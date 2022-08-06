ELKO—The universe gained another brilliant star on August 5, 2022 when Ray Reynolds passed peacefully with his long time companion Glenna Richey by his side. Ray was born October 22, 1934 in Ogden, Utah to Wendell and Ruth Reynolds. As a Chevron Oil executive, his father was on the move often for his job and Ray spent his childhood and adolescence growing up in several cities including Ogden, Cedar City, Salt Lake City and his favorite Rio Tinto, Nevada where he would go fishing every weekend with his Dad. He attended College at the University of Utah, majoring in Biology. Following in his father’s footsteps he went to work for Chevron owning and operating a successful small business Ray’s Chevron and Food Mart, in Elko, Nevada. He was a skilled and savvy businessman as well as an extremely hard worker. In almost every year that he had his business he won Chevron’s top awards for sales and customer service. He started his family in 1956 in Elko, then moved to Ely and finally back to Elko in 1968, spending winters in his parents retirement home in Sun City, Arizona, after selling his business in 1998.

