ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Carnival cruise ship rescues 24 refugees adrift at sea off coast of Cuba, photos show

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jeff Patterson
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fbp8S_0h7Wt01Q00

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) – A Carnival cruise ship returned to Tampa, Florida, on Thursday with more passengers on board than when it left.

During a trip to Honduras and Mexico, the Carnival Paradise came to the rescue of two dozen refugees from Cuba, footage shared with Nexstar’s WFLA shows.

Herman Bips, a passenger on the Carnival Paradise, told WFLA’s Jeff Patterson he noticed a change in speed during the trip, which was his first indication that something was up.

“It was Sunday afternoon around 4 o’clock and the ship felt like it was stopping,” said Bips.

On the horizon, he could see a small dot that looked like a boat. When the cruise ship got closer, Bips could see an overloaded vessel in bad shape.

“Very poor [shape],” said Bips. “Someone said it was actually leaking and they were bailing.”

WATCH: Unmanned boat enters ‘circle of death’ during rescue off Massachusetts coast

The captain of the Paradise announced to his passengers that, under maritime law, he would render aide and assistance to the vessel in trouble.

“At that point, I think he knew that he had to take the people on board,” Bips said. “I understand they gave them clothing, medical attention, water, food but they isolated them to a specific area.”

A spokesperson for Carnival confirmed the Paradise rescued 24 people on a small boat that was adrift southwest of Cuba. The ship’s crew provided food, water and medical assistance.

When the Paradise returned to port in Tampa this week, 21 men and three women from Cuba were turned over to the custody of the U.S. Coast Guard. WFLA has learned that it’s likely they will all be sent back to Cuba.

“I was very sad, I mean it almost brought tears to my eyes that people were so desperate to leave a country and put themselves [at risk],” Bips said. “You know, if we hadn’t seen them, they probably would have drowned.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Massachusetts State
City
Tampa, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Patterson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Cruise#Carnival Cruise#Refugees#Cruise Ship#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Nexstar
wild941.com

Tampa Rapper Misses Performance After Being Arrested And Held Without Bond

Tampa rapper “Taleban Dooda” was arrested Sunday and is facing multiple charges. The charges include resisting arrest, violating probation and weapons charges. Dooda whose real name is Darren Wright was born in Tampa and says he’s had a passion for rapping since a cild. Wright quickly rose to fame after his breakout singles “2 In Da Morning” and “Tru Colors.” He has millions of internet views and collaborations with artist like Yung Bleu and 42 Dugg. Wright has had trouble with the law in the past and as of yesterday he was arrested again. The arrest caused him to miss a performance he was supposed to do at Gilt Night Club in Orlando.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Travel
WFLA

WFLA

82K+
Followers
17K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy