsburgh program gets funding boost to get more city students into college
Four years after Mae Knight graduated from Westinghouse 6-12 school in Homewood, she returned — as a teacher with a mission to shift the culture. Knight was in the first cohort of students in a University of Pittsburgh program that prepares them for college with rigorous coursework, something Knight says Westinghouse was lacking. The Justice Scholars Institute out of the University of Pittsburgh recently received a half million-dollar grant from the Henry L. Hillman Foundation to expand its work and reach more students.
mocoshow.com
Marijuana Legalization Will Be Voted on in Maryland This November
Marijuana legalization is up for a vote on Tuesday, November 8. Residents will have the option to vote “FOR” or “AGAINST” Question 4 to legalize cannabis use for adults 21+ starting July 2023. The question will be “Do you favor the legalization of the use of cannabis by an individual who is at least 21.
Indiana governor signs bill to give taxpayers $200 refund
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a bill into law Friday aimed at providing Hoosiers relief from inflation.
