ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs Sign Veteran Wide Receiver: Fans React

By Daniel Bates
The Spun
The Spun
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on thespun.com

Comments / 8

Lanny Howe
3d ago

Well Mahomes is going to have his choice in targets. This offense is going to score many points. Defense has to be better as they put the effort in to find free agents and good draft picks! GoChiefs!

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Chiefs Have Reportedly Cut Former 1st Round Pick

The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly parted ways with a former first round pick. According to a report on Sunday morning, the Chiefs have released a former New York Giants first round selection. Kansas City had signed cornerback Deandre Baker, but is parting ways with him before the regular season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
thecomeback.com

Former Cowboys linebacker arrested again in Alabama

Former Dallas Cowboys and Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested again this week for drug possession and gun charges. According to a report from Birmingham ABC affiliate anchor Stephen Quinn, McClain, 33, was pulled over on Highway 157 in Moulton, AL for speeding. When an officer approached the car, police say the officer could smell marijuana coming from McClain’s vehicle. Police say that gave them probable cause to search the car.
MOULTON, AL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Racy Sean McVay Wife Photo

It's been quite the year for Sean McVay. The Los Angeles Rams head coach won his first Super Bowl, as Matthew Stafford and Co. topped the Cincinnati Bengals to win it all this past February. A more important ring came later in the year, though. Sean McVay married his longtime...
NFL
The Spun

Chiefs Reportedly Cut Former Big Ten Star On Monday

The Kansas City Chiefs made a defensive end swap on Monday, signing Matt Dickerson while cutting Shilique Calhoun. Dickerson, who was released by the Arizona Cardinals on July 29, has played in 18 NFL games, all with the Tennessee Titans from 2018-20. In those 18 appearances, the former UCLA standout...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Football
City
Philadelphia, MO
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Kansas City, MO
Football
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Made A Rare Admission On Danica Patrick

Aaron Rodgers hadn't spoken much about his split from Danica Patrick, but that changed this week. The Green Bay Packers quarterback appeared on a podcast and discussed a wide variety of topics, including his relationship with Patrick. "I was dating Danica, and that relationship was great for me because she...
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devin Gray
ClutchPoints

Ex-Raiders RB Bo Jackson speaks out after being revealed as anonymous donor for Uvalde shooting

America is still torn apart from the horrific incident that took place in Uvalde, Texas. 19 children and two teachers were killed in a shooting that could have been completely avoided with proper laws set in place. However, many were left having to set up the funerals, and apparently, former Las Vegas Raiders running back Bo Jackson helped out in a major way.
UVALDE, TX
ClutchPoints

3 best destinations for Kareem Hunt after his trade request off the Browns

The Cleveland Browns have a lot of question marks on their roster heading into the 2022 season. They just got another added Sunday morning when running back Kareem Hunt requested a trade out of Cleveland after not being giving a contract extension this past offseason. The Browns have privately denied Hunt’s trade request, but since […] The post 3 best destinations for Kareem Hunt after his trade request off the Browns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Nfl Network#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#Usfl#Gray#The Philadelphia Stars
The Spun

4 Teams Named Most 'Overrated' In Preseason Coaches' Poll

The 2022 preseason Coaches Poll was released earlier today, which means we finally have an official set of rankings to debate. If you're a college football aficionado, then there are probably a few things from the Coaches Poll you disagree with. Maybe you feel Team A is way too high while people are sleeping on Team B, and so on and so forth.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Opens Up About Danica Patrick: NFL World Reacts

Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick formed quite the power couple for a while. The Green Bay Packers star quarterback and the former racing star dated for a couple of years, before calling it quits during the pandemic. Recently, Rodgers opened up about Patrick, revealing a story from their relationship. “I...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Jerry Jones Has Blunt Response To The Deshaun Watson Case

The NFL Players Association will reportedly try to argue that the league hasn't punished owners harshly enough in their Deshaun Watson appeal case. According to reports, the NFLPA included a list of past indiscretions by owners Jerry Jones, Robert Kraft and Daniel Snyder. Jones was asked about this by Clarence...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Panthers Are Reportedly Pursuing Notable Quarterback Trade

With Baker Mayfield officially in-house and a young quarterback in development in rookie Matt Corral, the Carolina Panthers are reportedly looking to move their odd QB out. Per Benjamin Allbright, the Panthers are shopping Sam Darnold but his fifth-year option salary appears to be a hold up. Carolina gave up...
CHARLOTTE, NC
ClutchPoints

Tyreek Hill makes shocking admission on why he can’t wait Dolphins to face Buccaneers

All Tyreek Hill does when he is on the field is leave defenders in the dust, but he just couldn’t seem to do that more consistently in Miami Dolphins training camp whenever he’s up against stud Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard. It’s for that reason why Hill can’t wait to finally see a non-teammate trying to cover him, as he reveals he is looking forward to facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a joint practice next week.
NFL
Yardbarker

Could Bengals QB Joe Burrow be out the entire preseason?

The Cincinnati Bengals haven't been shedding much light on when Joe Burrow will return to football activities after having his appendix removed. But according to the Heisman Trophy-winner's father, he could be sidelined longer than many previously thought. In an appearance on the "In The Trenches" podcast with Bengals radio...
CINCINNATI, OH
TMZ.com

Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama

More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
598K+
Followers
70K+
Post
330M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy