Read on elkodaily.com
Related
Elko Daily Free Press
Ray Wendell Reynolds
ELKO—The universe gained another brilliant star on August 5, 2022 when Ray Reynolds passed peacefully with his long time companion Glenna Richey by his side. Ray was born October 22, 1934 in Ogden, Utah to Wendell and Ruth Reynolds. As a Chevron Oil executive, his father was on the move often for his job and Ray spent his childhood and adolescence growing up in several cities including Ogden, Cedar City, Salt Lake City and his favorite Rio Tinto, Nevada where he would go fishing every weekend with his Dad. He attended College at the University of Utah, majoring in Biology. Following in his father’s footsteps he went to work for Chevron owning and operating a successful small business Ray’s Chevron and Food Mart, in Elko, Nevada. He was a skilled and savvy businessman as well as an extremely hard worker. In almost every year that he had his business he won Chevron’s top awards for sales and customer service. He started his family in 1956 in Elko, then moved to Ely and finally back to Elko in 1968, spending winters in his parents retirement home in Sun City, Arizona, after selling his business in 1998.
suindependent.com
Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide – August 7, 2022
ST. GEORGE, UT – The Independent’s Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide features adoptable pets from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Adopt or foster your new pet today!. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles north of Kanab at 5001 Angel Canyon Road....
Elko Daily Free Press
More storms predicted this week for northeastern Nevada
ELKO – The monsoon finally arrived in Elko last weekend, and the weather service is predicting another stormy week ahead. Nearly half an inch of rain was measured Friday at Elko’s airport, followed by another .18 of an inch on Saturday. The total of .70 of an inch...
Recent storms struggle to help Utah reservoirs
UTAH (ABC4) – After the weekend’s storms, how are Utah’s waterbodies doing? Compared to 2021, Utah’s lakes, excluding Lake Powell and Flaming Gorge, have seen an increase in 3% of reservoir storage. In 2021, on August 8, Utah’s reservoirs were at 48% compared to this year’s 51%. Some of Utah’s biggest waterbodies have seen an […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cachevalleydaily.com
Idaho lottery tempts Utah residents to buy Mega Millions tickets
FRANKLIN – Utahns wanting to get rich quick piled over the boarder to convenience stores, spending $2 a piece for a chance at winning the $1 billion-plus Mega Millions Dollar jackpot. On July 29, an Illinois person drew the winning numbers for the $1.337 billion. Of that, the winnings...
Elko Daily Free Press
Letter: Like angels, they are
My husband often forgets he's 81 and tries stuff he did when he was 31. Yesterday was one of those days. He tried to push a really bad used car we just acquired and while the car shot forward, good old Bob didn't. He lost his balance and fell flat...
Sunny for now, thunderstorms return later this week
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Monday, Utah! Sunny skies return across the Beehive State with monsoonal moisture staying just south of southern Utah Monday afternoon. High pressure remains in place Monday and will allow for seasonal temperatures to return to the Wasatch Front with low to mid 90’s this afternoon, triple-digit heat for St. […]
worldatlas.com
8 Best Small Towns In Nevada
Nevada is home to deserts and state parks, with many towns dotting the pristine landscapes. These eight small towns offer a unique experience with a myriad of attractions and outdoor adventures that will suit any taste. It's a breath of fresh air from the hustle and bustle of the Las Vegas Strip.
IN THIS ARTICLE
DWR takes ownership of Cinnamon Creek wildlife management area
HUNTSVILLE, Utah — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources officially took ownership of its newest wildlife management area (WMA), Cinnamon Creek WMA, in June after winning a public auction in […]
travelawaits.com
My 4 Favorite Places To RV In Utah
My husband and I just wrapped up a few months of RV life in Utah, and wow, were we surprised and pleased. I can’t speak highly enough about the state of Utah, which is way more than what I think the rest of the world knows. You don’t have to be a rockhound, mountain climber, or National Park enthusiast to visit the Beehive State, but rest assured that you might not want to leave once you get here. There’s something extraordinary about Utah and these four places to RV on your journey. Take a look!
ksl.com
This proposal would bring fees to dozens of popular Utah trailheads and recreation spots
SALT LAKE CITY — A new proposal from the U.S. Forest Service would require fees for dozens of trailheads, campsites and day use areas throughout the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest, a region that spans nearly all of northeastern Utah and sees upward of 13 million annual visits. The Forest Service...
ksl.com
Date-night-in-a-box by Utah company thrills couples & families all over the world
With nearly a half-million games shipped worldwide, Utah-based Finders Seekers is thrilling players with their mysteries games. Each month, a new adventure filled with cryptic clues, ciphers and puzzles, transports players to a different international city where they solve a riveting mystery. It's similar to an escape room but can be played at a location of your choice and at your own pace, and when you are finished you can enter to win prizes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
UTV rider dies in crash on southern Utah trail
MARYSVALE, Utah (ABC4) – A Colorado man was declared deceased Saturday after a Utility Task Vehicle (UTV) accident on the Paiute ATV trail in southern Utah. At approximately 12:05 p.m. Saturday afternoon, the Beaver County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding a UTV accident near Big John Flat in the Tushar Mountains. When Deputies arrived […]
Elko Daily Free Press
Iowa Democratic governor candidate pushes for 3 debates
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s Democratic candidate for governor pressed Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Tuesday to commit to debates ahead of the November election. Democrat Deidre DeJear said she has asked Reynolds for three debates but has received no response to multiple invitations with about 90 days to go until the election.
kslnewsradio.com
Can the average Utahn afford to go solar?
SALT LAKE CITY — With power bills going up around the country, more and more people are investigating the option of going solar. When you add in federal and state incentives, is it affordable for the average Utahn?. Let’s take a look. The Solar Energy Industries Association says the...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Utah
Compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in Utah using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
upr.org
Utah hiker critically-injured by volleyball-sized rock
A Utah hiker was left critically injured after being hit by a volleyball-sized rock last Friday. 25-year-old Jessie Liddiard was hiking in the Hellgate area of Little Cottonwood Canyon where she was knocked unconscious after being struck in the head by a rock. Despite wearing a helmet to protect herself, Liddiard started bleeding heavily after the volleyball-sized rock had fallen an estimated 120 feet.
cowboystatedaily.com
Voters Alarmed After Receiving Absentee Ballot Request Forms From Cheney Campaign
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When a round of absentee ballot request forms landed in Wyoming mailboxes with Liz Cheney’s name on them, many people were alarmed enough to call their county clerk. Absentee ballot request forms were sent to homes in every Wyoming county...
upr.org
Heavy rainfall results in flooding for several areas throughout northern Utah
As rain and thunderstorms rolled into northern Utah over the weekend, official Flood Advisories were issued in Salt Lake, Davis, and Tooele counties Saturday afternoon by the National Weather Service. Some areas throughout the state have already experienced flooding with standing water being seen on traffic cameras in Salt Lake...
KSLTV
100 Utah women sign statement ‘standing together’ against harassment in politics
SALT LAKE CITY — On Monday, 100 Democratic and Republican women signed a statement “standing together” against harassment in politics. The statement was shared by politicians including state legislators, local mayors, and others. The statement reads, “We stand together in stating unequivocally that there is no place...
Comments / 0