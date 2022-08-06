ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elko County, NV

Comments / 0

Related
Elko Daily Free Press

Ray Wendell Reynolds

ELKO—The universe gained another brilliant star on August 5, 2022 when Ray Reynolds passed peacefully with his long time companion Glenna Richey by his side. Ray was born October 22, 1934 in Ogden, Utah to Wendell and Ruth Reynolds. As a Chevron Oil executive, his father was on the move often for his job and Ray spent his childhood and adolescence growing up in several cities including Ogden, Cedar City, Salt Lake City and his favorite Rio Tinto, Nevada where he would go fishing every weekend with his Dad. He attended College at the University of Utah, majoring in Biology. Following in his father’s footsteps he went to work for Chevron owning and operating a successful small business Ray’s Chevron and Food Mart, in Elko, Nevada. He was a skilled and savvy businessman as well as an extremely hard worker. In almost every year that he had his business he won Chevron’s top awards for sales and customer service. He started his family in 1956 in Elko, then moved to Ely and finally back to Elko in 1968, spending winters in his parents retirement home in Sun City, Arizona, after selling his business in 1998.
ELKO, NV
suindependent.com

Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide – August 7, 2022

ST. GEORGE, UT – The Independent’s Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide features adoptable pets from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Adopt or foster your new pet today!. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles north of Kanab at 5001 Angel Canyon Road....
UTAH STATE
Elko Daily Free Press

More storms predicted this week for northeastern Nevada

ELKO – The monsoon finally arrived in Elko last weekend, and the weather service is predicting another stormy week ahead. Nearly half an inch of rain was measured Friday at Elko’s airport, followed by another .18 of an inch on Saturday. The total of .70 of an inch...
ELKO, NV
ABC4

Recent storms struggle to help Utah reservoirs

UTAH (ABC4) – After the weekend’s storms, how are Utah’s waterbodies doing? Compared to 2021, Utah’s lakes, excluding Lake Powell and Flaming Gorge, have seen an increase in 3% of reservoir storage. In 2021, on August 8, Utah’s reservoirs were at 48% compared to this year’s 51%. Some of Utah’s biggest waterbodies have seen an […]
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Elko County, NV
Elko County, NV
Government
State
Nevada State
City
Elko, NV
Local
Nevada Government
cachevalleydaily.com

Idaho lottery tempts Utah residents to buy Mega Millions tickets

FRANKLIN – Utahns wanting to get rich quick piled over the boarder to convenience stores, spending $2 a piece for a chance at winning the $1 billion-plus Mega Millions Dollar jackpot. On July 29, an Illinois person drew the winning numbers for the $1.337 billion. Of that, the winnings...
UTAH STATE
Elko Daily Free Press

Letter: Like angels, they are

My husband often forgets he's 81 and tries stuff he did when he was 31. Yesterday was one of those days. He tried to push a really bad used car we just acquired and while the car shot forward, good old Bob didn't. He lost his balance and fell flat...
SPRING CREEK, NV
ABC4

Sunny for now, thunderstorms return later this week

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Monday, Utah! Sunny skies return across the Beehive State with monsoonal moisture staying just south of southern Utah Monday afternoon. High pressure remains in place Monday and will allow for seasonal temperatures to return to the Wasatch Front with low to mid 90’s this afternoon, triple-digit heat for St. […]
UTAH STATE
worldatlas.com

8 Best Small Towns In Nevada

Nevada is home to deserts and state parks, with many towns dotting the pristine landscapes. These eight small towns offer a unique experience with a myriad of attractions and outdoor adventures that will suit any taste. It's a breath of fresh air from the hustle and bustle of the Las Vegas Strip.
NEVADA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Northeastern Nevada#Cis
travelawaits.com

My 4 Favorite Places To RV In Utah

My husband and I just wrapped up a few months of RV life in Utah, and wow, were we surprised and pleased. I can’t speak highly enough about the state of Utah, which is way more than what I think the rest of the world knows. You don’t have to be a rockhound, mountain climber, or National Park enthusiast to visit the Beehive State, but rest assured that you might not want to leave once you get here. There’s something extraordinary about Utah and these four places to RV on your journey. Take a look!
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Date-night-in-a-box by Utah company thrills couples & families all over the world

With nearly a half-million games shipped worldwide, Utah-based Finders Seekers is thrilling players with their mysteries games. Each month, a new adventure filled with cryptic clues, ciphers and puzzles, transports players to a different international city where they solve a riveting mystery. It's similar to an escape room but can be played at a location of your choice and at your own pace, and when you are finished you can enter to win prizes.
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
ABC4

UTV rider dies in crash on southern Utah trail

MARYSVALE, Utah (ABC4) – A Colorado man was declared deceased Saturday after a Utility Task Vehicle (UTV) accident on the Paiute ATV trail in southern Utah. At approximately 12:05 p.m. Saturday afternoon, the Beaver County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding a UTV accident near Big John Flat in the Tushar Mountains. When Deputies arrived […]
Elko Daily Free Press

Iowa Democratic governor candidate pushes for 3 debates

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s Democratic candidate for governor pressed Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Tuesday to commit to debates ahead of the November election. Democrat Deidre DeJear said she has asked Reynolds for three debates but has received no response to multiple invitations with about 90 days to go until the election.
IOWA STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Can the average Utahn afford to go solar?

SALT LAKE CITY — With power bills going up around the country, more and more people are investigating the option of going solar. When you add in federal and state incentives, is it affordable for the average Utahn?. Let’s take a look. The Solar Energy Industries Association says the...
UTAH STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Utah

Compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in Utah using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
upr.org

Utah hiker critically-injured by volleyball-sized rock

A Utah hiker was left critically injured after being hit by a volleyball-sized rock last Friday. 25-year-old Jessie Liddiard was hiking in the Hellgate area of Little Cottonwood Canyon where she was knocked unconscious after being struck in the head by a rock. Despite wearing a helmet to protect herself, Liddiard started bleeding heavily after the volleyball-sized rock had fallen an estimated 120 feet.
upr.org

Heavy rainfall results in flooding for several areas throughout northern Utah

As rain and thunderstorms rolled into northern Utah over the weekend, official Flood Advisories were issued in Salt Lake, Davis, and Tooele counties Saturday afternoon by the National Weather Service. Some areas throughout the state have already experienced flooding with standing water being seen on traffic cameras in Salt Lake...

Comments / 0

Community Policy