Allegheny County, PA

Davis campaigns in Allegheny County touting education, economy, and safety

By Jamie Wiggan
pghcitypaper.com
 3 days ago
LehighValleyLive.com

Pa. GOP lawmakers want ‘woke rhetoric’ about gender identity off education department website

Twenty-one state House Republicans are calling on Pennsylvania’s acting education secretary to remove gender identity resource information from the department’s website or resign. In a statement released on Monday, the lawmakers accused Acting Education Secretary Eric Hagarty of promoting “gender theory indoctrination” in public K-12 schools by including...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Western Pa. counties weigh options with election funding grants

Pennsylvania counties could see substantial financial relief this fall with money newly allocated by state lawmakers to help pay to run elections. State lawmakers last month approved a $45 million program to finance elections in Pennsylvania. Counties have until Aug. 15 to apply for grants that will be based on the number of registered voters.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Two western Pennsylvania health care facilities indicted in health care fraud case

Two western Pennsylvania rehabilitation centers have been indicted in a health care fraud case. Five individuals, including the CEO of the two indicted facilities, are also facing indictment. The two facilities are Brighton Rehab in Beaver County as well as the Mount Lebanon Rehabilitation and Wellness Center. U.S. Attorney Cindy...
pa.gov

Gov. Wolf Orders Commonwealth Flags to Half-Staff to Honor Westmoreland County Paramedic

Governor Tom Wolf ordered the commonwealth flag on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds in Westmoreland County to fly at half-staff immediately in honor of North Huntingdon EMS Rescue and Monroeville Fire/EMS paramedic Fred Manno, who died on Saturday, July 30, 2022 as a result of injuries sustained while performing his duties on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
Person
Josh Shapiro
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Editorial: Response to Penn Township boy's need shows hope for us all

Sometimes it can seem as though the worst is happening all around us all the time. Inflation, high gas prices, rising turnpike tolls are bad enough. Then there are the really ugly political divisions, especially in a midterm election year. War in Ukraine. Gun deaths. Violent crime. Whether you are...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Cornell educator named Pennsylvania History Teacher of the Year

Cornell educator Amy Palo has been named the state’s top history teacher this year by the prestigious Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History. Palo, a high school social science teacher since 2007 at the Cornell School District, which serves the communities of Coraopolis and Neville Island, says her work is motivated by a drive to turn her students into effective civic participants.
CORAOPOLIS, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

Allegheny County signs contract to plan jail transformation

Allegheny County Jail. (Photo by Ryan Loew/PublicSource) Quietly executed, the contract with CDI Architects calls for a lengthy process including community engagement. Allegheny County has hired a consulting firm to plan an overhaul of its jail, offering a glimpse of the future as the jail’s leadership finds itself under scrutiny and County Executive Rich Fitzgerald’s administration nears the last of its 12 years in office.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
#Democrats#Politics Federal#Politics State#Election Local#Election State#Politics Local#Election Federal#Democratic#Republican#Anti Semitic#Gab#Commonwealth
wpr.org

Here are the key primary election results from Wisconsin

Four states hold primaries Tuesday: Connecticut, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Vermont. Wisconsin holds top billing, with a competitive Republican governor's primary there highlighting the races. Polls in Wisconsin close at 8 p.m. CT, 9 p.m. ET. Note: Though they remain on the Senate Democratic ballot, notable candidates Sarah Godlewski, Alex Lasry...
WISCONSIN STATE
New Pittsburgh Courier

“Hop” Kendrick: How do others describe you?

About a month ago I received a phone call from a neighbor and she informed me that she had filed a civil suit against Pittsburgh City Council and then she asked me would I be able to attend the hearing? My first response was what does the suit pertain to? The answer was there are three important issues, but the most important was the illegal raise that the council had given themselves. After a slight hesitation I asked her when and where was the hearing and then I assured her I would be there.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WITF

Pittsburgh program gets funding boost to get more city students into college

Four years after Mae Knight graduated from Westinghouse 6-12 school in Homewood, she returned — as a teacher with a mission to shift the culture. Knight was in the first cohort of students in a University of Pittsburgh program that prepares them for college with rigorous coursework, something Knight says Westinghouse was lacking. The Justice Scholars Institute out of the University of Pittsburgh recently received a half million-dollar grant from the Henry L. Hillman Foundation to expand its work and reach more students.
PITTSBURGH, PA
mocoshow.com

Marijuana Legalization Will Be Voted on in Maryland This November

Marijuana legalization is up for a vote on Tuesday, November 8. Residents will have the option to vote “FOR” or “AGAINST” Question 4 to legalize cannabis use for adults 21+ starting July 2023. The question will be “Do you favor the legalization of the use of cannabis by an individual who is at least 21.
MARYLAND STATE

