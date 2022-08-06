ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Jorginho gives Chelsea 1-0 opening win over Everton in EPL

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iupUN_0h7Wt1u900

Jorginho’s late first-half penalty was enough to give Chelsea a 1-0 victory over Everton in the English Premier League on Saturday for the London club's first win at Goodison Park in five visits.

It was far from a convincing performance from Thomas Tuchel's team, though, against an Everton side that was playing without a recognized striker and lost two players to injuries.

Ben Godfrey was carried off on a stretcher early in the first half and taken to hospital with a serious-looking lower leg injury, while center back Yerry Mina also exited in the second half.

Godfrey's injury meant there was eight minutes of stoppage time in the first half, and Jorginho converted a penalty seconds before the interval after Abdoulaye Doucoure pulled down Ben Chilwell.

Everton created more pressure in the second half but never looked close to getting an equalizer and coach Frank Lampard — the former Chelsea midfielder and manager — will have to find a solution to the team's attacking problems. Dominic Calvert-Lewin is sidelined for about six weeks after missing much of last season with injury, while no replacement has come in for departed Brazil forward Richarlison.

Chelsea is also looking for someone to fill the vacancy left by Romelu Lukaku’s return to Inter Milan, with newcomer Raheem Sterling playing as the central attacker against Everton. Sterling had the ball in the net in the first half from a rebound but was flagged offside.

There was another stoppage of play near the end of a second half because of a medical emergency in the crowd, leading to 10 minutes of injury time being played.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raheem Sterling
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Frank Lampard
Person
Yerry Mina
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Ben Godfrey
Person
Ben Chilwell
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Everton#Epl#English#Nea
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
37K+
Followers
79K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy